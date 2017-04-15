Trabajo Práctico N°7 Redes Sociales Integrantes: ● Contreras, Camila ● Sanchez, Karen Profesora: Cattaneo, Andrea Fecha:14...
Community manager. Es una persona profesional que administra redes sociales para mantener lazos con clientes, llegando así...
Facebook. Es un sitio web utilizado para conectarse con otras personas, enviar mensajes, compartir videos, fotos y demás. ...
Twitter. Es una red social que permite enviar textos cortos, llamados “tweets”. Tiene un máximo de 140 caracteres. Los usu...
Hashtag. Los hashtag son los “tags” o las “etiquetas” que se utilizan tanto en Twitter como en Facebook, con el fin de cla...
hashtag para atraer clientes. Algunos hashtag que puede utilizar una empresa hotelera, para así atraer clientes, pueden se...
Hoteles. Hashtags que utiliza: #InterMendoza #InterVacaciones #degustacion HASHTAGS QUE UTILIZA: #ExperienciaDiplomatic #C...
Empresas de turismo. Hashtags que utiliza: #TierraDeDesfios #Kahuak Hashtags que utiliza: #DestinoDeLaSemanaInterMza #Viaja
Twitter orientado a empresas. Esta red social, como lo es Twitter es un gran espacio virtual para que las empresas, ofrezc...
Fan page. Es una página web que sirve para promocionar productos o servicios, de esta manera llega a miles de personas Par...
Hoteles.
Empresas de turismo.
Comentarios sobre las fane pages. Hoteles: Ambas páginas están correctamente diseñadas, en ellas encontramos toda informac...
LinkedIn. Es una comunidad que está orientada a las empresas. Cada usuario cuenta con un perfil que revela su experiencia ...
Perfil en Linkedin.
  1. 1. Trabajo Práctico N°7 Redes Sociales Integrantes: ● Contreras, Camila ● Sanchez, Karen Profesora: Cattaneo, Andrea Fecha:14-Abril-2017 Universidad Tecnológica Nacional. Facultad Regional Mendoza
  2. 2. Community manager. Es una persona profesional que administra redes sociales para mantener lazos con clientes, llegando así a la gente interesada en su marca. Debe estar atento a las novedades, decidir el horario correcto para publicar, conocer a los usuarios y crear con ello relaciones estables y duraderas. Para llevar esto a cabo es necesario tener empatía, creatividad y estar capacitado. Además de una buena capacidad comunicativa
  3. 3. Facebook. Es un sitio web utilizado para conectarse con otras personas, enviar mensajes, compartir videos, fotos y demás. Se pueden crear perfiles privado, páginas o grupos.
  4. 4. Twitter. Es una red social que permite enviar textos cortos, llamados “tweets”. Tiene un máximo de 140 caracteres. Los usuarios pueden seguir a otros para ver todos sus “tweets”. Estos últimos son públicos pero pueden cambiar su privacidad, haciéndolos visibles solo a los seguidores Dentro de lo textos se pueden utilizar hashtags, es decir, etiquetas de almohadillas. Con ellos se pueden agrupar mensajes sobre una temática en común.
  5. 5. Hashtag. Los hashtag son los “tags” o las “etiquetas” que se utilizan tanto en Twitter como en Facebook, con el fin de clasificar e identificar un tema específico al que nos referimos. Para poder usar un hashtag, solo se tiene que marcar el numeral “ # “ antes de escribir la palabra del tema que vamos a usar. Por ejemplo, #TurismoArgentina Usualmente los hashtag son más utilizados en Twitter.
  6. 6. hashtag para atraer clientes. Algunos hashtag que puede utilizar una empresa hotelera, para así atraer clientes, pueden ser: #DescansoEnSemanaSanta #HospedajeConPromocion Si fuera una empresa turística, se puede usar: #TurismoEnSemanaSanta #PromocionesEnTurismo
  7. 7. Hoteles. Hashtags que utiliza: #InterMendoza #InterVacaciones #degustacion HASHTAGS QUE UTILIZA: #ExperienciaDiplomatic #Conversaciones #Piso20
  8. 8. Empresas de turismo. Hashtags que utiliza: #TierraDeDesfios #Kahuak Hashtags que utiliza: #DestinoDeLaSemanaInterMza #Viaja
  9. 9. Twitter orientado a empresas. Esta red social, como lo es Twitter es un gran espacio virtual para que las empresas, ofrezcan sus servicios. Es por ello, que Twitter creó “Twitter Ads” un nuevo tipo de red enfocadas a negocios y empresas que utilizan Twitter como canal, para promocionar sus servicios, ofertas, descuentos, etc.
  10. 10. Fan page. Es una página web que sirve para promocionar productos o servicios, de esta manera llega a miles de personas Para ganar “seguidores”, es necesario estar en permanente contactos con ellos, actualizar la información, mantener la página, entre otros. Posee gran cantidad de herramientas como estadísticas de visitas, organizar encuestas, subir imágenes y videos Con la política de privacidad podemos evitar que todos los usuarios vean posibles comentarios ofensivos en la página
  11. 11. Hoteles.
  12. 12. Empresas de turismo.
  13. 13. Comentarios sobre las fane pages. Hoteles: Ambas páginas están correctamente diseñadas, en ellas encontramos toda información detallada que nos interese. Además, cuentan con la opción de realizar reservas a través de sus fan page. Empresas de turismo: Las dos páginas tienen un diseño conforme a la información que se necesita. Cuentan con un TripAdvisorReviews. La fan page de “Kahuak Turismo” tiene la opción de hacer reservas online.
  14. 14. LinkedIn. Es una comunidad que está orientada a las empresas. Cada usuario cuenta con un perfil que revela su experiencia laboral, es decir, muestra su curriculum. Es una carta de presentación y permite pedir recomendaciones, ya que las empresas reclutan personal a través de la red. Esta web pone en contacto a empresas y empleados. Cada uno puede mantener una lista con información de contacto de las personas con que tiene algún tipo de relación. A esto se le llama Conexión.
  15. 15. Perfil en Linkedin.

