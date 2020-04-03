Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA LA INFLUENCIA DEL MAL GASTO DE LA ENERGÍA ELÉCTRIC...
CAPITULO I PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA
EL PROBLEMA VENEZUELA ES EL NOVENO PRODUCTOR MUNDIAL DE ELECTRICIDAD A PARTIR DE CENTRALES HIDROELÉCTRICAS QUE, AUNQUE HAN...
GENERAL Determinar la influencia del mal gasto de la energía eléctrica y consecuencias para el medio ambiente por parte de...
JUSTIFICACION Los seres humanos consumen grandes cantidades de energía esto produce una increíble demanda energética que c...
CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO
ANTECEDENTES Según el Instituto Nacional Ecología, la generación de energía eléctrica en el mundo depende principalmente d...
BASES TEORICAS EN LOS ÚLTIMOS AÑOS LOS SISTEMAS DE CONTROL HAN ADOPTADO UN PAPEL DE CRECIENTE IMPORTANCIA EN EL DESARROLLO...
BASES LEGALES Artículo 127. Es un derecho y un deber de cada generación proteger y mantener el ambiente en beneficio de sí...
CAPÍTULO III MARCO METODOLÓGICO
Comunicativa Descriptiva De campo ´Naturaleza de la Investigación Tipo de Investigación Diseño Muestra y Selección de la M...
PROCEDIMIENTO CONSISTIÓ EN IDENTIFICAR EN QUÉ GRADO SE ENCONTRABA LA COMUNIDAD SIMÓN RODRÍGUEZ EN RELACIÓN AL GRADO DE VIO...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADÉMICA FACULTAD DE INGENIERÍA LA INFLUENCIA DEL MAL GASTO DE LA ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA Y CONSECUENCIAS VALERO KAREN 29.831.785 VALECILLOS DIEGO 29.673.427 SECCIÓN MI-21
  2. 2. CAPITULO I PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA
  3. 3. EL PROBLEMA VENEZUELA ES EL NOVENO PRODUCTOR MUNDIAL DE ELECTRICIDAD A PARTIR DE CENTRALES HIDROELÉCTRICAS QUE, AUNQUE HAN GENERADO POLÉMICA POR LOS IMPACTOS SOCIO-AMBIENTALES QUE CONLLEVA SU INSTALACIÓN EN UN TERRITORIO, ES INDUDABLE QUE SON TECNOLOGÍAS LIMPIAS Y PRÁCTICAMENTE LIBRES DE EMISIONES DE GASES DE EFECTO INVERNADERO
  4. 4. GENERAL Determinar la influencia del mal gasto de la energía eléctrica y consecuencias para el medio ambiente por parte de los ciudadanos de Barquisimeto específicamente en la zona de Cabudare Estado Lara. ESPECIFICOS Evaluar en la comunidad de Cabudare de qué manera influye el excesivo consumo de energía eléctrica sobre el medio ambiente. Demostrar el daño que causa el mal gasto de energía sobre el medio ambiente a los habitantes del a comunidad de Cabudare. Proporcionar al ciudadano de la comunidad Cabudare conocimientos de cómo evitar el mal gasto de energía para un consumo excesivo de la misma. OBJETIVOS
  5. 5. JUSTIFICACION Los seres humanos consumen grandes cantidades de energía esto produce una increíble demanda energética que causa diversos daños en el medio ambiente Solo el 25% de la población mundial consume el 75% de la población energética El ser humano es el denominador de la naturaleza y del entorno como tal, e
  6. 6. CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO
  7. 7. ANTECEDENTES Según el Instituto Nacional Ecología, la generación de energía eléctrica en el mundo depende principalmente de combustible fósiles. En 1999, el 63,7% de la electricidad se produjo en centrales térmicas (con combustión de derivados del petróleo, gas natural y carbón), el 17,2% en centrales nucleares, 17,5% en hidroeléctricas y 1,6 % mediante otras fuentes de energías (IEA, 2001). Meyti del Pilar Yaguarati García. En la actual situación energética que vive la humanidad, donde el ahorro de energía, ha pasado a ocupar una de las primeras acciones de dar soluciones eficientes y sostenibles para evitar un colapso energético (Rodríguez y García, 2007), hemos tratado de conocer el grado de complejidad con que se trabajaba el contenido “energía”, analizando doce materiales didácticos publicados en nuestro país en estos últimos años
  8. 8. BASES TEORICAS EN LOS ÚLTIMOS AÑOS LOS SISTEMAS DE CONTROL HAN ADOPTADO UN PAPEL DE CRECIENTE IMPORTANCIA EN EL DESARROLLO Y AVANCE DE LA CIVILIZACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍA MODERNAS EN LA INDUSTRIA, LOS SISTEMAS DE CONTROL AUTOMÁTICO SE ENCUENTRAN EN NUMEROSAS APLICACIONES, TALES COMO EL CONTROL DE CALIDAD DE PRODUCTOS MANUFACTURADOS, LA AUTOMATIZACIÓN, CONTROL DE MAQUINARIAS DE HERRAMIENTAS, SISTEMAS MODERNOS DE TECNOLOGÍA ESPACIAL Y DE ARMAS, SISTEMAS DE ORDENADORES, SISTEMAS DE TRANSPORTE Y LA ROBÓTICA. (KUO, 1986)
  9. 9. BASES LEGALES Artículo 127. Es un derecho y un deber de cada generación proteger y mantener el ambiente en beneficio de sí misma y del mundo futuro Artículo 128. El Estado desarrollará una política de ordenación del territorio atendiendo a las realidades ecológicas, geográficas, poblacionales, sociales, culturales, económicas, políticas Artículo 129. Todas las actividades susceptibles de generar daños a los ecosistemas deben ser previamente acompañadas de estudios de impacto ambiental y socio cultural Corresponsabilidad: Deber del Estado; la sociedad y las personas de conservar un ambiente sano, seguro y ecológicamente equilibrado Prevención: Medida que prevalecerá sobre cualquier otro criterio en la gestión del ambiente Participación ciudadana: Es un deber y un derecho de todos los ciudadanos la participación activa y protagónica en la gestión del ambiente
  10. 10. CAPÍTULO III MARCO METODOLÓGICO
  11. 11. Comunicativa Descriptiva De campo ´Naturaleza de la Investigación Tipo de Investigación Diseño Muestra y Selección de la Muestra Para Hernández, S y otros (2003), “la muestra es el subgrupo de la población del cual se recolectan los datos y debe ser representativa de dicha población”. Métodos de muestreo no probabilísticos la selección de elementos se basa parcialmente en el criterio del investigador Métodos de muestreo probabilísticos en el cual toda la población tiene la oportunidad de ser seleccionada.
  12. 12. PROCEDIMIENTO CONSISTIÓ EN IDENTIFICAR EN QUÉ GRADO SE ENCONTRABA LA COMUNIDAD SIMÓN RODRÍGUEZ EN RELACIÓN AL GRADO DE VIOLENCIA EN LOS NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTES DE LA COMUNIDAD LA INFORMACIÓN SE OBTUVO EN PRIMER LUGAR EN EXPLORACIÓN DE LA COMUNIDAD DONDE LOS INVESTIGADORES SE INVOLUCRARON EN LA REALIDAD QUE SE ESTUDIA, RELACIONÁNDOSE CON LOS HABITANTES DE LA COMUNIDAD Y PARTICIPANDO EN SUS PROCESOS. Técnica • Aanálisis a través del criterio Instrumentos de Recolección de Datos • Factibilidad de la estrategia • Contenido de la Estrategia. • Lógica de la Estrategia propuesta.

