Business Growth Learning Outcomes

Phase 1 Phase2  Concept and development: Focus on the invention and development of a service or product.  Main problems:...
Phase 3 Phase 4  Growth: The fast-growth phase is characterized by its focus on the market.  Main problems:  • Producin...
Change & Transformation in Business  Introduction  Industrial change is often triggered by technological changes, for wh...
Digital Technologies The substitution of digital technologies in a whole range of analog products, from office equipment t...
Growth strategies  Introduction  There are various strategies a company can use for growth. For small companies that wan...
Growth through buying out other companies. Small, fast-growing companies also have the possibility of growing by acquisiti...
Management Mistakes  Introduction  You can find this six mistakes below
Mistake 1 A classic first mistake is in the choice of a product or service and/or even worse, a market-with no potential f...
Mistake 4 A fourth mistake is not to align product-market growth strategies with the firm's other strategies, especially f...
Growth mistake  Growth is also at risk if start-ups fail to develop strategic planning, marketing, financing, risk manage...
Marketing strategies The first group of flawed growth strategies is marketing strategies. Start-ups are particularly susce...
HR strategies The fourth group of related business strategies where serious mistakes can be made is Human Resource strateg...
Lessons summary  Examine the concept of high-growth firms and their significance on the employment rate.  Analyze the fo...
  2. 2. Learning Outcomes  At the end of this Article, you should be able to:  Examine the concept of high-growth firms and their significance on the employment rate.  Analyze the four-phase growth model and the typical growth problems experienced at each phase.  Discuss the concept of change and transformation in business resulting from technological changes.  List the common mistakes made in the growth process of businesses.  Outline the common management mistakes made in the pursuit of growth.  Explain the various growth strategies available to small companies.
  3. 3. High-Growth Business  Introduction  In the field of entrepreneurship research, life cycle models are often used to describe the entrepreneurial process. These models are also used in research into growth problems.  For example, the four-phase growth model is used to identify the typical growth problems of fast-growing firms in each phase.
  4. 4. Phase 1 Phase2  Concept and development: Focus on the invention and development of a service or product.  Main problems:  • Developing the idea.  • Testing a prototype.  • Finding investment support for the idea.  Commercialization: Developing the product for introduction to the market.  Main problems:  • Setting up the organization and production.  • Solving technical problems.  • Market entry.
  5. 5. Phase 3 Phase 4  Growth: The fast-growth phase is characterized by its focus on the market.  Main problems:  • Producing larger quantities.  • Guaranteeing quality.  • Expanding market share.  • Personnel problems.  Stability: In this phase, the focus lies on consolidating the market position with the initial product, and developing further products.  Main problem:  • Simultaneously managing the market entry of new products without losing the competitive advantages of older products.
  6. 6. Change & Transformation in Business  Introduction  Industrial change is often triggered by technological changes, for which there are many examples such as:  Digital technologies,  Consumer behavior,  Deregulation.
  7. 7. Digital Technologies The substitution of digital technologies in a whole range of analog products, from office equipment to telephones, and the Internet as a communication medium. Technological changes like this enable start-up firms developing new technologies and introducing them to the market to take over the positions of their established competitors. Consumer behavior A second catalyst for industrial transformations changes in consumer behavior. The increasing technological competence of customers, for example, has enabled the growth of direct computer sellers like Dell. Customers are prepared to get information about even high- technology products from the Internet and order them online instead of asking for advice in a shop. Deregulation Deregulation or liberalization can also be a reason for industrial transformation and change. In recent years, industry deregulation has created opportunities for start-up firms and growth opportunities in general in various industries, such as the air traffic, telecommunications, or financial service sectors.
  8. 8. Growth strategies  Introduction  There are various strategies a company can use for growth. For small companies that want rapid growth these strategies include:  Growth through buying out other companies.  Growth through cooperation.  Growth through innovation.
  9. 9. Growth through buying out other companies. Small, fast-growing companies also have the possibility of growing by acquisition. These opportunities have become even more frequent in recent years due to the increasing availability of venture capital, and of capital resources from initial public offerings (IPOs). An acquisition strategy for a fast- growing start-up can bring advantages such as: • Just like large firms, small firms can try to obtain synergies by means of complementary resources from bought-out firms. • An acquisition strategy can also be pursued to enable growth in new geographic markets. Growth through cooperation. A cooperation strategy strikes a balance between internal growth and growth from the acquisition of other companies. Several studies in the USA have proved that fast-growing start- ups sometimes use cooperation with other small firms, and sometimes with large, established firms. This cooperation is of various types. Licensing is a typical strategy in the biotech industry, for example. Other cooperation strategies, such as Research and Development cooperation, or outsourcing production, are possible. Cooperation strategies are pursued more frequently where there are networks of start-ups. Growth through innovation Times of technological change are an opportunity for start-ups to grow. New firms that use technological changes to introduce new products or services as market leaders can gain competitive advantages quickly. However, technological innovations like these must be able to be protected, or they will not last. The new firms must also possess or acquire the necessary complementary resources for the products and the marketing of them. Certain types of innovation are especially advantageous for start-ups: • Sustaining technologies improve existing product-market structures and are generally introduced most effectively by established firms. • Disruptive technologies, on the other hand, which enable new applications for new customer segments, tend to be developed and marketed by start-ups.
  10. 10. Management Mistakes  Introduction  You can find this six mistakes below
  11. 11. Mistake 1 A classic first mistake is in the choice of a product or service and/or even worse, a market-with no potential for growth. The only safeguard against this mistake is to conduct a careful market and competitor analysis to estimate the total market potential. This analysis must be complemented by the choice of a strategy for capturing the market with which an assumed market potential can be developed, taking into account the given financial restrictions. Mistake 2 A second mistake is the failure to choose one of the growth strategies described in an earlier section. These include: • Growth through buying out other companies. • Growth through cooperation. • Growth through innovation. Mistake 3 A third mistake is to not recruit competent and professional staff to implement the planned strategies.
  12. 12. Mistake 4 A fourth mistake is not to align product-market growth strategies with the firm's other strategies, especially finance, HR, and organizational strategies. Mistake 5 A fifth mistake is to choose the wrong finance model. Here, an almost classic mistake is for firms to refinance long-term fixed capital with short-term returns, or with short-term revolving loans. Mistake 6 A sixth mistake is to force growth. If growth occurs too rapidly, the firm is in danger of losing sight of the risks involved in the individual activities of the value chain, even when this growth can be financed. Here, continuous development is better than erratic growth, because it enables management to fill the gaps in their knowledge.
  13. 13. Growth mistake  Growth is also at risk if start-ups fail to develop strategic planning, marketing, financing, risk management, HR management, organization, or policies for internationalization. Growth mistakes made in regard to marketing, financing, and HR management are particularly serious.
  14. 14. Marketing strategies The first group of flawed growth strategies is marketing strategies. Start-ups are particularly susceptible to concentrating on developing a technical or scientific product further and developing new products, but not paying enough attention to marketing. Marketing plans and their extrapolation are a prerequisite for avoiding growth mistakes. If a firm does not conduct market research, identify customer preferences, generate new customer wishes, or segment or capture the market, it will not grow. Cooperation strategies The second group that can hinder growth is cooperation strategies, such as when a start-up becomes overly dependent on a more established company as a senior partner, for example, when a small biotech firm depends on a large pharmaceutical company to market its products. If larger established companies really commit themselves to their junior partners and are successful, then cooperation often ends up with the senior partner taking over the start-up. This only ensures the growth of the senior partner. The Financing strategies The third group of flawed growth strategies concerns the financing of growth. In the initial phases of the life cycle of start-ups, growth can scarcely be financed out of their profits, nor can it generally be financed alone by the founders' equity. Start-ups, in particular, are often undercapitalized. The only alternative that remains is seeking outside capital. To finance growth strategies start-ups sometimes borrow long-term debt which is to be paid back with interest from the revenues from implementing the strategy.
  15. 15. HR strategies The fourth group of related business strategies where serious mistakes can be made is Human Resource strategies. In many cases, the founders and employees of start-ups are in their thirties, and sometimes only in their twenties, and are frequently highly qualified university or college graduates. The homogeneity of the age distribution of managers and employees often leads to start-ups acquiring new personnel from the same age group. However, a homogeneous age distribution may lead to a decline in motivation as employees age at the same time. Start-ups must, therefore, be particularly careful to achieve a heterogeneous age distribution in their personnel. Inadequate or incorrect internal accounting All firms, whether young or mature, need cost accounting systems which can report costs and as far as they are specifically attributable-revenues per Cost unit, cost center, and department. It is important that start-ups establish systems for unit cost accounting, cost center accounting, and break-even analysis in order to be able to assess economic inefficiencies and sources of loss by means of target/actual comparisons and profit margins. If the competition is fierce, firms should also establish target costing to be able to undermine competitors by adjusting price policy. Dependence on third partners Many start-up, survival, and growth strategies lead almost inevitably to the dependence of new firms on third parties. This causes no problem as long as the interests of all people and firms involved are relatively equal and/or compatible. Dependence on third parties functioning as investors, licensors, partners, principal customers in the sales market, or single suppliers does not necessarily lead to growth barriers. However, dependence is a disadvantage if there are diverging interests, or if the partners behave opportunistically. In this case, the growth of the start-up is inhibited and the firm is forced to fight the opportunistic behavior of the partners.
  16. 16. Lessons summary  Examine the concept of high-growth firms and their significance on the employment rate.  Analyze the four-phase growth model which covers concept and development, commercialization, growth, and stability, and the typical growth problems experienced at each phase.  Discuss the concept of change and transformation in business resulting from technological changes such as digital technologies, consumer behavior, and deregulation.  List the common mistakes made in the growth process of businesses in areas such as marketing, cooperation, financing, and HR strategies, internal accounting, and third parties.  Outline the common management mistakes made in the pursuit of growth such as product or service choice, growth strategy, recruitment, alignment of strategies, financing, and forcing growth.  Explain the various growth strategies available to small companies such as growth through acquisition, cooperation, and innovation.

