Especialización en Turismo de Romance
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S
Z A C A T E C A S
S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E
P U E B L A
C O L I M A
M I C H O A C Á N
O A X A C A
Y U C A T Á N
Este es uno de los destinos con más experiencia en la realización de bodas. A tu cliente le puede interesar saber que en A...
Para conocer un poco más de la región y la cultura, se pueden visitar estos lugares: • Catedrál barroca • Teatro Calderón ...
Si a tu cliente le gustan los museos, hay muchos que se les pueden recomendar para conocer y pasar una mañana, ya sea solo...
BODA Zacatecas es un destino en el que generalmente hace viento por la tarde-noche, por lo que es importante recomendarle ...
Pueden casarse en la terraza de algún edificio colonial convertido en hotel, con la Catedral de fondo. Estas son algunas o...
Más alejado del centro hay otras opciones: • Hotel Spa Hacienda Baruk, ubicado al poniente. • Ex Hacienda Las Mercedes, ub...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Este un lugar considerado Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad y es ideal para la celeb...
Se puede pasear por el centro de San Miguel de Allende y sus calles empedradas. Ahí podrán encontrar galerías, bares, rest...
Para una actividad más atrevida, a diez minutos del centro se encuentra el Parque de Aventura San Miguel, en un área llena...
BODAS Si tu cliente desea llevar a cabo su boda religiosa en la Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, se le recomienda apartar...
En el centro hay elegantes hoteles para bodas de pocos invitados. Todos tienen patios interiores o terrazas desde donde se...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Puebla de los Ángeles, es una Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad y ha sido uno de los d...
Está ubicada a una hora y media de la Ciudad de México, por lo que el tema de logística para llegar tanto para tu cliente ...
Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción, con un monumento de estilo herreriano (similar al Monasterio de El Escorial, en Espa...
Una actividad diferente para tu cliente puede ser pasear y experienciar vistas metropolitanas en el Cerro de Guadalupe. Un...
BODAS Tu cliente debe saber que los meses con mejor clima son de octubre a mayo, con una temperatura promedio de 21ºC. Com...
Hoteles con salones y/o terrazas: • Hotel Casareyna, crea en su patio una atmósfera romántica para el banquete con la deco...
Haciendas y patios • Casona de Los Sapos, un hotel de estilo colonial con una construcción perteneciente al siglo XVII. Cu...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Si tu cliente busca tranquilidad y tradición, Colima es una gran opción para destino d...
Caminar por la plaza principal de Colima, donde encontrarán el jardín Libertad, con sus fuentes y su quiosco. Conocer el P...
COMALA Visitar el pintoresco Pueblo Mágico de Comala, conocido como “el pueblo blanco de las Américas”, en donde hay diver...
BODA En Colima hay innumerables escenarios para realizar una boda, desde haciendas que fueron cafetaleras, hasta villas y ...
Hacienda de San Antonio, en el Pueblo Mágico de Comala, es un lugar de más de 200 años, cuenta con 25 habitaciones, sus pa...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Es un estado repleto de templos, ex- conventos, haciendas coloniales, casonas, palacio...
En sus pueblos mágicos como Pátzcuaro y Cuitzeo, se pueden realizar bodas de ensueño, al igual que en los jardines de Tzin...
Actividades de historia y cultura: • Visitar el Museo del Dulce, para conocer el proceso de los típicos del estado • Museo...
Si tu cliente busca una actividad de aventura y tiene más días para conocer otras localidades, estas pueden ser algunas op...
Algunas rutas para recorrer por el estados son: Vasco de Quiroga, para conocer su legado o platicar con las cocineras trad...
BODA Se recomienda que tu cliente evite realizar su boda en los meses de octubre y noviembre, ya que hay mucho turismo deb...
Hotel de la Soledad Ubicado en, Morelia, maneja 40 habitaciones y 7 suites. Cuenta con salones para distintas capacidades:...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Si tu cliente es amante del arte y la cultura, Oaxaca es el sitio ideal. Cuenta con pa...
Caminar por la avenida peatonal Macedonio Alcalá, rodeada de restaurantes, galerías y tiendas de artesanías. Ex Convento d...
Para una experiencia local, se le puede recomendar a tu cliente visitar los mercados 20 de Noviembre y el Benito Juárez. E...
MATATLÁN Ubicado a 30 minutos de la capital, es un valle en donde se encuentran las principales fábricas de mezcal del est...
BODA Para las uniones matrimoniales, Oaxaca le ofrece a tu cliente bandas de aliento, desfiles de las llamadas “candelas” ...
Hoteles a las afueras de Oaxaca • Casa Bonita, ubicado en San Felipe del Agua. Se distingue por su arquitectura chalet eur...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Mérida se distingue por ofrecer haciendas henequeneras antiguas hoy convertidas en hot...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A Es importante mencionarle al cliente, todos los atractivos turísticos de l...
D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A Paseo de Montejo • Recorrer esta avenida poblada de mansiones donde alguna...
IZAMAL • Hacer un viaje ida y vuelta a esta localidad conocida también como la Ciudad de las Tres Culturas. • Cuenta con f...
VALLADOLID • Un pueblo colonial cerca de Mérida • Conocer la iglesia San Servacio • Caminar por la Calzada de los Frailes ...
BODAS Es relevante que le comentes a tu cliente que Mérida es actualmente el tercer estado con mayor demanda en la realiza...
El centro de Mérida cuenta con opciones de hoteles boutique para la realización de bodas pequeñas. Estas son algunas opcio...
Otras opciones para tu cliente pueden ser fincas, jardines o antiguas haciendas, donde en algunas se producía Henequén en ...
Especialización en Turismo de Romance

Destinos Coloniales

Especialización en Turismo de Romance

  2. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E SZ A C A T E C A S S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E P U E B L A C O L I M A M I C H O A C Á N O A X A C A Y U C A T Á N
  3. 3. Este es uno de los destinos con más experiencia en la realización de bodas. A tu cliente le puede interesar saber que en Acapulco se han casado estrellas de Hollywood como Elizabeth Taylor con Mike Todd y ahí mismo otros han declarado, como el ex presidente de Estados Unidos John F. Kennedy a Jackie. Es conocido por sus románticos atardeceres color violeta que se reflejan en el mar proveniente del Pacífico, desde el centro hasta Acapulco Tradicional, pasando por la Zona Dorada, con sus clásicas playas que se extienden alrededor de la Bahía principal. ZACATECAS D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Este estado se encuentra a tan solo 603 km de la Ciudad de México y es considerado Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad por la UNESCO. Es un lugar lleno de historia, con un sinfín de edificios de cantera del siglo XIX, iglesias barrocas, museos de arte y minas de plata. Por el centro histórico de Zacatecas está el Cerro de la Bufa, se recorre por calles empedradas, plazas escondidas, fuentes públicas y muchos recintos para que tu cliente celebre su gran día. ZACATECAS
  4. 4. Para conocer un poco más de la región y la cultura, se pueden visitar estos lugares: • Catedrál barroca • Teatro Calderón • Mercado González Ortega, aquí se pueden encontrar dulces típicos y artesanías. • Plaza Miguel Auza, dónde está la Casa de las Artesanías, aquí ncontrarán productos hechos a mano, desde textiles, objetos de barro y plata, hasta piezas de madera y arte sacro. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Z A C A T E C A S Es importante mencionar los distintos atractivos turísticos que tiene Zacatecas, para que tu cliente y sus invitados encuentren actividades para realizar durante su estancia.
  5. 5. Si a tu cliente le gustan los museos, hay muchos que se les pueden recomendar para conocer y pasar una mañana, ya sea solos o en compañía de sus invitados. • Museo Manuel Felguérez, el cual posee una de las más valiosas colecciones de arte abstracto en América Latina. • Museo Pedro Coronel, con obras de Joan Miró, Pierre Bonnard y Pablo Picasso. • Museo Rafael Coronel, con un acervo de máscaras y títeres de distintos pueblos. • Museo Zacatecano, donde se puede admirar el arte huichol. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Z A C A T E C A S Algo tradicional en Zacatecas es probar y comprar botellas de su famoso mezcal. Si a tu cliente le interesa esto, puede ir a Las Quince Letras, una diminuta y tradicional cantina para probarlo o tomar un par de copas. Si desea comprar la botella, puede ir a cualquiera de los comercios especializados que hay en la avenida Hidalgo. Otra actividad tradicional es subirse al teleféricos y observar la ciudad, el cual viaja desde el Cerro del Grillo, hasta el Cerro de la Bufa. Una vez estando ahí, tu cliente y/o sus invitados pueden ir a la Mina El Edén, para entender cómo se obtuvieron riquezas del subsuelo durante siglos en Zacatecas. Si tu cliente desea pasar algunos días más en esta ciudad, pueden visitar el Pueblo Mágico de Jerez, ubicado a 55 km de Zacatecas. Ahí se encuentran el Santuario de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad y el Museo Interactivo Casa Ramón López Velarde.
  6. 6. BODA Zacatecas es un destino en el que generalmente hace viento por la tarde-noche, por lo que es importante recomendarle al cliente que si la recepción de su boda es por la tarde, se organice en un lugar cerrado. De esta manera, tanto tu cliente como sus invitados estarán mucho más cómodos. Tu cliente debe de considerar el clima para establecer una fecha, el mejor tiempo es de marzo a octubre, con temperaturas de 17ºC a 25ºC. En cuanto las alianzas o anillos de boda, se pueden mandar a hacer en esta ciudad aprovechando la tradicional orfebre que ofrecen. De igual manera se pueden visitar sus talleres, en el Centro Platero Zacatecas, para conocer los trabajos con plata que realizan y adquirir alguna pieza. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Z A C A T E C A S
  7. 7. Pueden casarse en la terraza de algún edificio colonial convertido en hotel, con la Catedral de fondo. Estas son algunas opciones con ese escenario: • Hotel Emporio • Hotel Santa Rita, ubicado en la Avenida Hidalgo De igual manera hay otras opciones en jardines y salones de hoteles. • Jardín Juárez, donde se encuentra el Mesón de Jobito. Cuenta con grandes patios y viejos muros del siglo XVIII. • Jardines del Museo Rafael Coronel, ubicado en las ruinas de una antiguo convento franciscano. • Patios de la Ciudadela del Arte. • Quinta Real Zacatecas, la extinta plaza de toros de este peculiar hotel. • Hotel Baruk Teleférico y Mina, que presume una increíble vista panorámica. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Z A C A T E C A S
  8. 8. Más alejado del centro hay otras opciones: • Hotel Spa Hacienda Baruk, ubicado al poniente. • Ex Hacienda Las Mercedes, ubicada al norte y un lugar sumamente fotogénico. • Centro Platero de Zacatecas, localizado al sureste en la Ex Hacienda de Bernárdez • Fincasanta, parte de un colegio y convento franciscano de 1707. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Z A C A T E C A S
  9. 9. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Este un lugar considerado Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad y es ideal para la celebración de bodas. De igual manera es importante que se considere el lugar por sus atractivos turísticos tanto para tu cliente, como para sus invitados. SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE
  10. 10. Se puede pasear por el centro de San Miguel de Allende y sus calles empedradas. Ahí podrán encontrar galerías, bares, restaurantes, casas de artesanías y mucho más. Se puede visitar el Jardín Central y descansar a un lado de sus laureles de la India, frente a él se encuentra la Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel. Es importante mencionar los distintos atractivos turísticos, para que tu cliente y sus invitados encuentren actividades para realizar durante su estancia. Si tu cliente quiere vistar un lugar tranquilo, al noreste de la ciudad hay una reserva natural de 70 hectáreas llamada El Charco del Ingenio. Se trata de un espacio encargado de la conservación de la vida silvestre que fue reconocido por el Dalai Lama como una zona de paz. Su jardín botánico posee extensa colección de cactáceas y suculentas recolectadas en distintas regiones del país. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E
  11. 11. Para una actividad más atrevida, a diez minutos del centro se encuentra el Parque de Aventura San Miguel, en un área llena de cardones y biznagas. Es aquí por donde pasa el Cañón del Águila Cola Roja, atravesado por un puente colgante y siete tirolesas. Si tienen suerte podrán ver volar el águila que da nombre al cañón, o encontrarse con tlacuaches, zorros y correcaminos mientras haces senderismo o dan un paseo en bicicleta por la montaña. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E Si tu cliente quiere hacer una visita cultural, puede ir a el Santuario de Jesús de Nazareno de Atotonilco, es una obra maestra del barroco mestizo. Se encuentra a 14 km de San Miguel de Allende y fue reconocido por la UNESCO como Patrimonio Cultural de la Humanidad. En su interior tu cliente encontrará las pinceladas de Miguel Antonio Martínez de Pocasangre, el artista que cubrió con la técnica de temple, la mayoría de los museos del recinto.
  12. 12. BODAS Si tu cliente desea llevar a cabo su boda religiosa en la Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, se le recomienda apartar la fecha con un año mínimo de anticipación. Los mejores climas se dan en los meses de febrero a mayo, con temperaturas de entre 18ºC a 33ºC promedio. Las Bodas se pueden llevar a cabo en templos barrocos, realizar callejoneadas y recepciones en antiguas casonas. En San Miguel de Allende se acostumbra a que los novios salgan a las calles en una alegre comitiva y que grandes muñecos de cartón llamados mojigangas los acompañen hasta su banquete o a la iglesia. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E
  13. 13. En el centro hay elegantes hoteles para bodas de pocos invitados. Todos tienen patios interiores o terrazas desde donde se puede admirar la ciudad colonial. • Antigua Villa Santa Mónica, en las inmediaciones del Parque Benito Juárez • Rosewood San Miguel de Allende • Hotel Nena • Hotel Matilda • Hotel dos casas • Casa luna • La puertecita • Jardines de la Hacienda Mexiquito, camino a la Presa del Obraje. A unos pasos de la Plaza Allende, están estas dos grandes opciones • Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada • Casa 180 Un poco más alejados del centro, hay hoteles con salones grandes, haciendas y ranchos donde la celebración puede contar con una lista larga de invitados. • Casa de Aves y Nirvana, ambos hoteles tienen un gran escenario y están cerca del Santuario de Jesús de Nazareno de Atotonilco. • Hacienda San José Lavista • Rancho, Luna Escondida • Rancho, Las Puertas • Rancho, Las Sabinas • Hotel Real de Minas • Casa Primavera, hotel de estilo colonial • Hacienda Los Picachos, con un lago de paisaje D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S S A N M I G U E L D E A L L E N D E
  14. 14. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Puebla de los Ángeles, es una Ciudad Patrimonio de la Humanidad y ha sido uno de los destinos más solicitados en México para la realización de bodas. La ciudad cuenta con múltiples escenarios de arquitectura barroca para celebrar magníficos banquetes y una gran variedad de iglesias, fachadas cubiertas de talavera, conventos y todo a precios accesibles para ese día especial. PUEBLA
  15. 15. Está ubicada a una hora y media de la Ciudad de México, por lo que el tema de logística para llegar tanto para tu cliente como para sus invitados es mucho más sencillo. Una gran ventaja es un gastronomía, presumiendo decenas de moles y chiles rellenos, para darle un toque mexicano al menú de bodas. En cuanto al hospedaje, se pueden encontrar desde hoteles boutique en el centro, hasta haciendas en los alrededores. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A
  16. 16. Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción, con un monumento de estilo herreriano (similar al Monasterio de El Escorial, en España) y un mural barroco en su cúpula. Capilla del Rosario, decorada con intrincados retablos cubiertos con hoja de oro. Biblioteca Palafoxiana, con un acervo de más de 45,000 libros, muchos pintados a mano y con antigüedad de más de 500 años. Museo Amparo, colecciones de arte prehispánico y virreinal. Museo Nacional de Ferrocarriles Mexicanos, para apreciar los viejos trenes. Museo José Luis Bello y González, el cual cuenta con una gran colección de muebles, cristales, plata y talavera. Museo Internacional del Barroco, diseñado por Toyo Ito el arquitecto ganador del premio Pritzker. Gran Pirámide de Cholula, ubicada a 30 minutos el centro de Puebla, es considera la edificación piramidal más voluminosa del planeta (4 mil 500 metros cúbicos). En la cima está el Santuario de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, que protagoniza muchas postales. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A Es importante que tu cliente conozca los atractivos turísticos del lugar para cuando realice su boda y lleve a sus invitados.
  17. 17. Una actividad diferente para tu cliente puede ser pasear y experienciar vistas metropolitanas en el Cerro de Guadalupe. Un vez estando en la cima pueden subir al Teleférico de Puebla, se recomienda que se haga durante el atardecer, para que puedan ver el sol esconderse detrás de los volcanes Popocatépetl e Iztaccíhuatl. Al descender, la Plaza Mayor es una excelente opción que ya cuenta con un animado ambiente nocturno y varios restaurantes. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A Angelópolis es el distrito comercial y de negocios de la capital poblana. Además de hacer shopping, se puede subir a la Estrella de Puebla, una rueda de la fortuna de 80 metros de altura.
  18. 18. BODAS Tu cliente debe saber que los meses con mejor clima son de octubre a mayo, con una temperatura promedio de 21ºC. Como recomendación para tu cliente, si es que desea adornar con flores la recepción o la iglesia donde se hará la boda, aconsejale que sean flores locales, como el crisantemo o el clavel. De esta manera se obtendrá mejores precios y las podrá encontrar fácilmente por toda la ciudad. Hay muchas opciones que se pueden ofrecer para locaciones de boda, dependiendo de los requerimientos y gustos de tu cliente. En el Centro Histórico de Puebla, hay algunas mansiones coloniales comúnmente utilizadas para celebraciones nupciales, pero igual hay muchos hoteles, jardines y terrazas funcionales para bodas. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A
  19. 19. Hoteles con salones y/o terrazas: • Hotel Casareyna, crea en su patio una atmósfera romántica para el banquete con la decoración de velas e iluminación tenue. • El Sueño, utilizar la terraza del hotel para tener el cielo de techo. • La Quinta Esencia, disponible la terraza del hotel para la boda • La Purificadora, hotel de estética industrial chic con una alberca escénica en su rooftop. • Azul Talavera Hotel, ubicado en el centro de la ciudad. Tiene capacidad para 100 personas y tres terrazas para organizar banquetes al aire libre, al igual que una capilla con más de 300 años de historia. Hoteles de identidad contemporánea: • Grand Fiesta Americana • Marriott Puebla Hotel Mesón del Ángel • Presidente InterContinental Puebla D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A
  20. 20. Haciendas y patios • Casona de Los Sapos, un hotel de estilo colonial con una construcción perteneciente al siglo XVII. Cuenta con un patio interior desde se realizan las ceremonias. • San Juan Bautista Amalucan, ubicada a 8 km al oriente de la ciudad de Puebla • Hotel Misión Grand Ex Hacienda Chautla, ubicada a 50 minutos al norte de puebla. Cuenta con un entorno natural único, rodeado de palacetes, lagos y bosques. Al suroeste en Atlixco • Ex Hacienda La Alfonsina • La Ex Hacienda San Agustin • Ex Fábrica La Carolina D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S P U E B L A
  21. 21. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Si tu cliente busca tranquilidad y tradición, Colima es una gran opción para destino de romance. En la ciudad de Colima hay Pueblo Mágicos, como el de Comala, inmortalizado por el escritor Juan Rulfo. Aquí hay tanto hoteles exclusivos y boutiques, como jardines rodeados por lagunas y abundante vegetación. COLIMA
  22. 22. Caminar por la plaza principal de Colima, donde encontrarán el jardín Libertad, con sus fuentes y su quiosco. Conocer el Portal Medellín y la Catedral, designada el 12 de octubre de 1998 por el papa Juan Pablo II, como Basílica Menor, ya que es la primera consagrada a la Vírgen de Guadalupe en América Latina. Museo Regional de Historia, con una muestra de las artesanías de Colima. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S C O L I M A Hay muchos lugares que recorrer y conocer en Colima, en donde se pueden realizar distintas actividades.
  23. 23. COMALA Visitar el pintoresco Pueblo Mágico de Comala, conocido como “el pueblo blanco de las Américas”, en donde hay diversos atractivos y actividades. • Recorrer el la Ex Hacienda de Nogueras, perteneciente al siglo XVII y que hoy es un museo • Conocer la Parroquia de San Miguel de Arcángel de estilo neoclásico • Tour de café para conocer su producción • Suchitlán, es una localidad muy cerca de Comala, donde encontrarán artesanías y las famosas máscaras talladas en madera. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S C O L I M A
  24. 24. BODA En Colima hay innumerables escenarios para realizar una boda, desde haciendas que fueron cafetaleras, hasta villas y hoteles. Es importante que tu cliente sepa que las mejores temperaturas se dan en los meses de octubre a mayo, con temperaturas de 21ºC hasta 29ºC. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S C O L I M A
  25. 25. Hacienda de San Antonio, en el Pueblo Mágico de Comala, es un lugar de más de 200 años, cuenta con 25 habitaciones, sus paredes son rosas y sus fachadas están repletas de enredaderas, sus espacios interiores son de arquitectura colonial, con techos altos y abovedados para organiza la ceremonia. Tiene bellos y amplios jardínes para la celebración. Cuenta con una terraza con vista al volcán, para un espacio de celebración más íntima. Tu cliente y/o invitados pueden dar paseos en bicicleta o recorridos en caballo por la hacienda y sus alrededores. Si tu cliente decide realizar su boda en la Hacienda San Antonio, hay disponible el alquiler de coches para sus invitados, desde el aeropuerto de Colima hasta la hacienda. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S C O L I M A
  26. 26. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Es un estado repleto de templos, ex- conventos, haciendas coloniales, casonas, palacios virreinales y monumentos que engloba estilos renacentistas, barrocos y neoclásicos. Aquí tu cliente podrá encontrar restaurantes gourmet, hoteles boutique, spas y campos de golf. El centro histórico de su capital, Morelia, es considerado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO. MICHOACÁN
  27. 27. En sus pueblos mágicos como Pátzcuaro y Cuitzeo, se pueden realizar bodas de ensueño, al igual que en los jardines de Tzintzuntzan y Ucazanaztacua. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N De igual manera, Michoacán cuenta con playas vírgenes y zonas arqueológicas, ideales para el turismo de tu cliente y/o sus invitados, sin olvidar que la cocina de la región es considerada Patrimonio Inmaterial de la Humanidad.
  28. 28. Actividades de historia y cultura: • Visitar el Museo del Dulce, para conocer el proceso de los típicos del estado • Museo Regional Michoacano • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo y Arte Virreinal • Recorrer el Palacio Clavijero del siglo XVII • Recorrer el Ex Convento del Carmen D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N Hay gran variedad de actividades oara realizar en Michiacán, desde culturales y de historia, hasta actividades de aventuras.
  29. 29. Si tu cliente busca una actividad de aventura y tiene más días para conocer otras localidades, estas pueden ser algunas opciones: Dedicar un día a visitar el pueblo de Cuitzeo o ir a Pátzcuaro. En temporada de Mariposas Monarca, ir a la Reserva de la Biósfera entre diciembre y marzo. Paseo en lancha en la Isla de Janitzio. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N
  30. 30. Algunas rutas para recorrer por el estados son: Vasco de Quiroga, para conocer su legado o platicar con las cocineras tradicionales sobre la cocina típica de Michoacán. Santa Clara del Cobre, conocer sobre el trabajo artesanal de los michoacanos. Ahí se funde y moldea el metal para hacer floreros y cientos de utensilios más. Playas La Ticla o Bucerías, perfectas para practicar surf y pasar el día sobre la arena y bajo el sol. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N
  31. 31. BODA Se recomienda que tu cliente evite realizar su boda en los meses de octubre y noviembre, ya que hay mucho turismo debido al Festival Internacional de Cine de Morelia y la celebración del Día de Muertos. Por otro lado, es importante mencionarle a tu cliente que los mejores climas se dan en los meses de febrero a mayo, con temperaturas de 24ºC hasta los 30ºC. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N
  32. 32. Hotel de la Soledad Ubicado en, Morelia, maneja 40 habitaciones y 7 suites. Cuenta con salones para distintas capacidades: • Tiene un jardín interior para 15 personas donde se podrá organizar una ceremonia romántica. • La recepción puede ser en La Bóveda, para así aprovechar su hermosa cava. Casa Madero Hotel Boutique, es ideal para una boda íntima. Cuenta con una terraza para eventos. Hotel Boutique Hacienda Ucazanaztacua, una hacienda ubicada en Pátzcuaro. Hotel Misión Pátzcuaro Centro Histórico, cuenta con salones hasta para 40 invitados. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M I C H O A C Á N Michoacán le ofrece a tu cliente la opción de bodas temáticas, paquetes todo incluido, se pueden hacer en un jardín o en una casa colonial del siglo XVII. Hay diferentes opciones de hoteles, haciendas y terrazas:
  33. 33. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Si tu cliente es amante del arte y la cultura, Oaxaca es el sitio ideal. Cuenta con paisajes coloniales y paraísos ubicados en la región de la Costa, además de una excelente gastronomía, sin dejar pasar el brindis de su tradicional bebida, el mezcal. OAXACA
  34. 34. Caminar por la avenida peatonal Macedonio Alcalá, rodeada de restaurantes, galerías y tiendas de artesanías. Ex Convento de Santo Domingo, que data a los siglos XVI y XVII. Dentro del cual se encuentran el Museo de las Culturas de Oaxaca y el Jardín Etnobotánico. Instituto de Artes Gráficas de Oaxaca, fundado por el celebre Francisco Toledo, donde se muestran una colección de grabados y piezas de la gráfica universal. Museo de los Pintores Oaxaqueños. Museo de Arte Contemporáneo. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S O A X A C A Actividades para que tu cliente y sus invitados puedan conocer Oaxaca:
  35. 35. Para una experiencia local, se le puede recomendar a tu cliente visitar los mercados 20 de Noviembre y el Benito Juárez. En ellos podrán encontrar productos, guisados y aromas provenientes de todos los rincones de Oaxaca. Si buscan hacer compras locales, se puede hacer la Ruta de las Artesanías que incluye a los cercanos poblados de Atzompa, Coyotepec y Tilcajete. Encontraran artesanías de barro verde y negro, así como alebrijes de madera. Si tu cliente quiere hacer un recorrido histórico por las zonas arqueológicas, pueden visitar Monte Albán y Mitla. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S O A X A C A
  36. 36. MATATLÁN Ubicado a 30 minutos de la capital, es un valle en donde se encuentran las principales fábricas de mezcal del estado. Se puede reservar un tour de degustación de mezcal y conocer cómo se produce ese destilado de agave Si tu cliente desea viajar un poco para conocer otros lugares de la región, el estado ofrece estupendas playas como Huatulco y/o Puerto Escondido. Estos dos lugares cuentan con hoteles de lujo, que incluyen todos los servicios para satisfacer los gustos y presupuestos de tu cliente. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S O A X A C A
  37. 37. BODA Para las uniones matrimoniales, Oaxaca le ofrece a tu cliente bandas de aliento, desfiles de las llamadas “candelas” y mojigangas (enormes esculturas de papel maché), las cuales acompañan a los novios en su peregrinar por las calles hasta arribar al lugar de la fiesta. Es importante que tu cliente sepa que los mejores climas se dan en los meses de febrero a mayo, con temperaturas de 9ºC hasta los 31ºC. Si tu cliente desea realizar su boda en un recinto cultural o zona arqueológica, deben solicitar los permisos en la Presidencia Municipal de cada espacio o pedir información en la Secretaría de Turismo del estado. Para la realización de eventos privados en estos lugares, se pide que se respete el aforo y los horarios permitidos. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S O A X A C A
  38. 38. Hoteles a las afueras de Oaxaca • Casa Bonita, ubicado en San Felipe del Agua. Se distingue por su arquitectura chalet europeo • Hacienda Los Laureles, es de disposición tranquila, con una área arbolada que acomoda hasta 500 invitados. • Hotel Victoria Oaxaca y Casa Dos Lagos, cuentan a su vez con amplios jardínes. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S O A X A C A Hoteles en Oaxaca • Casa Oaxaca, un hotel boutique. • Gran Fiesta Americana Oaxaca, de estilo sofisticado. • Hotel Azul de Oaxaca, de diseño contemporáneo mezclado con la arquitectura tradicional mexicana. • Parador de Alcalá y la Casa de Sierra Azul, son hoteles instalados en mansiones de los siglos XVIII y XIX, ideales para festejos íntimos. • La Casona de Tita, un hotel boutique de 6 habitaciones.
  39. 39. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S Mérida se distingue por ofrecer haciendas henequeneras antiguas hoy convertidas en hoteles, así como sus jardines y quintas rodeadas por exuberante vegetación. A Mérida se le atribuye su rica gastronomía, su tradición textil y su música, siempre lista para alegrar cualquier reunión o evento. De igual manera, destacan sus mansiones afrancesadas del siglo XIX y sus calandrias, un carruaje tirado por caballos que pueden llevar a los novios hasta la ceremonia o dar un paseo de recién casados. MÉRIDA
  40. 40. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A Es importante mencionarle al cliente, todos los atractivos turísticos de la región, tanto para la pareja como para los invitados. Centro de Mérida • Conocer la Catedral de San Ildefonso, en la Plaza Grande. • Museo Fernando García Ponce-Macay, cuenta con una colección de arte contemporáneo regional. • Casa Montejo, la cual hoy funciona como museo y centro cultural. Al costado sur de la plaza se puede ser su fachada estilo plateresco. • En el centro, probar el antojito callejero denominado marquesita. Este es una crepa crujiente y enrollada, rellena de queso y el dulce de elección.
  41. 41. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A Paseo de Montejo • Recorrer esta avenida poblada de mansiones donde alguna vez habitaron los ricos hacendados del henequén. • Museo Regional de Antropología, ubicado en el Palacio Cantón • Mercado Lucas Gálvez, ubicado a seis cuadras de la Plaza Grande
  42. 42. IZAMAL • Hacer un viaje ida y vuelta a esta localidad conocida también como la Ciudad de las Tres Culturas. • Cuenta con fachadas amarillas y calles empedradas. • La vida del lugar gira alrededor del Convento de San Antonio de Padua y su enorme atrio columnado. • Casa de los Santos, es una perfumería y tienda de arte sacro que también funciona como hotel y cuenta con un restaurante de delicias yucatecas. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A CHICHEN ITZÁ • Es una extinta ciudad Maya a 120 km al oriente de Mérida, considerada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO. • Cuenta con imponentes palacios y edificaciones, con innovadoras técnicas constructivas de la época antigua.
  43. 43. VALLADOLID • Un pueblo colonial cerca de Mérida • Conocer la iglesia San Servacio • Caminar por la Calzada de los Frailes hasta el Convento de San Bernardino de Siena. Encontrarán sombreros, hamacas finas y productos artesanales, todos hechos a mano. • Ahí encuentran el exclusivo hotel y spa Mesón de Malleville • Casa de los venados, la cual cuenta con una exhibición de más de 3,000 piezas artesanales provenientes de todo el país. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A
  44. 44. BODAS Es relevante que le comentes a tu cliente que Mérida es actualmente el tercer estado con mayor demanda en la realización de bodas gracias a su clima, seguridad y sus escenarios de la cultura e historia maya. Se han realizado bodas en su capital Mérida hasta en sus jardines en el Pueblo Mágicos de Bacalar o Valladolid. D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A No dejes de informarle a tu cliente que las temporadas de lluvias y huracanes ocurren en los meses de junio a octubre, para que lo tengan presente cuando estén eligiendo la fecha de boda. De igual manera es importante tener repelente de mosquitos durante la celebración, para ofrecerle a sus invitados, si es que esta se realiza por la tarde/noche. Por otro lado, un dato relevante es que los mejores climas se dan en los meses de noviembre a abril, con temperaturas promedio de 26ºC.
  45. 45. El centro de Mérida cuenta con opciones de hoteles boutique para la realización de bodas pequeñas. Estas son algunas opciones de hoteles ubicados sobre el Paseo Montejo: • Hotel Delfina • Rosas & Xocolate • Casa Lecanda • Boutique by The Museo En los alrededores de la Plaza grande estan estas opciones: • Mansión Mérida on the Park • Hoteles Wyndham Mérida • Presidente InterContinental Mérida • Hotel Misión Mérida • Hyatt Regency Mérida • Fiesta Americana Mérida D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A
  46. 46. Otras opciones para tu cliente pueden ser fincas, jardines o antiguas haciendas, donde en algunas se producía Henequén en el siglo XIX. • Hacienda Misné, a 15 minutos al oriente. • Hacienda Teya • Hacienda Ticum • Hacienda Xcanatún • Hacienda Santa Cruz • Hacienda Sotuta • Chablé Resort & Spa • Fincas del grupo Marriott, las cuales ofrecen tours culturales y clases de cocina para sus invitados. • Hacienda Santa Rosa, Hacienda San José y Hacienda Temozón. • Jardín Paraíso Bacalar, ubicado en Bacalar • Jardín Quinta Península, ubicado en Dzitya • Hacienda Restaurante Selva Maya, ubicada en Valladolid D E S T I N O S C O L O N I A L E S M É R I D A

