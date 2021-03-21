https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/1628091207 " Panama Canal Cruise" shows a different side of traveling with the cruise lines, and offers a rare look inside the lives of those who work on the lines. It offers offbeat suggestions for what to do shipboard, as well as a different approach to how to do land based tours when in port. It will greatly simplify everything for anyone taking a Panama Canal cruise, and can save the reader dollars and mistakes in tour selection.Eric Sletten is a retired Foreign Service Officer who worked in American Embassies overseas for twenty-five years. He speaks Bahasa Indonesia, Spanish, German, and Icelandic.He has written both fiction and non-fiction and his fictional work, published under the nom de plume of Bobby Andrews, has achieved best selling status repeatedly.Sletten now spends time writing and splitting time between his homes in Prescott and Scottsdale, Arizona. When he is not writing, you can normally find him shipboard on a cruise, or tramping around little known places overseas.