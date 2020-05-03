MFD Part 2 Pediatric Dentisry - Qs & Answers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com This file is for Pediatric Dentistry for Membership of the Faculty of Den...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com a. What’s the condition? Early Childhood Caries. b. What’s the cause? Fre...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 2. Infection can reach periapical area and this also can affect permanent...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 1. What is the type of dental trauma? Subluxation. 2. Management of it. 1...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com
8 years old child with periapical abcess and no drug allergy Prescribe antibiotic
OR In case of Penicillin allergy, Clarithromycin is prescribed.
NOTE: These drug doses are according to Health Service Executive in Ireland (HSE Ireland) Website Link: Prescribing for children (HSE Ireland) Prescribe analgesic OR
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com NOTE: This information is according to Irish College of General Practitio...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com c. Give 3 of your initial stages of treatment. 1. Removal of caries. 2. R...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Picture of dental trauma for 11 yrs old patient. a. Describe the lesions ...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com e. Where do u think the piece of fractured tooth might be? Inhaled or in ...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 5. Seal with Glass Ionomer Cement. 6. Restore crown. c) Aim of this proce...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com remove than composite. 5. Prescribe antibiotics, chlorhexidine mouthwash ...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Pedo case child with sensitivity give the reasons for the sensitivity and...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 2. Bleaching 3. Crowns 4. Veneers Bahrain 2016 trauma for child tooth "ty...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Clinical Radiograph shows missed upper left central incisor in child who ...
Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 2. Tuberculate (barrel-shaped) = Distomolar 3. Supplemental = Paramolar 4...
MFD Part 2 Pediatric Dentisry - Qs & Answers

  Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com This file is for Pediatric Dentistry for Membership of the Faculty of Dentistry of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland Part 2 Exam. Sources for MFD Part 2 Exam depends mainly on candidates' feedback and there are no pictures associated with the feedback. So, I tried to make a more useful feedback by adding pictures that match the questions. The questions & answers file. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Pedodontics MFD Part 2 Dublin, November 2010 Station 1
  a. What's the condition? Early Childhood Caries. b. What's the cause? Frequent ingestion of sugar. c. If the causative agent is eliminated will the condition stop progressing? Yes, it will stop progressing. d. What are the 2 initial treatment procedures? 1. Removal of caries. 2. Restoration with fluoride releasing glass ionomer cement. e. What consequences will occur? 1. Caries progression and pulp involvement.
  2. Infection can reach periapical area and this also can affect permanent teeth. 3. Teeth may need extraction due to infection and this will lead to loss of space. 4. Increasing pain which can have a psychological effect on the child and interrupt his activities. f. What long term procedures should be carried? 1. Topical fluoride application (Fluoride varnish at one-month intervals and fluoride mouth rinse at concentration of 0.05% in daily basis for older age groups < 7 years old). 2. Enhance oral hygiene measures through teaching parents how to clean their child's teeth with fluoride toothpaste. 3. In case of severely decayed teeth, restore with strip crowns for anterior teeth and SCC crowns for posterior teeth. 4. Long term management with orthodontist. MFD Part 2 November 2011 Station 2
  1. What is the type of dental trauma? Subluxation. 2. Management of it. 1. If minor: No treatment is required other than soft diet. 2. If mobile: 1-2 weeks splinting and watch vitality. Bahrain June 2013
  5. 5. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com
  8 years old child with periapical abcess and no drug allergy Prescribe antibiotic
  OR In case of Penicillin allergy, Clarithromycin is prescribed.
  NOTE: These drug doses are according to Health Service Executive in Ireland (HSE Ireland) Website Link: Prescribing for children (HSE Ireland) Prescribe analgesic OR
  NOTE: This information is according to Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) Website Link: Anripyretic Prescribing - Irish College of General Practitioners MFD Part 2 May 2012, Dublin Station 3 a. What is this? Early Childhood Caries b. What are the causes? Frequent ingestion of sugar.
  c. Give 3 of your initial stages of treatment. 1. Removal of caries. 2. Restoration with fluoride releasing glass ionomer cement. 3. Enhance parents' awareness of the condition to play their role in maintaining their child's oral hygiene to control the disease. d. What changes will happen if the habit stopped? The condition will stop progressing. e. What will happen if left untreated? 1. Caries progression and pulp involvement. 2. Infection can reach periapical area and this also can affect permanent teeth. 3. Teeth may need extraction due to infection and this will lead to loss of space. 4. Increasing pain which can have a psychological effect on the child and interrupt his activities. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MFD Part 2 Dublin November 2012 Station 4 Dental Trauma
  Picture of dental trauma for 11 yrs old patient. a. Describe the lesions you see. A patient with intruded upper right central incisor and fracture on the other one. b. What are the 2 initial treatments you do? 1. Orthodontic extrusion for the intruded tooth. 2. Restorative treatment for the fractured tooth. c. Short term treatment. Endodontic treatment (RCT) for the intruded tooth after orthodontic extrusion. d. What long term complications that occur? Pulp death and/or root resorption.
  e. Where do u think the piece of fractured tooth might be? Inhaled or in soft tissue. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bahrain June 2015 Station 5 7 yrs old child with trauma to his upper central incisor with pulp exposure 1-2 mm. a) management? Partial Pulpotomy (Cvek Pulpotomy) b) steps to do this procedure? 1. Local Anesthesia & Rubber dam. 2. Enlarge the access at the site of exposure with high speed and amputate the pulp to the depth of 2-4mm in healthy pulp tissue. 3. Arrest the bleeding with sterile, moist cotton wool. 4. Cover the amputation site with non-setting calcium hydroxide.
  5. Seal with Glass Ionomer Cement. 6. Restore crown. c) Aim of this procedure? Protection of the remaining pulp tissue to retain radicular pulp vitality to allow root closure to continue. d) If the same scenario but the tooth is subl
  14. 14. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com remove than composite. 5. Prescribe antibiotics, chlorhexidine mouthwash and arrange tetanus booster if necessary. b. What would you do later? After 7-10 days: Review splint: stop if the tooth appears firm and continue if still mobile for 1-2 weeks. In case of closed apex: extirpate pulp within 7-10 days and replace with intra-canal dressing of calcium hydroxide or you can put (ledermix) paste 1-2 weeks prior to intra-canal dressing of calcium hydroxide. In case of open apex: close observation. If there is any signs of pulp death, do RCT. c. What is the most common complication of avulsion? Pathological root resorption. d. Name 2 medications other than analgesics that you might prescribe to this patient. Antibiotics and Chlorhexidine mouthwash. Sudan January 2016 Station 7
  15. 15. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Pedo case child with sensitivity give the reasons for the sensitivity and discoloration on the teeth. The reason for sensitivity is enamel hypoplasia due to amelogenesis imperfecta. Rx Sensitivity: In general, treatment of sensitivity can be done through the following from least way of intervention to the most: 1. Desensitizing toothpaste. 2. Fluoride gel. 3. Restoration through: fillings, crowns and inlay. 4. If the gum tissue has been lost (gum recession), treatment can be done through surgical gum graft to cover the root, protect the tooth and reduce the sensitivity. Rx Discoloration: In general, treatment of changes in tooth colour can be done through these four possible approaches : 1. Acid pumice abrasion technique a. Hydrochloric acid technique (quicker) b. Phosphoric acid technique (slower but safer)
  16. 16. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 2. Bleaching 3. Crowns 4. Veneers Bahrain 2016 trauma for child tooth "type of trauma and what other types" This type of trauma is Extrusion. Other types: 1.Concussion. 2.Subluxation. 3.Luxation. 4.Intrusion. Bahrain May 2017 Station 8
  17. 17. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Clinical Radiograph shows missed upper left central incisor in child who had an erupted supernumerary tooth and also missed. 1.Types of Supernumerary teeth. 1. Conical (peg-shaped). 2. Tuberculate (barrel-shaped). 3. Supplemental. 4. Odontome. 2.Why to extract them? Because they can lead to crowding in the dental arch and displacement for other teeth. NOTE: If you extract a supplemental supernumerary tooth, extract the tooth with the most displaced apex. 3. Area at which every type common to appear. 1. Conical (peg-shaped) = Mesiodens
  18. 18. Dr.Karim El Mestekawy karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com 2. Tuberculate (barrel-shaped) = Distomolar 3. Supplemental = Paramolar 4. Odontome: a. Compound Odontome = Maxillary anterior region. b. Complex Odontome = Posterior Mandibular region followed by Anterior Maxilla region. 4. Condition associated. Mention 2 1. Cleidocranial Dysotosis 2. Cleft lip and palate. Done By : Dr.Karim El Mestekawy Email : karimelmestekawy@yahoo.com Website : www.dentalknowledgeschool.com

