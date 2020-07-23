Successfully reported this slideshow.
ISTANA WAKIL PRESIDEN RI 1
Nama ANDI PAULANGI,SPd. Pangkat KAPTEN CKM NRP 522165 Jabatan DANSATSIS SESARCAB SATDIKPA PUSDIKKES KODIKLATAD Hp 08171572...
1 BINTARA KODAM X / LAMBUNG MANGKURAT 1983 2 BINTARA KODAM VI / TANJUNG PURA 1985 3 PELATIH BATALYON / KOMANDAN SEKSI MAYO...
FILM 11
KETAHANAN NASIONAL 12
GEOGRAFI SBG WADAH BERI BATAS2 NASIONAL, BERIKAN CIRI BG NKRI : a. SEBAGAI FAKTOR STATIS : 1) TOPOGRAFI 2) POSISI ASTRONOM...
b. SEBAGAI FAKTOR DINAMIS 1) ETNOLOGI 2) SOSIAL BUDAYA 3) SEJARAH 4) MENTAL PSIKOLOGI “BHINEKA TUNGGAL IKA” 5) IDEOLOGI 6)...
SUMBER KEKAYAAN ALAM KEKAYAAN ALAM NKRI : TAP MPR NO. IV TAHUN 1973, BATAS2 LANDAS KONTINEN NKRI YG TELAH DISETUJUI ANTARA...
SUMBER KEKAYAAN ALAM a. FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI 1) LOKASI TIDAK MERATA 2) SIFAT SALING BERGANTUNG & MEMPENGARUHI, ...
b. KEBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGI 1) TIDAK MERUSAK LINGKUNGAN 2) KOMODITI EKSPOR DIDASARKAN PD PRINSIP PENINGKATAN KESEMPATAN KE...
DEMOGRAFI PENDUDUK (DEMOGRAFI) NKRI FAKTOR PENYEBAB PERUBAHAN STRUKTUR, KOMPOSISI, KARAKTERISTIK : 1. KELAHIRAN 2. KEMATIA...
IDEOLOGI. a. KETAHANAN DIBIDANG IDEOLOGI KEULETAN & KETANGGUHAN MENGHADAPI & MENGATASI SEGALA TANTANGAN, ANCAMAN, HAMBATAN...
b. FAKTOR2 YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) KEMAJEMUKAN MASYARAKAT INDONESIA DPT MEMPERKAYA & MEMPERKUAT KPRIBADIAN & BUDAYA BANGSA, TET...
c. KEBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGI 1) WAWASAN NUSANTARA MEMANDANG KEPULAUAN NKRI SBG 1 KESATUAN POLITIK, EKONOMI, SOSIAL BUDAYA &...
POLITIK a. KETAHANAN DI BIDANG POLITIK 1) POLITIK DALAM NEGERI BERDASARKAN PANCASILA DAN UNDANG-UNDANG DASAR 1945, YG DISE...
b. FAKTOR YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) FAKTOR YG MEMPENGARUHI POLITIK DALAM NEGERI a) KEPEMIMPINAN NASIONAL DITERIMA OLEH SEMUA PIHA...
2) FAKTOR YG PENGARUHI POLITIK LUAR NEGERI a) FAKTOR2 STATIS LETAK GEOGRAFI, KEKAYAAN ALAM, KEMAMPUAN PENDUDUK b) FAKTOR2 ...
EKONOMI KONSEP EKONOMI KEMASYARAKATAN : EKONOMI KEMASYARAKATAN MENYANGKUT MASYARAKAT SBG KESATUAN & KESELURUHAN STRUKTUR &...
SOSIAL BUDAYA SEGI UTAMA DARIPADA KEHIDUPAN BERSAMA MANUSIA, SEGI KEBUDAYAAN YANG MERUPAKAN KESELURUHAN CARA HIDUP, YANG M...
UUD 1945 BAB XII : PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN NEGARA PASAL 30 (2) USAHA PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN NEGARA DILAKSANAKAN MELALUI SISTE...
b. FAKTOR2 YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) GEOGRAFI 2) KONDISI INTERNASIONAL 3) PERKEMBANGAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN & TEKNOLOGI 4) KETERBATAS...
1) BANGSA INDONESIA MLAKSANAKAN HANKAMNEG ATAS DASAR FALSAFAH PANCASILA, UUD 1945 & WAWASAN NUSANTARA. DISIMPULKAN SBB: “S...
BAB V HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM KETAHANAN NASIONAL HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM TRIGATRA GEOGRAFI : -SBG FAKTOR MEMPENGARUH...
HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM PANCAGATRA POLITIK DIPENGARUHI HAL 1 DGN LAINNYA DIPENGARUHI TINGKAT KECERDASAN & KESADARAN BER...
HUBUNGAN ANTAR TRIGATRA DGN PANCAGATRA a. KETAHANAN NASIONAL BERGANTUNG KPD K’MAMPUAN BANGSA DLM GUNA ASPEK ALAMIAHNYA SBG...
HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA KETAHANAN NASIONAL INDONESIA MERUPAKAN KEUTUHAN HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM KEHIDUPAN NASIONAL, MAKA P...
KRITERIA IMPLEMENTASI a. KESELURUHAN BAHWA SEMUA ASPEK YG TERKAIT DGN POKOK MASALAH HARUS DIPERHATIKAN & DIPERTIMBANGKAN K...
BAB VII KETAHANAN NASIONAL DAN PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL INDONESIA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONAI DLM RANGKA PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL ...
PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL DLM RANGKA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONA INTERAKSI ANTARA GATRA MENUJU SASARAN YG DIINGINKAN YAITU PERUB...
PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL DLM RANGKA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONAL a. P’BANGUNAN YG KBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGINYA B’RSIFAT UTUH MENY...
Ketahanan nasional
Ketahanan nasional

Ketahanan nasional

Ketahanan nasional

  1. 1. ISTANA WAKIL PRESIDEN RI 1
  2. 2. Nama ANDI PAULANGI,SPd. Pangkat KAPTEN CKM NRP 522165 Jabatan DANSATSIS SESARCAB SATDIKPA PUSDIKKES KODIKLATAD Hp 0817157281 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 1 BINTARA KODAM X / LAMBUNG MANGKURAT 1983 2 BINTARA KODAM VI / TANJUNG PURA 1985 3 PELATIH BATALYON / KOMANDAN SEKSI MAYON YONKES DIVIF1 KOSTRAD 1986 - 1995 4 PERWIRA EVAKUASI PASUKAN PENGAMANAN PRESIDEN RI 2000 5 AGT SESMILPRES BP UNIT KEAMANAN DALAM SEKNEG RI 2003 6 AJUDAN DINAS ( ADC ) MENTERI SEKRETARIS NEGARA RI 2004 7 GURU MILITER GOL VIII DEPPENGMILUM PUSDIKKES 2008 8 GURU MILITER GOL VII DEPPENGMILUM PUSDIKKES 2012 9 PASI PENGAMANAN SIPAMOPS PUSDIKKES KODIKLATAD 2012 10 PASI PENGAMANAN & OPERASI SATDIKPA PUSDIKKES 2016 11 KOMANDAN SATUAN SISWA SESARCAB SATDIKPA PUSDIKKES KODIKLATAD 2019 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. FILM 11
  12. 12. KETAHANAN NASIONAL 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30. 30
  31. 31. GEOGRAFI SBG WADAH BERI BATAS2 NASIONAL, BERIKAN CIRI BG NKRI : a. SEBAGAI FAKTOR STATIS : 1) TOPOGRAFI 2) POSISI ASTRONOMIS 3) POSISI PERBATASAN 4) POSISI SILANG 5) IKLIM 6) SUMBER-SUMBER KEKAYAAN ALAM 31
  32. 32. b. SEBAGAI FAKTOR DINAMIS 1) ETNOLOGI 2) SOSIAL BUDAYA 3) SEJARAH 4) MENTAL PSIKOLOGI “BHINEKA TUNGGAL IKA” 5) IDEOLOGI 6) POLITIK 7) EKONOMI 8) KOMUNIKASI 9) DEMOGRAFI 32
  33. 33. SUMBER KEKAYAAN ALAM KEKAYAAN ALAM NKRI : TAP MPR NO. IV TAHUN 1973, BATAS2 LANDAS KONTINEN NKRI YG TELAH DISETUJUI ANTARA NEGARA TETANGGA & ZONE EKONOMI EKSLUSIF INDONESIA 200 MIL LAUT DIUKUR DARI GARIS2 PANGKAL LAUT, YAITU JALUR DILUAR LAUT WILAYAH NKRI SEBAGAIMANA DITETAPKAN BERDASARKAN UU NO 4 PRP. TAHUN 1960 TENTANG PERAIRAN NKRI 33
  34. 34. SUMBER KEKAYAAN ALAM a. FAKTOR-FAKTOR YANG MEMPENGARUHI 1) LOKASI TIDAK MERATA 2) SIFAT SALING BERGANTUNG & MEMPENGARUHI, 3) UNTUK DAPAT MEMANFAATKAN DIPERLUKAN MODAL, PENGETAHUAN & TEKNOLOGI SERTA TENAGA YG TERAMPIL 34
  35. 35. b. KEBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGI 1) TIDAK MERUSAK LINGKUNGAN 2) KOMODITI EKSPOR DIDASARKAN PD PRINSIP PENINGKATAN KESEMPATAN KERJA 3) PENGEMBANGAN SUMBER ENERGI HARUS MENGHEMAT SUMBER MINYAK & GAS BUMI, & MENGGANTIKANNYA DGN SUMBER NON MINYAK, SEPERTI BATU BARA, DLL 4) MLINDUNGI & M’NGOLAH DGN TEPAT, TERARAH & BIJAKSANA 5) ASAS MAKSIMAL, LESTARI & DAYA SAING : a) LAKUKAN INVENTARISASI JUMLAH b) BUAT REGULASI c) BUAT PRENCANAAN JANGKA PANJANG d) BANGUN KMAMPUAN TENAGA KERJA TERLATIH, e) BINA KESADARAN NASIONAL UtK PMANFAATAN, KELESTARIAN KEKAYAAN ALAM 35
  36. 36. DEMOGRAFI PENDUDUK (DEMOGRAFI) NKRI FAKTOR PENYEBAB PERUBAHAN STRUKTUR, KOMPOSISI, KARAKTERISTIK : 1. KELAHIRAN 2. KEMATIAN 3. IMIGRASI 4. TRANSMIGRASI 36
  37. 37. IDEOLOGI. a. KETAHANAN DIBIDANG IDEOLOGI KEULETAN & KETANGGUHAN MENGHADAPI & MENGATASI SEGALA TANTANGAN, ANCAMAN, HAMBATAN SERTA GANGGUAN MEMBAHAYAKAN KELANGSUNGAN HIDUP IDEOLOGI BANGSA & NKRI 37
  38. 38. b. FAKTOR2 YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) KEMAJEMUKAN MASYARAKAT INDONESIA DPT MEMPERKAYA & MEMPERKUAT KPRIBADIAN & BUDAYA BANGSA, TETAPI DAPAT MERUPAKAN TITIK2 RAWAN YG BISA TIMBULKAN SPARATISME, SUKUISME & DAERAHISME & PERPECAHAN BANGSA 2) PERKEMBANGAN DUNIA PERSAINGAN ANTARA KEKUATAN2 BESAR DUNIA DLM BEREBUT PENGARUH 3) KEPEMIMPINAN PERANAN KEPEMIMPINAN, FORMAL / INFORMAL, DLM MENGHAYATI & MENGAMALKAN NILAI2 PANCASILA MENDUDUKI TEMPAT YG SANGAT STRATEGIS 4) PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL M’BERIKAN KEHIDUPAN LEBIH BAIK SEPERTI CITA2 BERSAMA38
  39. 39. c. KEBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGI 1) WAWASAN NUSANTARA MEMANDANG KEPULAUAN NKRI SBG 1 KESATUAN POLITIK, EKONOMI, SOSIAL BUDAYA & PERTAHANAN KEAMANAN PERLU DIKEMBANGKAN 2) PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL HARUS MENUNJUKKAN KESEIMBANGAN ANTARA PEMBANGUNAN MATERIL FISIK DGN PEMBANGUNAN MENTAL SPIRITUAL UTK HINDARI TUMBUH MATERIALISME & SEKULARISME 3) NILAI2 PANCASILA DPT DITANAMKAN PD ANAK DIDIK DGN CARA MENGINTEGRASIKANNYA KEDALAM MATA PELAJARAN LAIN SEPERTI SEJARAH BANGSA INDONESIA, KEPRAMUKAAN, PENDIDIKAN MORAL PANCASILA JUGA PERLU DIBERIKAN KEPADA MASYARAKAT SECARA NON FORMAL & INFORMAL 39
  40. 40. POLITIK a. KETAHANAN DI BIDANG POLITIK 1) POLITIK DALAM NEGERI BERDASARKAN PANCASILA DAN UNDANG-UNDANG DASAR 1945, YG DISEBUT DEMOKRASI PANCASILA. 2) POLITIK LUAR NEGERI INDONESIA BERLANDASKAN PD PEMBUKAAN UUD-45 YAKNI MELAKSANAKAN KETERTIBAN DUNIA YG BERLANDASKAN KEMERDEKAAN, PERDAMAIAN ABADI, & KEADILAN SOSIAL & ANTI PENJAJAHAN KARENA TIDAK SESUAI DENGAN PERIKEMANUSIAAN & PERIKEADILAN 40
  41. 41. b. FAKTOR YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) FAKTOR YG MEMPENGARUHI POLITIK DALAM NEGERI a) KEPEMIMPINAN NASIONAL DITERIMA OLEH SEMUA PIHAK b) PEMILU YG LUBER & JURDIL PUASKAN SEMUA PIHAK c) IMBANGAN SUARA DLM LEMBAGA2 PERWAKILAN RAKYAT d) PEMILIHAN PEMBANTU2 PRESIDEN e) KERESAHAN MASYARAKAT, YG TAK DPT DIATASI OLEH PEMERINTAH AKAN MENURUNKAN TAHNAS f) PENGAWASAN KEUANGAN & PENEGAKAN HUKUM YG DILAKUKAN DGN BENAR. g) PEMBAURAN DAPAT DIWUJUDKAN MAKA TERHINDAR DARI ADANYA RASIALISME & TANNAS KITA AKAN NAIK. h) PARTISIPASI MASYARAKAT DALAM POLITIK HANYA DAPAT TUMBUH BILA ASPIRASINYA DAPAT DISALURKAN MELALUI KELEMBAGAAN. j) HASIL PEMBANGUNAN DAPAT DINIKMATI OLEH SELURUH MASYARAKAT INDONESIA 41
  42. 42. 2) FAKTOR YG PENGARUHI POLITIK LUAR NEGERI a) FAKTOR2 STATIS LETAK GEOGRAFI, KEKAYAAN ALAM, KEMAMPUAN PENDUDUK b) FAKTOR2 DINAMIK (1) PERJUANGAN NEGARA2 BERKEMBANG (2) DINAMIKA DEMOGRAFI MENENTUKAN KEBERHASILAN KEMAJUAN EKONOMI NEGARA B’KEMBANG (3) PERTENTANGAN REGIONAL YG BERSUMBER LOKAL, JADI RUMIT KARENA KEPENTINGAN NEGARA2 BESAR (4) MENINGKATNYA FAKTOR2 NON MILITER SBG SENJATAPOLITIK (5) PERKEMBANGAN EKONOMI INTERNASIONAL MASIH AKIBAT BERBAGAI KRISIS DIMASA LALU (6) P’BEDAAN KPENTINGAN NYATA, MEMBAHAYAKAN SOLIDARITAS & LEMAHKAN POSISI (7) MEDIA KOMUNIKASI MASSA DUNIA MASIH DIKUASAI NEGARA MAJU, MENYEBARKAN BERITA YG TAK OBYEKTIF 42
  43. 43. EKONOMI KONSEP EKONOMI KEMASYARAKATAN : EKONOMI KEMASYARAKATAN MENYANGKUT MASYARAKAT SBG KESATUAN & KESELURUHAN STRUKTUR & KOMPOSISI PEREKONOMIAN NASIONAL. KEKUATAN / KELEMAHAN KETAHANAN NASIONAL BIDANG EKONOMI DAPAT DINILAI PD STRUKTUR DISTRIBUSI DR PENDAPATAN MASING-MASING YG DITERIMA OLEH BERBAGAI GOLONGAN MASYARAKAT & PARTISIPASINYA DLM MEMPRODUKSI PENDAPATAN NASIONAL 43
  44. 44. SOSIAL BUDAYA SEGI UTAMA DARIPADA KEHIDUPAN BERSAMA MANUSIA, SEGI KEBUDAYAAN YANG MERUPAKAN KESELURUHAN CARA HIDUP, YANG MANIVESTASINYA NAMPAK DALAM TINGKAH LAKU 44
  45. 45. UUD 1945 BAB XII : PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN NEGARA PASAL 30 (2) USAHA PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN NEGARA DILAKSANAKAN MELALUI SISTEM PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN RAKYAT SEMESTA OLEH TNI & KEPOLISIAN NEGARA RI SEBAGAI KEKUATAN UTAMA & RAKYAT SEBAGAI KEKUATAN PENDUKUNG (3) TNI TERDIRI ATAS ANGKATAN DARAT, ANGKATAN LAUT, & ANGKATAN UDARA SEBAGAI ALAT NEGARA BERTUGAS MEMPERTAHANKAN, MELINDUNGI, & MEMELIHARA KEUTUHAN & KEDAULATAN NEGARA; (4) KEPOLISIAN NEGARA RI SEBAGAI ALAT NEGARA YG MENJAGA KEAMANAN & KETERTIBAN MASYARAKAT BERTUGAS MELINDUNGI, MENGAYOMI, MELAYANI MASYARAKAT, SERTA MENEGAKKAN HUKUM PERTAHANAN & KEAMANAN 45
  46. 46. b. FAKTOR2 YG MEMPENGARUHI 1) GEOGRAFI 2) KONDISI INTERNASIONAL 3) PERKEMBANGAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN & TEKNOLOGI 4) KETERBATASAN SUMBER DAYA & KETIDAKPASTIAN MASA DEPAN 5) KEPEMIMPINAN DAN PENGELOLAAN (MANAJEMEN) 47
  47. 47. 1) BANGSA INDONESIA MLAKSANAKAN HANKAMNEG ATAS DASAR FALSAFAH PANCASILA, UUD 1945 & WAWASAN NUSANTARA. DISIMPULKAN SBB: “SEMUA WARGANEGARA BERHAK & WAJIB TURUT SERTA DALAM PERTAHANAN NEGARA” 2) PERUMUSAN POLITIK STRATEGI HANKAMNEG DILAKS KEPADA KEPENTINGAN TUJUAN NASIONAL 3) PEMBANGUNAN SUMBER DAYA HANNEG 4) PENGGUNAAN KEKUATAN HANNEG c. POLA DASAR PELAKSANAAN HANKAMNEG 48
  48. 48. BAB V HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM KETAHANAN NASIONAL HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM TRIGATRA GEOGRAFI : -SBG FAKTOR MEMPENGARUHI GATRA2 LAINNYA, BENTUK TOPOGRAFIS, LETAK ASTRONOMIS, IKLIM & POSISI SILANG M’BERIKAN PENGARUH PD PANDANGAN & SIKAP HIDUP -MEMBERIKAN KEMUDAHAN & HAMBATAN & NILAI TAMBAH BAGI PENDAYAGUNAAN SERTA KELESTARIAN SUMBER ALAM PENDUDUK DLM JUMLAH, KOMPOSISI, PENYEBARAN & MUTUNYA AKAN BERPENGARUH PADA PEMANFAATAN KEKAYAAN ALAM KEKAYAAN ALAM DAPAT BERMANFAAT JIKA DIOLAH PENDUDUK BERKEMAMPUAN & BERTEKNOLOGI 49
  49. 49. HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM PANCAGATRA POLITIK DIPENGARUHI HAL 1 DGN LAINNYA DIPENGARUHI TINGKAT KECERDASAN & KESADARAN BERPOLITIK, TINGKAT KEMAKMURAN EKONOMI, KETAATAN BERAGAMA, KEAKRABAN SOSIAL & RASA KEAMANANNYA FILMFILM 50
  50. 50. HUBUNGAN ANTAR TRIGATRA DGN PANCAGATRA a. KETAHANAN NASIONAL BERGANTUNG KPD K’MAMPUAN BANGSA DLM GUNA ASPEK ALAMIAHNYA SBG DASAR PENYELENGGARAAN KEHIDUPAN DISEGALA BIDANG b. KETAHANAN NASIONAL SALING HUBUNGAN ERAT c. KELEMAHAN11 BIDANG DPT AKIBATKN KELEMAHAN BIDANG LAIN & PENGARUHI KONDISI KSELURUHAN 51
  51. 51. HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA KETAHANAN NASIONAL INDONESIA MERUPAKAN KEUTUHAN HUBUNGAN ANTAR GATRA DALAM KEHIDUPAN NASIONAL, MAKA PENINGKATAN KETAHANAN NASIONAL INDONESIA MELALUI PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL SECARA BERENCANA HARUS MENJAMIN ADANYA PERTUMBUHAN YG SEIMBANG & KONFIGURASI DARI 8 ASPEK (GATRA) DALAM KEHIDUPAN NASIONAL 52
  52. 52. 53
  53. 53. 54
  54. 54. 55
  55. 55. KRITERIA IMPLEMENTASI a. KESELURUHAN BAHWA SEMUA ASPEK YG TERKAIT DGN POKOK MASALAH HARUS DIPERHATIKAN & DIPERTIMBANGKAN KETERKAITANNYA b. KETERPADUAN c. KEULETAN & KETANGGUHAN d. KESEIMBANGAN ANTARA KEPENTINGAN KESEJAHTERAAN DGN KEAMANAN e. DINAMIS f. KEMANDIRIAN PERCAYA PD KEMAMPUAN & KEKUATAN SENDIRI DGN ULET & TANGGUH, TIDAK MUDAH MENYERAH g. PARTISIPATIF HASIL KINERJA SEGENAP KOMPONEN BANGSA 56
  56. 56. BAB VII KETAHANAN NASIONAL DAN PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL INDONESIA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONAI DLM RANGKA PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAI DAPAT M’JADI SARANA MENINGKATKAN KETAHANAN NASIONAL UNTUK MENCAPAI TINGKAT KESEJAHTERAAN MENUJU KEJAYAAN BANGSA & NEGARANYA BERDASARKAN PANCASILA & UUD 1945 57
  57. 57. PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL DLM RANGKA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONA INTERAKSI ANTARA GATRA MENUJU SASARAN YG DIINGINKAN YAITU PERUBAHAN FISIK, SIKAP MENTAL & CARA BERPIKIR YG M’JAMIN RASA AMAN & RASA SEJAHTERA SECARA ADIL & MERATA B,DASAR PANCASILA & UUD 1945 58
  58. 58. PEMBANGUNAN NASIONAL DLM RANGKA KONSEPSI KETAHANAN NASIONAL a. P’BANGUNAN YG KBIJAKSANAAN & STRATEGINYA B’RSIFAT UTUH MENYELURUH, YG M’JAMIN KSEIMBANGAN DR 8 ASPEK (ASTAGATRA) b. P’BANGUNAN YG M’JAMIN KSEIMBANGAN & KSERASIAN KEAMANAN & KSEJAHTERAAN MATERIIL & SPIRITUAL MENUJU K’JAYAAN BANGSA & NEGARA INDONESIA B’DASARKAN PANCASILA & UUD 1945 c. P’BANGUNAN YG PRENCANAANNYA DISUSUN BERDASARKAN APRESIASI YG TEPAT TTG KONDISI RIIL BANGSA & NEGARA, DGN ANTISIPASI ATHG MENUJU TUJUAN NASIONAL SEPERTI YG TDAPAT PD PEMBUKAAN UUD 1945. d. P’BANGUNAN YG DDASARKN PD SIKAP MENTAL PERCAYA PD DIRI SENDIRI, ULET & TANGGUH DGN M’DAHULUKAN SIFAT2 KERAKYATAN, RELIGIUS & KEKELUARGAAN DLM 1 KESATUAN NASIONAL 59
  59. 59. 60 RENUNGAN
  60. 60. 61

