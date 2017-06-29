Etiqueta y protocolo by karin

PROTOCOLO Y ETIQUETA 2.016 Lic. Karina Frutos
PROTOCOLO Normas o reglas establecidas por usos, costumbres y tradiciones de obligatorio cumplimiento para favorecer las r...
DE DÓNDE PROVIENE EL PROTOCOLO? Procede del latín “Protocullum”, que a su vez procede del griego. En griego deviene de pro...
CLASES DE PROTOCOLO Protocolo Civil: Son las reglas normativas dadas para actos públicos y Diplomáticos del Estado, determ...
CLASES DE PROTOCOLO Protocolo Diplomático: Son reglas y formalidades que se realizan en las ceremonias diplomáticas entre ...
CLASES DE PROTOCOLO Protocolo Eclesiástico: Normativas de los actos y litúrgicos donde participan el clero y los fieles.
CLASES DE PROTOCOLO Protocolo Militar: Reglas que determinan el orden de jerarquización, cargo de antigüedad en todos aque...
ELEMENTOS DEL PROTOCOLO Para determinar el procedimiento de Protocolo y Ceremonial en cualquier acto, se debe tener en cue...
ETIQUETA Es el ceremonial de costumbres y reglas que las personas deben conocer y usar en los diferentes actos reales, act...
ETIQUETA SOCIAL Son las reglas del decoro, que gobiernan y guían el comportamiento humano. Son los buenos modales que debe...
ETIQUETA EMPRESARIAL Conjunto de normas para actuar correctamente en los diferentes campos de la actividad laboral. Especí...
F I N
