pdf?(read online)* Horses a Rider's Journal (Natural Brown)

Deja Jackson has just moved to a new town after her parents' divorce. She starts taking riding lessons in her new town at Tricolor Farms where she meets two new best friends. She also falls in love with her lesson horse, Macintosh. He's the best horse she has ever ridden but he's also for sale. With the help of her two new best friends, Deja dreams up a plan to be able to buy Mac. Can three girls in middle school figure out how to buy a horse for Deja and make her dream a reality?