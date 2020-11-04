OIDO Y OJOS VETERINARIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. El o�do es el �rgano de la audici�n y el equilibrio. Las partes del o�do incluyen: El o�do externo, formado por: El pabell�n auricular o la aur�cula. Parte externa del o�do. El conducto auditivo externo. Conducto que conecta el o�do externo al o�do interno u o�do medio. La membrana timp�nica (tambi�n llamada t�mpano). Esta membrana separa el o�do externo del o�do medio. El o�do medio (cavidad timp�nica), formado por: Los huesecillos. Tres peque�os huesos conectados que transmiten las ondas sonoras al o�do interno. Los huesos se llaman: Martillo Yunque Estribo La trompa de Eustaquio. Conducto que une el o�do medio con la parte posterior de la nariz. La trompa de Eustaquio ayuda a equilibrar la presi�n en el o�do medio. Se necesita de una presi�n equilibrada para obtener una transferencia adecuada de las ondas sonoras. La trompa de Eustaquio se encuentra recubierta por mucosa, al igual que el interior de la nariz y la garganta. O�do interno, formado por: La c�clea (que contiene los nervios de la audici�n). El vest�bulo (que contiene receptores para el equilibrio). Los conductos semicirculares (que contienen receptores para el equilibrio). �C�mo o�mos? La audici�n comienza en el o�do externo. Cuando se produce un sonido fuera del o�do externo, las ondas sonoras, o vibraciones, viajan hasta el conducto auditivo externo y golpean el t�mpano (membrana timp�nica). El t�mpano vibra. Las vibraciones luego pasan a los tres peque�os huesos del o�do medio conocidos como huesecillos. Los huesecillos amplifican el sonido y transmiten las ondas sonoras al o�do interno y en el �rgano de la audici�n que contiene l�quido (c�clea). Una vez que las ondas sonoras llegan al o�do interno, que se convierten en impulsos el�ctricos que el nervio auditivo env�a al cerebro. Finalmente, el cerebro traduce estos impulsos en sonido.
  3. 3. Estructura del globo ocular C�rnea - la ventana opticamente transparente en la parte frontal del ojo. La parte anterior de la capa fibrosa del ojo que proporciona los 2/3 del poder de enfoque del ojo Escler�tica - la parte blanca del ojo que rodea la c�rnea y se extiende hacia atr�s en el polo posterior del ojo formando la capa fibrosa posterior del ojo. Conjuntiva - la fina capa vascular que se encuentra sobre la escler�tica y se refleja en el fondo de saco conjuntival en la l�nea de los p�rpados y cubre el tercer p�rpado. Tercer p�rpado - estructura conjuntival cubierta m�vil (cart�lago en forma de "T" y gl�ndula del tercer p�rpado), ubicado entre el p�rpado inferior y el globo ocular en la parte medial de la �rbita. El tercer p�rpado se mueve a trav�s del ojo como un mecanismo de protecci�n. La gl�ndula del tercer p�rpado produce parte de la pel�cula lagrimal que ba�a el ojo y la conjuntiva. C�mara anterior - el espacio lleno de l�quido detr�s de la c�rnea y delante del iris y la lente. La c�mara anterior est� llena de l�quido transparente (humor acuoso) que entra en la c�mara anterior a trav�s de la pupila y drena fuera de la c�mara a trav�s del �ngulo iridocorneal en el borde de la c�rnea entre la c�rnea y el iris. C�mara posterior - un espacio muy peque�o entre la superficie posterior del iris y el cuerpo ciliar y el cristalino y la z�nula de apoyo del cristalino - el humor acuoso es secretado en la c�mara posterior por las c�lulas del cuerpo ciliar Cuerpo Ciliar - Una capa muscular y vascular de tejido revestido por c�lulas que segregan el humor acuoso en la c�mara posterior. Los m�sculos del cuerpo ciliar est�n involucrados en la acomadaci�n (enfoque fino con movimientos o cambios en la forma de la lente) en algunas especies. Iris - La estructura pigmentada resultante en el borde de la c�mara anterior que se encuentra contra la c�psula anterior del cristalino. La pupila es un agujero en el centro del iris. Tama�o de la pupila se cambia por la contracci�n y relajaci�n de los m�sculos del iris que cambiar su forma. �ngulo iridocorneal - zona comprendida entre el borde del iris y la c�rnea a trav�s del cual drena el humor acuoso del ojo en la circulaci�n venosa.
  4. 4. Humor acuoso - l�quido transparente con bajo contenido en prote�na que se encuentra en la c�mara posterior y anterior del ojo. Este l�quido suministra nutrientes a las estructuras oculares internas y arrastra llevan los productos de desecho del metabolismo y, como tal, se asemeja a la sangre en cuanto a su funci�n. Tambi�n est� implicado en el mantenimiento de la presi�n intraocular por un equilibrio entre la velocidad de producci�n en el ojo y la velocidad a la que se drena de nuevo en las venas. Lente - estructura clara esferoidal que se encuentra detr�s del iris y delante del humor v�treo. La lente act�a en el enfoque fino de la luz sobre la retina proporcionando aproximadamente 1/3 de la capacidad de enfoque del ojo. Lente z�nula - hebras finas de col�geno que sostienen la lente alrededor de su ecuador del cuerpo ciliar Humor v�treo - la mayor cantidad de vol�umen en la mayor�a de especies que se encuentra detr�s de la lente y el cuerpo ciliar y en el interior de las capas posteriores del ojo (retina, coroides y escler�tica). El humor v�treo es un gel viscoso compuesto principalmente de agua. Retina - la capa sensible a la luz del ojo (com�nmente comparada con una c�mara. Las fibras nerviosas de la retina salen del ojo por el nervio �ptico a trav�s de un estructura tipo tamiz en la escler�tica cerca del polo posterior del ojo. Coroides - la capa externa posterior vascular del ojo (que consta de un gran n�mero de vasos sangu�neos que proporcionan parte de la alimentaci�n requerida por la retina, metab�licamente muy activa). Nervio �ptico - el segundo par craneal que conecta el ojo al cerebro y lleva la informaci�n desde la retina hasta el cerebro para el procesamiento visual Orbita - el espacio dentro del cr�neo en el que se encuentra en el ojo. Est� limitada por los huesos y los m�sculos del cr�neo y de los p�rpados
  5. 5. SIGNIFICADO ANISOCROIA Condici�n en la que las pupilas de los ojos no tienen el mismo tama�o. Por lo general, una pupila es anormal y no puede dilatarse ni contraerse. La anisocoria puede ocurrir como resultado de una lesi�n, inflamaci�n, enfermedades del iris, par�lisis del tercer nervio, glaucoma de �ngulo cerrado, enfermedades sist�micas, o medicamentos accidentales. ANGUILOBLEFARON Es la adhesi�n de los m�rgenes parpebrales superior e inferior. En condiciones normales, la apertura o separaci�n de los p�rpados se produce entre los 10 y 15 d�as de vida. La consecuencia del anquiloblefar�n ser� la presencia de infecciones que pueden desembocar en complicaciones conjuntivales y corneales e incluso perforaci�n de c�rnea. BLEFARITIS Es la inflamaci�n de los p�rpados. La blefaritis suele afectar a ambos ojos a lo largo de los bordes de los p�rpados. La blefaritis ocurre com�nmente cuando las gl�ndulas seb�ceas peque�as cerca de la base de las pesta�as se obstruyen, causando irritaci�n y enrojecimiento. Varias enfermedades y afecciones pueden causar blefaritis. BLEFAROESPASMO Es una afecci�n poco com�n que hace que el p�rpado parpadee o se contraiga. No puedes controlarlo. Esto se llama parpadeo o espasmos involuntarios. El espasmo es causado por un espasmo muscular alrededor de su ojo. BUFTALM�A Es una enfermedad ocular cong�nita que produce una distensi�n y un endurecimiento del globo ocular. Est� causado por un aumento de la secreci�n del humor acuoso o una excesiva retenci�n del mismo, lo cual conlleva un aumento de la presi�n intraocular. Por ello suele considerarse una forma de glaucoma. CATRATA Es una opacidad del cristalino normalmente transparente de su ojo. COLOBOMA Es un orificio o defecto del iris del ojo. Es una anomal�a ocular que se produce antes del nacimiento. Los colobomas son fragmentos de tejido que faltan en las estructuras que forman el ojo. CRECIENTE AF�QUICO Ausencia del cristalino del ojo. CHALAZION Es una gl�ndula obstruida que se ha inflamado justo detr�s de la base de las pesta�as. ECTROPI�N Es una afecci�n en la que el p�rpado se vuelve hacia afuera. Esto deja la superficie interna del p�rpado expuesta y propensa a la irritaci�n.
  6. 6. SIGNIFICADO ENOFTALM�A Un hundimiento hacia atr�s del globo ocular en su cuenca �sea de modo que los m�rgenes del p�rpado no se puedan mantener separados f�cilmente a la distancia normal y hay un estrechamiento obvio de la abertura del p�rpado. ENTROPI�N Curvatura hacia adentro del margen de los p�rpados de modo que las pesta�as tienden a rozar el ojo. EP�FORA Es cuando tiene una producci�n excesiva de l�grimas. ESTAFILOMA Es el t�rmino para el adelgazamiento de la capa blanca externa del ojo (la escler�tica) en la que el tejido pigmentado subyacente luego agrega su color a la escler�tica adelgazada, dando una apariencia de color azulado a casi negro. ESTRABISMO Trastorno en el que los ojos no miran exactamente en la misma direcci�n al mismo tiempo. EXOFTALM�A Es la proyecci�n o abultamiento del globo ocular hacia afuera, lo que puede dar la impresi�n de "ojos saltones". Esto puede afectar un ojo o ambos, seg�n las causas. FOTOFOBIA Es una condici�n en la que las luces brillantes lastiman los ojos HEMERALOPIA Tambi�n conocida como ceguera diurna, es la incapacidad de ver claramente con luz brillante. HIFEMA Es una acumulaci�n o acumulaci�n de sangre dentro de la c�mara anterior del ojo (el espacio entre la c�rnea y el iris). La sangre puede cubrir la mayor parte o la totalidad del iris y la pupila, bloqueando la visi�n parcial o completamente. HIPOPI�N Colecci�n de material purulento en la c�mara anterior del ojo. IRIDODONESIS Es una afecci�n en la que el iris (la parte coloreada del ojo) vibra durante los movimientos oculares. LENTICONO Es un abultamiento de la c�psula del cristalino y la corteza subyacente.
  7. 7. SIGNIFICADO LEUCOCORIA Ocurre cuando la pupila (el orificio redondo en la parte coloreada del ojo) es blanca en lugar del negro habitual MICROFTALMIA Es una anomal�a ocular que surge antes del nacimiento. En esta condici�n, uno o ambos globos oculares son anormalmente peque�os. MIDRIASIS Es el t�rmino m�dico para una dilataci�n o ensanchamiento inusual de las pupilas. MIOSIS Una constricci�n excesiva (encogimiento) de la pupila. En la miosis, el di�metro de la pupila es inferior a 2 mil�metros (mm), o un poco m�s de 1/16 de pulgada. NICTALOPIA Un trastorno en el que las c�lulas de tipo bast�n de la retina pierden gradualmente su capacidad para responder a la luz. Dificulta ver bien de noche o con poca luz. OFTALMOPLEJIA Es la par�lisis o debilidad de los m�sculos del ojo. ORZUELO Un bulto rojo y doloroso cerca del borde del p�rpado que puede parecer un for�nculo o un grano. PAIPILITIS Tambi�n conocida como neuritis �ptica, se caracteriza por inflamaci�n y deterioro de la porci�n del nervio �ptico conocida como disco �ptico. PTERIG�N Crecimiento que comienza en el tejido transparente del ojo y que puede extenderse a la c�rnea. PTISIS BULBAR Es un ojo encogido y no funcional. Puede resultar de una enfermedad ocular grave, inflamaci�n o lesi�n, o puede representar una complicaci�n de la cirug�a ocular.
  SIGNIFICADO PTOSIS Es cuando el p�rpado superior cae sobre el ojo. El p�rpado puede caer un poco o tanto que cubre la pupila (el punto negro en el centro del ojo que deja entrar la luz). La ptosis puede limitar o incluso bloquear completamente la visi�n normal. QUEMOSIS Es la hinchaz�n del tejido que recubre los p�rpados y la superficie del ojo (conjuntiva). La quemosis es la inflamaci�n de las membranas de la superficie del ojo debido a la acumulaci�n de l�quido. QUERATICONO Afecci�n en la que el tejido transparente de la parte frontal del ojo (c�rnea) sobresale hacia afuera. SIMBL�FARON Es una condici�n patol�gica en la que la conjuntiva bulbar y palpebral forma una adhesi�n anormal entre s�. SINEQU�A Es una afecci�n ocular en la que el iris se adhiere a la c�rnea (es decir, sinequia anterior) o al cristalino (es decir, sinequia posterior). Las sinequias pueden ser causadas por un traumatismo ocular, iritis o iridociclitis y pueden conducir a ciertos tipos de glaucoma. SINERESIS V�TREA Son unas manchas m�viles que aparecen en el campo visual y que se desplazan con el movimiento ocular. SINQUISUS CENTELLEANTE Es una afecci�n ocular que consiste en la presencia de opacidades formadas por cristales de colesterol que se encuentran dispersas en el seno del humor v�treo del ojo, donde flotan libremente.

