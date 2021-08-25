Mapasconceptualesdecapitulosdesampieri 130226185435-phpapp01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y CAPITULOS DE SAMPIERI. CAPITULOS DE SAMPIERI. DRA. CARMEN LETICIA MAZARIEGOS FRA...
CAPITULO I CAPITULO I • DEFINICIONES DE LOS ENFOQUES CUANTITATIVO Y CUALITATITO, SUS SIMILITUDES Y DIFERENCIAS. • LA INVES...
ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • ES UN CONJUNTO DE PROCESOS. • SECUENCIALES Y PROBATORIOS. • CADA ETAPA PRECEDE...
ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • SE REVISA LA LITERATURA Y SE CONSTRUYE UN MARCO TEORICO. • DE LAS PREGUNTAS SE...
ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. • SE ANALIZAN LAS MEDICIONES OBTENIDAS (CON FRECUENCIA UTILIZANDO METODOS ESTA...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. • 1.El investigador plantea un problem...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 5.Como los datos son producto de medic...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 7.Los análisis cuantitativos se interp...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 10.Se pretende generalizar los resulta...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 12.Se sigue rigurosamente el proceso, ...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 14.La investigación cuantitativa prete...
CAPITULO II CAPITULO II • NACIMIENTO DE UN PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA: LA IDEA. • LA IDEA CONSTITUYE EL PRIMER...
IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION • REPRESENTAN EL PRIMER ACERCAMIENTO A LA REALIDAD QUE SE INVESTIGARA O A LO...
IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION • A VECES LAS IDEAS NOS LAS PROPORCIONAN OTRAS PERSONAS. • PARA ADENTRARSE E...
ESTRUCTURAR LA IDEA DE ESTRUCTURAR LA IDEA DE INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION • CONSISTE EN ESBOZAR CON MAYOR CLARIDAD Y FORMA...
PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL O PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL O FUNDAMENTAL FUNDAMENTAL • CUANDO SE CONSIDERA EL ENFOQUE SE HABLA DE PERSP...
CAPITULO III CAPITULO III • PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA CUANTITATIVO: DESARROLLO DE LA IDEA A TRAVES DE CINCO ELEMENTOS. • ...
PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA • ES AFINAR Y ESTRUCTURAR MAS FORMALMENTE LA IDEA DE INVESTIGACION. • UN PROBLEM...
CRITERIOS PARA PLANTEAR CRITERIOS PARA PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA, KERLINGER Y EL PROBLEMA, KERLINGER Y LEE. (2002) LEE. (2002) ...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • OBJETIVOS DE INVESTIGACION: SEÑALAN A ...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION: ORIENTAN H...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • JUSTIFICACION: INDICA EL PORQUE DE LA ...
CRITERIOS PARA LA CRITERIOS PARA LA IMPORTANCIA POTENCIAL DE IMPORTANCIA POTENCIAL DE LA INVESTIGACION. LA INVESTIGACION. ...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • VIABILIDAD DE LA INVESTIGACION: FACTIB...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • EVALUACION DE LAS DEFICIENCIAS EN EL C...
ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • CONSECUENCIAS DE LA INVESTIGACION: ES ...
CAPITULO IV CAPITULO IV • REVISION DE LITERATURA Y CONSTRUCCION DEL MARCO TEORICO: • DESARROLLO DE LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA:...
¿QUE ES EL DESARROLLO DE ¿QUE ES EL DESARROLLO DE LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA? LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA? • ES SUSTENTAR TEORICAME...
REVISION DE LA LITERATURA REVISION DE LA LITERATURA • CONSISTE EN DETECTAR, CONSULTAR, OBTENER LA BIBLIOGRAFIA Y OTROS MAT...
ORGANIZAR Y CONSTRUIR EL ORGANIZAR Y CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO MARCO TEORICO • UNA VEZ EXTRAIDA LA INFORMACION, EMPEZAREM...
METODO DE MAPEO PARA METODO DE MAPEO PARA CONSTRUIR EL MARCO CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO TEORICO • IMPLICA ELABORAR UN MAPA...
¿CUANTAS REFERENCIAS ¿CUANTAS REFERENCIAS DEBEN USARSE PARA EL DEBEN USARSE PARA EL MARCO TEORICO? MARCO TEORICO? • DEPEND...
CAPITULO V CAPITULO V • DEFINICION DEL ALCANCE DE LA INVESTIGACION: • EXPLORATORIA. • DESCRIPTIVA. • CORRELACIONAL • EXPLI...
ESTUDIOS EXPLORATORIOS ESTUDIOS EXPLORATORIOS • SE REALIZAN CUANDO EL OBJETIVO CONSISTE EN EXAMINAR UN TEMA POCO ESTUDIADO...
ESTUDIOS DESCRIPTIVOS ESTUDIOS DESCRIPTIVOS • BUSCA ESPECIFICAR PROPIEDADES, CARACTERISTICAS Y RASGOS IMPORTANTES DE CUALQ...
ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE CORRELACIONAL CORRELACIONAL • ASOCIA VARIABLES MEDIANTE UN PATRON PREDECIBLE PARA ...
ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE EXPLICATIVO EXPLICATIVO • PRETENDE ESTABLECER LA CAUSA DE LOS EVENTOS, SUCESOS O F...
CAPITULO VI CAPITULO VI • FORMULACION DE HIPOTESIS: SON EXPLICACIONES TENTATIVAS DE LA RELACION ENTRE DOS O MAS VARIABLES....
CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • 1. LA HIPOTESIS DEBE REFERIRSE A UNA SITUACION REAL. •...
CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • 4. LOS TERMINOS O VARIABLES DE LAS HIPOTESIS DEBEN SER...
CLASIFICACION DE LAS CLASIFICACION DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION. • HIPOTESIS NULAS. • HIPOTESIS...
HIPOTESIS DE HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION • PROPOSICIONES TENTATIVAS ACERCA DE LAS POSIBLES RELACIONES ENTRE D...
HIPOTESIS DE HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION PUEDEN SER INVESTIGACION PUEDEN SER • 1. DESCRIPTIVAS DE UN VALOR O DATO PRONOSTIC...
HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • AL HABLAR DE HIPOTESIS, A LAS SUPUESTAS CAUSAS SE LES CONOCE COMO VARIABLES INDEPENDIENTES Y A LOS E...
TIPOS DE HIPOTESIS TIPOS DE HIPOTESIS CAUSALES CAUSALES • HIPOTESIS CAUSALES BIVARIADAS: EN ESTAS SE PLANTEA UNA RELACION ...
HIPOTESIS NULAS HIPOTESIS NULAS • SON EL REVERSO DE LAS HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION, SIRVEN PARA REFUTAR O NEGAR LO QUE AFI...
HIPOTESIS ALTERNATIVAS HIPOTESIS ALTERNATIVAS • SON POSIBILIDADES ALTERNAS O DIFERENTES ANTE LAS HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACIO...
PRUEBA DE HIPOTESIS PRUEBA DE HIPOTESIS • NO PODEMOS PROBAR QUE UNA HIPOTESIS SEA VERDADERA O FALSA, SINO ARGUMENTAR QUE F...
FUNCIONES DE LAS FUNCIONES DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • SON LAS GUIAS DE LA INVESTIGACION EN UN ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. PROP...
DEFINIR LAS VARIABLES DE DEFINIR LAS VARIABLES DE LA HIPOTESIS LA HIPOTESIS • PARA QUE EL INVESTIGADOR Y OTROS LE DEN EL M...
DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL O DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL O CONSTITUTIVA. CONSTITUTIVA. • UNA DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL, TRATA A LA VARIAB...
DEFINICION OPERACIONAL DEFINICION OPERACIONAL • CONJUNTO DE PROCEDIMIENTOS Y Y ACTIVIDADES QUE SE DESARROLLAN PARA MEDIR U...
CAPITULO VII CAPITULO VII • DISEÑO DE INVESTIGACION: • SE REFIERE AL PLAN O ESTRATEGIA CONCEBIDA PARA OBTENER LA INFORMACI...
TIPOS DE DISEÑO DEL TIPOS DE DISEÑO DEL PROCESO CUANTITATIVO PROCESO CUANTITATIVO • INVESTIGACION EXPERIMENTAL: QUE SE DIV...
¿Qué ES UN EXPERIMENTO? ¿Qué ES UN EXPERIMENTO? • ES UNA SITUACION DE CONTROL EN LA CUAL SE MANIPULAN, DE MANERA INTENCION...
DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL • SON AQUELLOS ESTUDIOS QUE SE REALIZAN SIN LA MANIPULACION DELIBERADA DE VA...
DISEÑOS NO DISEÑOS NO EXPERIMENTALES EXPERIMENTALES TRANSECCIONAL • INVESTIGACION • NO EXPERIMENTAL LONGITUDINAL
INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION TRANSECCIONAL O TRANSECCIONAL O TRANSVERSAL TRANSVERSAL • INVESTIGACIONES QUE RECOPILAN DATOS ...
DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES • Exploratorios Descriptivos • Invest. Diseños Correla.-causales no exper....
DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES EXPLORATORIOS EXPLORATORIOS • Su propósito es comenzar a conocer una varia...
DISEÑO TRANSECCIONAL DISEÑO TRANSECCIONAL DESCRIPTIVO DESCRIPTIVO • INDAGAN LA INCIDENCIA DE LAS MODALIDADES, CATEGORIAS O...
DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES CORRELACIONALES- CORRELACIONALES- CAUSALES CAUSALES • DESCRIBEN RELACIONES...
Diseños transeccionales Diseños transeccionales correlacionales-causales correlacionales-causales • EN ESTOS DISEÑOS EN SU...
ENCUESTAS DE OPINION ENCUESTAS DE OPINION (SURVEYS). (SURVEYS). • SON CONSIDERADAS POR ALGUNOS AUTORES COMO UN DISEÑO. SER...
INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION LONGITUDINAL O EVOLUTIVA LONGITUDINAL O EVOLUTIVA • ESTUDIOS QUE RECABAN DATOS EN DIFERENTES P...
DISEÑOS LONGITUDINALES DISEÑOS LONGITUDINALES Diseños • Diseños Transeccionales No Exper. Diseños De Tendencia(Trend) Long...
DISEÑOS DE TENDENCIA DISEÑOS DE TENDENCIA (TREND) (TREND) • SON AQUELLOS QUE ANALIZAN CAMBIOS A TRAVES DEL TIEMPO (EN CATE...
DISEÑOS DE EVOLUCION DE DISEÑOS DE EVOLUCION DE GRUPOS (COHORTES) GRUPOS (COHORTES) • SE EXAMINAN CAMBIOS A TRAVES DEL TIE...
DISEÑOS PANEL DISEÑOS PANEL • SON SIMILARES A LAS DOS CLASES DE DISEÑOS ANTERIORES, SOLO QUE LOS MISMOS PARTICIPANTES SON ...
CAPITULO VIII CAPITULO VIII • SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA: • MUESTRA: • SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION DEL CUAL SE RECOLECTAN LOS DA...
UNIDAD DE ANALISIS UNIDAD DE ANALISIS • SE LES DENOMINA TAMBIEN CASOS O ELEMENTOS. • PARA SELECCIONAR UNA MUESTRA, LO PRIM...
POBLACION O UNIVERSO POBLACION O UNIVERSO • ES EL CONJUNTO DE TODOS LOS CASOS QUE CONCUERDAN CON UNA SERIE DE ESPECIFICACI...
POBLACION, UNIDAD DE POBLACION, UNIDAD DE ANALISIS Y MUESTRA. ANALISIS Y MUESTRA. • Población Unidades de Análisis MUESTRA
TIPOS DE MUESTRA TIPOS DE MUESTRA • MUESTRA PROBALISTICA: SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION EN EL QUE TODOS LOS ELEMENTOS DE ESTA T...
TIPOS DE MUESTRA TIPOS DE MUESTRA • MUESTRA NO PROBALISTICA O DIRIGIDA: • SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION EN LA QUE LA ELECCION D...
MUESTRA PROBALISTICA MUESTRA PROBALISTICA ESTRATIFICADA ESTRATIFICADA • MUESTRA EN EL QUE LA POBLACION SE DIVIDE EN SEGMEN...
MUESTREO PROBALISTICO MUESTREO PROBALISTICO POR RACIMOS POR RACIMOS • RACIMOS: SON SINONIMOS DE CLUSTERS O CONGLOMERADOS. ...
PROCEDIMIENTO DE PROCEDIMIENTO DE SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA • TOMBOLA: SE NUMERAN TODOS LOS ELEMENTO...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA • NUMEROS RANDOM O ALEATORIOS: • VER E...
MARCO MUESTRAL MARCO MUESTRAL • ES UN MARCO DE REFERENCIA QUE NOS PERMITE IDENTIFICAR FISICAMENTE LOS ELEMENTOS DE LA POBL...
ARCHIVOS ARCHIVOS • NO SIEMPRE EXISTEN LISTAS QUE PERMITAN IDENTIFICAR A NUESTRA POBLACION, ENTONCES SERA NECESARIO RECURR...
MAPAS MAPAS • LOS MAPAS SON MUY UTILES COMO MARCO DE REFERENCIA EN MUESTRAS DE RACIMOS. • LOS MAPAS PERMITEN VER LA POBLAC...
MUESTRAS NO MUESTRAS NO PROBALISTICAS PROBALISTICAS • TAMBIEN LLAMADAS MUESTRAS DIRIGIDAS, SUPONEN UN PROCEDIMIENTO DE SEL...
MUESTREO AL AZAR POR MUESTREO AL AZAR POR MARCADO TELEFONICO MARCADO TELEFONICO • (RANDOM DIGIT DIALING): • ES UNA TECNICA...
CAPITULO IX CAPITULO IX • RECOLECCION DE LOS DATOS CUANTITATIVOS: • IMPLICA DESARROLLAR UN PLAN DETALLADO DE PROCEDIMIENTO...
MEDICION MEDICION • PROCESO QUE VINCULA CONCEPTOS ABSTRACTOS CON INDICADORES EMPIRICOS. • EL CUAL SE REALIZA MEDIANTE UN P...
MEDIR MEDIR • SIGNIFICA ASIGNAR NUMEROS, SIMBOLOS O VALORES A LAS PROPIEDADES DE OBJETOS O EVENTOS DE ACUERDO CON REGLAS. ...
REQUISITOS DEL REQUISITOS DEL INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION • TRES REQUISITOS ESENCIALES: • CONFIABILIDA...
CONFIABILIDAD CONFIABILIDAD • GRADO EN QUE UN INSTRUMENTO PRODUCE RESULTADOS CONSISTENTES Y COHERENTES. • LA CONFIABILIDAD...
VALIDEZ VALIDEZ • GRADO EN QUE UN INSTRUMENTO EN VERDAD MIDE LA VARIABLE QUE SE BUSCA MEDIR. • DE LA VALIDEZ SE PUEDEN TEN...
OBJETIVIDAD DEL OBJETIVIDAD DEL INSTRUMENTO INSTRUMENTO • SE REFIERE AL GRADO EN QUE EL INSTRUMENTO ES PERMEABLE A LA INFL...
NIVELES DE MEDICION NIVELES DE MEDICION • NIVEL DE MEDICION NOMINAL: • EN ESTE NIVEL DE MEDICION HAY DOS O MAS CATEGORIAS ...
NIVEL DE MEDICION NIVEL DE MEDICION ORDINAL ORDINAL • EN ESTE NIVEL HAY VARIAS CATEGORIAS, PERO ADEMAS MANTIENEN UN ORDEN ...
NIVEL DE MEDICION POR NIVEL DE MEDICION POR INTERVALOS INTERVALOS • ADEMAS DEL ORDEN O LA JERARQUIA ENTRE CATEGORIAS, SE E...
NIVEL DE MEDICION DE NIVEL DE MEDICION DE RAZON RAZON • EN ESTE NIVEL. ADEMAS DE TENERSE TODAS LAS CARACTERISTICAS DEL NIV...
TIPOS DE INSTRUMENTOS TIPOS DE INSTRUMENTOS PARA MEDIR LAS VARIABLES PARA MEDIR LAS VARIABLES • CUESTIONARIO: CONSISTE EN ...
TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS • PREGUNTAS CERRADAS: SON AQUELLAS QUE CONTIENEN OPCIONES DE RESPUESTA PREVIAMENTE D...
PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS • NO DELIMITAN DE ANTEMANO LAS ALTERNATIVAS DE RESPUESTA, PORLO CUAL EL NUMERO DE CA...
PARTES DE LAS QUE ESTA PARTES DE LAS QUE ESTA FORMADO UN CUESTIONARIO FORMADO UN CUESTIONARIO • PORTADA. • INTRODUCCION. •...
FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • LOS CUESTIONARIOS SE APLICAN DE DOS MANERAS: • A...
FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • POR ENTREVISTA PERSONAL: IMPLICA QUE UNA PERSONA...
FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • POR ENTREVISTA TELEFONICA: • LAS ENTREVISTAS TEL...
CAPITULO XI CAPITULO XI • EL REPORTE DE RESULTADOS DEL PROCESO CUANTITATIVO: • ANTES DE ELABORAR EL REPORTE DE INVESTIGACI...
REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION EN CONTEXTO ACADEMICO EN CONTEXTO ACADEMICO • PORTADA: • INCLUYE EL TITU...
INDICES INDICES • REGULARMENTE SON VARIOS, PRIMERO EL DE LA TABLA DE CONTENIDOS, QUE INCLUYE CAPITULOS, APARTADOS Y SUBAPA...
RESUMEN RESUMEN • CONSTITUYE EL CONTENIDO ESENCIAL DEL REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION, INCLUYE: • PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA E H...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO • INTRODUCCION: . INCLUYE LOS ANTECEDENTES (BREVEMENTE TRATADOS). . PLANTEAMIENT...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: REVISION DE LITERATURA REVISION DE LITERATURA • MARCO TEORICO: AQUÍ SE INCLUYE...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: METODO METODO • DESCRIBE COMO FUE LLEVADA A CABO LA INVESTIGACION. • ENFOQUE: ...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: DISEÑO DISEÑO • DISEÑO: NO EXPERIMENTAL • PROCEDIMIENTO: UN RESUMEN DE CADA PA...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO • RESULTADOS: ESTOS SON PRODUCTO DEL ANALISIS DE LOS DATOS. COMPENDIAN EL TRATAM...
CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: DISCUSION DISCUSION • CONCLUSIONES, RECOMENDACIONES E IMPLICACIONES. • GENERAL...
REFERENCIAS, REFERENCIAS, BIBLIOGRAFIA. BIBLIOGRAFIA. • SON LAS FUENTES PRIMARIAS UTILIZADAS POR EL INVESTIGADOR PARA ELAB...
APENDICES APENDICES • RESULTAN UTILES PARA DESCRIBIR CON MAYOR PROFUNDIDAD CIERTOS MATERIALES, SIN DSITRAER LA LECTURA DEL...
  1. 1. MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y MAPAS CONCEPTUALES Y CAPITULOS DE SAMPIERI. CAPITULOS DE SAMPIERI. DRA. CARMEN LETICIA MAZARIEGOS FRANCO. SALUD PUBLICA II.
  2. 2. CAPITULO I CAPITULO I • DEFINICIONES DE LOS ENFOQUES CUANTITATIVO Y CUALITATITO, SUS SIMILITUDES Y DIFERENCIAS. • LA INVESTIGACION ES UN CONJUNTO DE PROCESOS SISTEMATICOS, CRITICOS Y EMPIRICOS QUE SE APLICAN AL ESTUDIO DE UN FENOMENO. statsoftiberica.com
  3. 3. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • ES UN CONJUNTO DE PROCESOS. • SECUENCIALES Y PROBATORIOS. • CADA ETAPA PRECEDE A LA SIGUIENTE Y NO PODEMOS BRINCARNOS LOS PASOS. • PARTE DE UNA IDEA DE LA CUAL SE DERIVAN OBJETIVOS Y PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION. ihearttecno.blogspot.com
  4. 4. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • SE REVISA LA LITERATURA Y SE CONSTRUYE UN MARCO TEORICO. • DE LAS PREGUNTAS SE ESTABLECEN VARIABLES Y DETERMINAN VARIABLES. • SE DESARROLLA UN PLAN PARA PROBARLAS (DISEÑO). • SE MIDEN LAS VARIABLES EN UN DETERMINADO CONTEXTO. chuenmexico.com
  5. 5. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. • SE ANALIZAN LAS MEDICIONES OBTENIDAS (CON FRECUENCIA UTILIZANDO METODOS ESTADISTICOS). • SE ESTABLECEN UNA SERIE DE CONCLUSIONES RESPECTO DE LAS HIPOTESIS. • tecnologiayactividadfisic a-raquel.blogspot.com tecnologiayactividadfisica-raquel.blogspot.com
  6. 6. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. • 1.El investigador plantea un problema de estudio delimitado y concreto. • 2.Luego considera lo que se ha investigado anteriormente (revisión de literatura) y construye un marco teórico • 3.Derivando así las hipótesis. • 4.La recolección de los datos se fundamenta en la medición (se miden las variables o conceptos contenidos en las hipótesis).
  7. 7. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 5.Como los datos son producto de mediciones, se representan mediante números y se analizan a través de metodos estadísticos. • 6.Se busca el máximo control, para lograr que otras explicaciones posibles, sean desechadas y se excluya la incertidumbre y minimice el error. dataprix.com
  8. 8. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 7.Los análisis cuantitativos se interpretan a la luz de las predicciones iniciales (hipótesis). • 8.La investigación cuantitativa debe ser lo mas objetiva posible. • 9.Los estudios cuantitativos siguen un patrón predecible y estructurado (proceso), las decisiones criticas se efectúan antes de recolectar los datos. cesarquintanilla.com
  9. 9. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 10.Se pretende generalizar los resultados encontrados en un grupo o segmento (muestra), o una colectividad mayor (universo o población), también se busca que los estudios efectuados puedan replicarse. • 11.La meta principal es la construcción y demostración de teorías. estadistica-jimmy.blogspot.com
  10. 10. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 12.Se sigue rigurosamente el proceso, los datos generados poseen los estándares de validez y confiabilidad. • 13.Utiliza la lógica o razonamiento deductivo, comienza con la teoría y se derivan expresiones lógicas (hipótesis) que el investigador busca someter a prueba. facmed.unam.mx
  11. 11. CARACTERISTICAS DEL CARACTERISTICAS DEL ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO • 14.La investigación cuantitativa pretende identificar leyes universales y causales. • 15.La búsqueda cuantitativa ocurre en la realidad externa al individuo. Esto nos conduce a una explicación sobre como se concibe la realidad con esta aproximación a la investigación. pacotraver.wordpress.com
  12. 12. CAPITULO II CAPITULO II • NACIMIENTO DE UN PROYECTO DE INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA: LA IDEA. • LA IDEA CONSTITUYE EL PRIMER ACERCAMIENTO A LA REALIDAD OBJETIVA (DESDE LA PERSPECTIVA CUANTITATIVA). educa.madrid.org
  13. 13. IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION • REPRESENTAN EL PRIMER ACERCAMIENTO A LA REALIDAD QUE SE INVESTIGARA O A LOS FENOMENOS, EVENTOS Y AMBIENTES POR ESTUDIAR. • LAS FUENTES DE IDEAS PUEDEN SER, LOS PERIODICOS, LIBROS, REVISTAS, PROGRAMAS DE TV. l90cinedigital.com
  14. 14. IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION IDEAS DE INVESTIGACION • A VECES LAS IDEAS NOS LAS PROPORCIONAN OTRAS PERSONAS. • PARA ADENTRARSE EN EL TEMA ES NECESARIO CONOCER ESTUDIOS, INVESTIGACIONES Y TRABAJOS ANTERIORES. valladolidmemata.blogspot.com
  15. 15. ESTRUCTURAR LA IDEA DE ESTRUCTURAR LA IDEA DE INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION • CONSISTE EN ESBOZAR CON MAYOR CLARIDAD Y FORMALIDAD LO QUE SE DESEA INVESTIGAR. • NO INVESTIGAR SOBRE UN TEMA QUE YA SE HA INVESTIGADO A FONDO, ESTO IMPLICA QUE UNA INVESTIGACION DEBE SER NOVEDOSA, NO NECESARIAMENTE NUEVA. portafolioinvestymed.wikispaces.com
  16. 16. PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL O PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL O FUNDAMENTAL FUNDAMENTAL • CUANDO SE CONSIDERA EL ENFOQUE SE HABLA DE PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL O FUNDAMENTAL Y NO DE PERSPECTIVA UNICA. • LA PERSPECTIVA PRINCIPAL ES LA DISCIPLINA DESDE LA CUAL SE ABORDA UNA IDEA DE INVESTIGACION, DESDE LUEGO NUTRIENDOSE DE CONOCIMIENTOS PROVENIENTES DE OTROS CAMPOS. dicyt.com
  17. 17. CAPITULO III CAPITULO III • PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA CUANTITATIVO: DESARROLLO DE LA IDEA A TRAVES DE CINCO ELEMENTOS. • 1) OBJETIVOS DE INVESTIGACION. • 2) PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION. • 3) JUSTIFICACION DE LA INVESTIGACION. • 4) VIABILIDAD DE LA INVESTIGACION. • 5) EVALUACION DE LA DEFICIENCIAS EN EL CONOCIMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA. mba-direcciondeproyectos.blogspot.com
  18. 18. PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA • ES AFINAR Y ESTRUCTURAR MAS FORMALMENTE LA IDEA DE INVESTIGACION. • UN PROBLEMA BIEN PLANTEADO ESTA PARCIALMENTE RESUELTO (ACKOFF, 1967). • EL INVESTIGADOR DEBE SER CAPAZ NO SOLO DE CONCEPTUAR EL PROBLEMA, SINO TAMBIEN DE ESCRIBIRLO EN FORMA CLARA. umsadkdafaadu.blogspot.com
  19. 19. CRITERIOS PARA PLANTEAR CRITERIOS PARA PLANTEAR EL PROBLEMA, KERLINGER Y EL PROBLEMA, KERLINGER Y LEE. (2002) LEE. (2002) • EL PROBLEMA DEBE EXPRESAR UNA RELACION ENTRE DOS O MAS CONCEPTOS O VARIABLES. • DEBE ESTAR FORMULADO COMO PREGUNTA, CLARAMENTE Y SIN AMBIGÜEDAD. • EL PLANTEAMIENTO DEBERA TENER LA FACTIBILIDAD DE OBSERVARSE EN LA REALIDAD UNICA Y OBJETIVA. investigadorcientifico.blogspot.com
  20. 20. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • OBJETIVOS DE INVESTIGACION: SEÑALAN A LO QUE SE ASPIRA EN LA INVESTIGACION Y DEBEN EXPRESARSE CON CLARIDAD. • DEBERAN EXPRESARSE CON CLARIDAD, PARA EVITAR DESVIACIONES EN EL PROCESO DE INVESTIGACION. • SON LAS GUIAS DEL ESTUDIO. educaciondecalidadenchile.blogspot.com
  21. 21. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION: ORIENTAN HACIA LAS RESPUESTAS QUE SE BUSCAN EN LA INVESTIGACION. • NO DEBEN UTILIZAR TERMINOS AMBIGUOS NI ABSTRACTOS. • REPRESENTAN EL ¿Qué? DE LA INVESTIGACION cbtinvestigacion.wordpress.com
  22. 22. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • JUSTIFICACION: INDICA EL PORQUE DE LA INVESTIGACION EXPONIENDO SUS RAZONES. • POR MEDIO DE LA JUSTIFICACION DEBEMOS DEMOSTRAR QUE EL ESTUDIO ES NECESARIO E IMPORTANTE. • SE TIENE QUE EXPLICAR PORQUE ES CONVENIENTE LLEVARLA A CABO Y CUALES SON LOS BENEFICIOS A OBTENER. monografias.com
  23. 23. CRITERIOS PARA LA CRITERIOS PARA LA IMPORTANCIA POTENCIAL DE IMPORTANCIA POTENCIAL DE LA INVESTIGACION. LA INVESTIGACION. • CONVENIENCIA:¿PARA QUE SIRVE?. • RELEVANCIA SOCIAL:¿QUIENES SE BENEFICIARAN CON LOS RESULTADOS?. • IMPLICACIONES PRACTICAS: ¿AYUDARA A RESOLVER ALGUN PROBLEMA REAL? • VALOR TEORICO: ¿SE LLENARA ALGUN VACIO DE CONOCIMIENTO?. • UTILIDAD METODOLOGICA:¿PUEDE AYUDAR A CREAR UN NUEVO INSTRUMENTO PARA RECOLECTAR O ANALIZAR DATOS?. cepymearagon.blogspot.com
  24. 24. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • VIABILIDAD DE LA INVESTIGACION: FACTIBILIDAD PARA REALIZARLA POR LO QUE DEBEREMOS TOMAR EN CUENTA, DISPONIBILIDAD DE RECURSOS FINANCIEROS, HUMANOS, MATERIALES, TENER ACCESO AL CONTEXTO EN EL QUE SE REALIZARA LA INVESTIGACION. matiaslennie.wordpress.com
  25. 25. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • EVALUACION DE LAS DEFICIENCIAS EN EL CONOCIMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA: SOLO SE DEBE INCLUIR SI EL INVESTIGADOR HA TRABAJADO ANTERIORMENTE O SE ENCUENTRA VINCULADO CON EL TEMA DE ESTUDIO. juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com
  26. 26. ELEMENTOS DEL ELEMENTOS DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA PROBLEMA • CONSECUENCIAS DE LA INVESTIGACION: ES NECESARIO QUE EL INVESTIGADOR SE CUESTIONE ACERCA DE LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE LA INVESTIGACION. • ¿COMO AFECTARA A LOS HABITANTES DE LA COMUNIDAD?. hugoherci.wordpress.com
  27. 27. CAPITULO IV CAPITULO IV • REVISION DE LITERATURA Y CONSTRUCCION DEL MARCO TEORICO: • DESARROLLO DE LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA: REVISAR LA LITERATURA, DETECTAR LA LITERATURA PERTINENTE, OBTENER LA LITERATURA PERTINENTE, EXTRAER Y RECOPILAR LA INFORMACION DE INTERES, CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO. referenciarcm.wordpress.com
  28. 28. ¿QUE ES EL DESARROLLO DE ¿QUE ES EL DESARROLLO DE LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA? LA PERSPECTIVA TEORICA? • ES SUSTENTAR TEORICAMENTE EL ESTUDIO, UNA VEZ QUE YA SE HA PLANTEADO EL PROBLEMA DE INVESTIGACION. • ES UN PROCESO DE INMERSION EN EL CONOCIMIENTO EXISTENTE Y DISPONIBLE QUE PUEDA ESTAR VINCULADO CON NUESTRO PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA Y UN PRODUCTO, EL MARCO TEORICO. lclcarmen3.wordpress.com
  29. 29. REVISION DE LA LITERATURA REVISION DE LA LITERATURA • CONSISTE EN DETECTAR, CONSULTAR, OBTENER LA BIBLIOGRAFIA Y OTROS MATERIALES UTILES PARA LOS PROPOSITOS DEL ESTUDIO, DE LOS CUALES SE EXTRAE Y RECOPILA INFORMACION RELEVANTE Y NECESARIA PARA EL PROBLEMA DE INVESTIGACION. rena.edu.ve
  30. 30. ORGANIZAR Y CONSTRUIR EL ORGANIZAR Y CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO MARCO TEORICO • UNA VEZ EXTRAIDA LA INFORMACION, EMPEZAREMOS A CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO. • SE ORDENA LA INFORMACION RECOPILADA. • SE ORDENA CRONOLOGICAMENT E, POR SUBTEMAS O POR TEORIAS. redliterariadelsureste.blogspot.com
  31. 31. METODO DE MAPEO PARA METODO DE MAPEO PARA CONSTRUIR EL MARCO CONSTRUIR EL MARCO TEORICO TEORICO • IMPLICA ELABORAR UN MAPA CONCEPTUAL Y CON BASE EN ESTE, PROFUNDIZAR EN LA REVISION DE LA LITERATURA Y EL DESARROLLO DEL MARCO TEORICO. • COMO TODO MAPA CONCEPTUAL, SU CLARIDAD Y ESTRUCTURA DEPENDEN DE QUE SELECCIONEMOS LOS TERMINOS ADECUADOS, LO QUE A SU VEZ SE RELACIONA CON UN PLANTEAMIENTO ENFOCADO. rincones.educarex.es
  32. 32. ¿CUANTAS REFERENCIAS ¿CUANTAS REFERENCIAS DEBEN USARSE PARA EL DEBEN USARSE PARA EL MARCO TEORICO? MARCO TEORICO? • DEPENDE DEL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA, DEL TIPO DE REPORTE, DEL PRESUPUESTO. • ALGUNOS SUGIEREN 30 REFERENCIAS. • TESIS DE LICENCIATURA: 25 Y 35 REFERENCIAS. • MAESTRIA: 30 Y 40 • DISERTACION DOCTORAL: 65 Y 120.
  33. 33. CAPITULO V CAPITULO V • DEFINICION DEL ALCANCE DE LA INVESTIGACION: • EXPLORATORIA. • DESCRIPTIVA. • CORRELACIONAL • EXPLICATIVA. gestiopolis.com
  34. 34. ESTUDIOS EXPLORATORIOS ESTUDIOS EXPLORATORIOS • SE REALIZAN CUANDO EL OBJETIVO CONSISTE EN EXAMINAR UN TEMA POCO ESTUDIADO DEL CUAL SE TIENEN MUCHAS DUDAS O NO SE HA ESTUDIADO ANTES. • SIRVEN PARA PREPARAR EL TERRENO Y ANTECEDEN A INVESTIGACIONES CON ALCANCE DESCRIPTIVO, CORRELACIONALES O EXPLICATIVOS. zonafandom.com
  35. 35. ESTUDIOS DESCRIPTIVOS ESTUDIOS DESCRIPTIVOS • BUSCA ESPECIFICAR PROPIEDADES, CARACTERISTICAS Y RASGOS IMPORTANTES DE CUALQUIER FENOMENO QUE SE ANALICE. DESCRIBE TENDENCIAS DE UN GRUPO O POBLACION. • ES DECIR, UNICAMENTE PRETENDE MEDIR O RECOGER INFORMACION DE MANERA INDEPENDIENTE O CONJUNTA SOBRE LAS VARIABLES, SIN INDICAR COMO SE RELACIONAN ESTAS. imaginaria.com.ar
  36. 36. ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE CORRELACIONAL CORRELACIONAL • ASOCIA VARIABLES MEDIANTE UN PATRON PREDECIBLE PARA UN GRUPO O POBLACION. • ESTE TIPO DE ESTUDIOS TIENE COMO FINALIDAD CONOCER LA RELACION O GRADO DE ASOCIACION QUE EXISTA ENTRE DOS O MAS CONCEPTOS, CATEGORIAS O VARIABLES EN UN CONTEXTO EN PARTICULAR. • TIENEN EL RIESGO DE CORRELACION ESPURIA O FALSA, CUANDO DOS VARIABLES ESTAN APARENTEMENTE RELACIONADAS, PERO EN REALIDAD NO ES ASI. monografias.com
  37. 37. ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE ESTUDIOS DE ALCANCE EXPLICATIVO EXPLICATIVO • PRETENDE ESTABLECER LA CAUSA DE LOS EVENTOS, SUCESOS O FENOMENOS QUE SE ESTUDIAN. • ESTAN DIRIGIDOS A RESPONDER POR LAS CAUSAS DE LOS EVENTOS Y FENOMENOS FISICOS O SOCIALES. • SU INTERES SE CENTRA EN EXPLICAR PORQUE OCURRE UN FENOMENO Y EN QUE CONDICIONES SE MANIFIESTA. neuriwoman.com
  38. 38. CAPITULO VI CAPITULO VI • FORMULACION DE HIPOTESIS: SON EXPLICACIONES TENTATIVAS DE LA RELACION ENTRE DOS O MAS VARIABLES. • SUS FUNCIONES SON: GUIAR EL ESTUDIO, PROPORCIONAR EXPLICACIONES, APOYAR LA PRUEBA DE TEORIAS. 100ciamaniasesiones.blogspot.com
  39. 39. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • 1. LA HIPOTESIS DEBE REFERIRSE A UNA SITUACION REAL. • 2. LAS VARIABLES O TERMINOS DE LA HIPOTESIS DEBEN SER COMPRENSIBLES, PRECISOS Y LO MAS CONCRETOS POSIBLES. • 3. LA RELACION ENTRE VARIABLES PROPUESTA POR UNA HIPOTESIS DEBE SER CLARA Y VEROSIMIL (LOGICA). elapocalipsisvaallegar.blogspot.com
  40. 40. CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • 4. LOS TERMINOS O VARIABLES DE LAS HIPOTESIS DEBEN SER OBSERVABLES Y MEDIBLES, ASI COMO LA RELACION PLANTEADA ENTRE ELLOS, O SEA, TENER REFERENTES EN LA REALIDAD. • 5. LAS HIPOTESIS DEBEN ESTAR RELACIONADAS CON TECNICAS DISPONIBLES PARA PROBARLAS. arqhys.com
  41. 41. CLASIFICACION DE LAS CLASIFICACION DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION. • HIPOTESIS NULAS. • HIPOTESIS ALTERNATIVAS. • HIPOTESIS ESTADISTICAS. catalejojuridico.blogspot.com
  42. 42. HIPOTESIS DE HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION • PROPOSICIONES TENTATIVAS ACERCA DE LAS POSIBLES RELACIONES ENTRE DOS O MAS VARIABLES. • SE LES SUELE SIMBOLIZAR COMO HI, H1 Y LLAMAR TAMBIEN HIPOTESIS DE TRABAJO. plandemktsocial.blogspot.com
  43. 43. HIPOTESIS DE HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION PUEDEN SER INVESTIGACION PUEDEN SER • 1. DESCRIPTIVAS DE UN VALOR O DATO PRONOSTICADO. (estudios descriptivos) • 2.CORRELACIONALES. (estudios correlacionales). • 3. DE DIFERENCIA DE GRUPOS.(estudios para comparar grupos). • 4. CAUSALES.(establecen relaciones de causa y efecto). blogs.elpais.com
  44. 44. HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • AL HABLAR DE HIPOTESIS, A LAS SUPUESTAS CAUSAS SE LES CONOCE COMO VARIABLES INDEPENDIENTES Y A LOS EFECTOS COMO VARIABLES DEPENDIENTES. • SE HABLA DE ELLAS UNICAMENTE CUANDO SE FORMULAN HIPOTESIS CAUSALES O DE DIFERENCIA DE GRUPOS, SIEMPRE Y CUANDO EN ESTAS ULTIMAS SE EXPLIQUE CUAL ES LA CAUSA DE LA DIFERENCIA SUPUESTA EN LA HIPOTESIS. espiritualidadpractica.org
  45. 45. TIPOS DE HIPOTESIS TIPOS DE HIPOTESIS CAUSALES CAUSALES • HIPOTESIS CAUSALES BIVARIADAS: EN ESTAS SE PLANTEA UNA RELACION ENTRE UNA VARIABLE INDEPENDIENTE Y UNA VARIABLE DEPENDIENTE. • HIPOTESIS CAUSALES MULTIVARIADAS: PLANTEAN UNA RELACION ENTRE DIVERSAS VARIABLES INDEPENDIENTES Y UNA DEPENDIENTE, O UNA INDEPENDIENTE Y VARIAS DEPENDIENTES, O DIVERSAS INDEPENDIENTES Y VARIAS DEPENDIENTES. html.rincondelvago.com
  46. 46. HIPOTESIS NULAS HIPOTESIS NULAS • SON EL REVERSO DE LAS HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION, SIRVEN PARA REFUTAR O NEGAR LO QUE AFIRMA LA HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION. • SE SIMBOLIZAN HO. pitt.edu
  47. 47. HIPOTESIS ALTERNATIVAS HIPOTESIS ALTERNATIVAS • SON POSIBILIDADES ALTERNAS O DIFERENTES ANTE LAS HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION Y NULA. • SE SIMBOLIZAN COMO HA. • SOLO PUEDEN FORMULARSE CUANDO EFECTIVAMENTE HAY OTRAS POSIBILIDADES, ADEMAS DE LAS HIPOTESIS DE INVESTIGACION Y NULA, DE NO SER ASI NO DEBEN ESTABLECERSE. elrincondesisifo.wordpress.com
  48. 48. PRUEBA DE HIPOTESIS PRUEBA DE HIPOTESIS • NO PODEMOS PROBAR QUE UNA HIPOTESIS SEA VERDADERA O FALSA, SINO ARGUMENTAR QUE FUE APOYADA O NO, DE ACUERDO CON CIERTOS DATOS. • SE DEBE APORTAR EVIDENCIA EN SU FAVOR O EN SU CONTRA. lohevisto.com diosesimaginario.com
  49. 49. FUNCIONES DE LAS FUNCIONES DE LAS HIPOTESIS HIPOTESIS • SON LAS GUIAS DE LA INVESTIGACION EN UN ENFOQUE CUANTITATIVO. PROPORCIONAN ORDEN Y LOGICA AL ESTUDIO. • TIENEN UNA FUNCION DESCRIPTIVA Y EXPLICATIVA, SEGÚN SEA EL CASO. • PROBAR TEORIAS. • SUGERIR TEORIAS. mireyavasquez.blogspot.com
  50. 50. DEFINIR LAS VARIABLES DE DEFINIR LAS VARIABLES DE LA HIPOTESIS LA HIPOTESIS • PARA QUE EL INVESTIGADOR Y OTROS LE DEN EL MISMO SIGNIFICADO A LOS TERMINOS O VARIABLES INCLUIDAS EN LA HIPOTESIS. • ASEGURARNOS QUE LAS VARIABLES PUEDEN SER MEDIDAS, OBSERVADAS, EVALUADAS. • CONFRONTAR NUESTRA INVESTIGACION CON OTRAS SIMILARES. • EVALUAR MAS ADECUADAMENTE LOS RESULTADOS DE NUESTRA INVESTIGACION, PORQUE LAS VARIABLES Y NO SOLO LAS HIPOTESIS SE CONTEXTUALIZAN. •miguelarino.com
  51. 51. DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL O DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL O CONSTITUTIVA. CONSTITUTIVA. • UNA DEFINICION CONCEPTUAL, TRATA A LA VARIABLE CON OTROS TERMINOS. • SE TRATA DE DEFINICIONES DE DICCIONARIOS O DE LIBROS ESPECIALIZADOS (Kerlinger,2002 y Rojas, 2001). • monografias.com monografias.com
  52. 52. DEFINICION OPERACIONAL DEFINICION OPERACIONAL • CONJUNTO DE PROCEDIMIENTOS Y Y ACTIVIDADES QUE SE DESARROLLAN PARA MEDIR UNA VARIABLE. • EN OTRAS PALABRAS ESPECIFICA QUE ACTIVIDADES U OPERACIONES DEBEN REALIZARSE PARA MEDIR UNA VARIABLE. zaragozaciudad.net
  53. 53. CAPITULO VII CAPITULO VII • DISEÑO DE INVESTIGACION: • SE REFIERE AL PLAN O ESTRATEGIA CONCEBIDA PARA OBTENER LA INFORMACION QUE SE REQUIERE EN UNA INVESTIGACION. ricardoruizdeadana.blogspot.com
  54. 54. TIPOS DE DISEÑO DEL TIPOS DE DISEÑO DEL PROCESO CUANTITATIVO PROCESO CUANTITATIVO • INVESTIGACION EXPERIMENTAL: QUE SE DIVIDE EN PRE- EXPERIMENTOS, EXPERIMENTOS PUROS Y CUASIEXPERIMENTOS. • INVESTIGACION NO EXPERIMENTAL: LA DIVIDIMOS EN DISEÑOS TRANSVERSALES Y DISEÑOS LONGITUDINALES. • aulade1.blogspot.com •aulade1.blogspot.com
  55. 55. ¿Qué ES UN EXPERIMENTO? ¿Qué ES UN EXPERIMENTO? • ES UNA SITUACION DE CONTROL EN LA CUAL SE MANIPULAN, DE MANERA INTENCIONAL, UNA O MAS VARIABLES INDEPENDIENTES (CAUSAS) PARA ANALIZAR LAS CONSECUENCIAS DE TAL MANIPULACION SOBRE UNA O MAS VARIABLES DEPENDIENTES (EFECTOS). masguau.com
  56. 56. DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL • SON AQUELLOS ESTUDIOS QUE SE REALIZAN SIN LA MANIPULACION DELIBERADA DE VARIABLES Y EN LOS QUE SOLO SE OBSERVAN LOS FENOMENOS EN SU AMBIENTE NATURAL, PARA DESPUES ANALIZARLOS. • almanatura.es almanatura.es
  57. 57. DISEÑOS NO DISEÑOS NO EXPERIMENTALES EXPERIMENTALES TRANSECCIONAL • INVESTIGACION • NO EXPERIMENTAL LONGITUDINAL
  58. 58. INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION TRANSECCIONAL O TRANSECCIONAL O TRANSVERSAL TRANSVERSAL • INVESTIGACIONES QUE RECOPILAN DATOS EN UN MOMENTO DADO. informacion-villaguay.blogspot.com
  59. 59. DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES • Exploratorios Descriptivos • Invest. Diseños Correla.-causales no exper. Transec. Longitudinales
  60. 60. DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES EXPLORATORIOS EXPLORATORIOS • Su propósito es comenzar a conocer una variable o un conjunto de variables, una comunidad, un contexto. Se trata de una exploración inicial en un momento especifico. unpasomas.fundacion.telefonica.com
  61. 61. DISEÑO TRANSECCIONAL DISEÑO TRANSECCIONAL DESCRIPTIVO DESCRIPTIVO • INDAGAN LA INCIDENCIA DE LAS MODALIDADES, CATEGORIAS O NIVELES DE UNA O MAS VARIABLES EN UNA POBLACION, SON ESTUDIOS PURAMENTE DESCRIPTIVOS. • UBICAN PERSONAS, OBJETOS, CONTEXTOS. comunidad20.sedic.es
  62. 62. DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES DISEÑOS TRANSECCIONALES CORRELACIONALES- CORRELACIONALES- CAUSALES CAUSALES • DESCRIBEN RELACIONES ENTRE DOS O MAS CATEGORIAS, CONCEPTOS O VARIABLES, EN UN MOMENTO DETERMINADO, YA SEA EN TERMINOS CORRELACIONALES, O EN FUNCION DE LA RELACION CAUSA- EFECTO. • web.educastur.princast. es •web.educastur.princast.es
  63. 63. Diseños transeccionales Diseños transeccionales correlacionales-causales correlacionales-causales • EN ESTOS DISEÑOS EN SU MODALIDAD UNICAMENTE CAUSAL, A VECES SE RECONSTRUYEN LAS RELACIONES A PARTIR DE LAS VARIABLES DEPENDIENTES (RETROSPECTIVOS). • EN OTRAS A PARTIR DE LAS INDEPENDIENTES (PROSPECTIVOS). • EN OTRAS SOBRE LA BASE DE VARIABILIDAD AMPLIA DE LAS INDEPENDIENTES Y DEPENDIENTES (CAUSALIDAD MULTIPLE). • desarrollolocalteoriaypractica.bl ogspot.com desarrollolocalteoriaypractica.blogspot.com
  64. 64. ENCUESTAS DE OPINION ENCUESTAS DE OPINION (SURVEYS). (SURVEYS). • SON CONSIDERADAS POR ALGUNOS AUTORES COMO UN DISEÑO. SERIAN INVESTIGACIONES NO EXPERIMENTALES TRANSVERSALES DESCRIPTIVAS O CORRELACIONALES- CAUSALES, YA QUE A VECES TIENEN LOS PROPOSITOS DE UNOS Y OTROS DISEÑOS Y A VECES DE AMBOS. • mercaei.com.mx mercaei.com.mx
  65. 65. INVESTIGACION INVESTIGACION LONGITUDINAL O EVOLUTIVA LONGITUDINAL O EVOLUTIVA • ESTUDIOS QUE RECABAN DATOS EN DIFERENTES PUNTOS DEL TIEMPO, PARA REALIZAR INFERENCIA ACERCA DE LA EVOLUCION, SUS CAUSAS Y SUS EFECTOS. henraf.wordpress.com
  66. 66. DISEÑOS LONGITUDINALES DISEÑOS LONGITUDINALES Diseños • Diseños Transeccionales No Exper. Diseños De Tendencia(Trend) Longitu- De evol.grupo(cohorte) dinales. Diseños panel.
  67. 67. DISEÑOS DE TENDENCIA DISEÑOS DE TENDENCIA (TREND) (TREND) • SON AQUELLOS QUE ANALIZAN CAMBIOS A TRAVES DEL TIEMPO (EN CATEGORIAS, VARIABLES, CONCEPTOS O SUS RELACIONES), DENTRO DE ALGUNA POBLACION EN GENERAL ilifebelt.com
  68. 68. DISEÑOS DE EVOLUCION DE DISEÑOS DE EVOLUCION DE GRUPOS (COHORTES) GRUPOS (COHORTES) • SE EXAMINAN CAMBIOS A TRAVES DEL TIEMPO EN SUBPOBLACIONES O GRUPOS ESPECIFICOS. • SU ATENCION SON LAS COHORTES O INDIVIDUOS VINCULADOS DE ALGUNA MANERA O IDENTIFICADOS POR UNA CARACTERISTICA COMUN. fotolog.com
  69. 69. DISEÑOS PANEL DISEÑOS PANEL • SON SIMILARES A LAS DOS CLASES DE DISEÑOS ANTERIORES, SOLO QUE LOS MISMOS PARTICIPANTES SON MEDIDOS U OBSERVADOS EN TODOS LOS TIEMPOS O MOMENTOS. divxonline.info
  70. 70. CAPITULO VIII CAPITULO VIII • SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA: • MUESTRA: • SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION DEL CUAL SE RECOLECTAN LOS DATOS Y DEBE SER REPRESENTATIVO DE ESTA. geocities.ws
  71. 71. UNIDAD DE ANALISIS UNIDAD DE ANALISIS • SE LES DENOMINA TAMBIEN CASOS O ELEMENTOS. • PARA SELECCIONAR UNA MUESTRA, LO PRIMERO QUE HAY QUE HACER ES DEFINIR LA UNIDAD DE ANALISIS (INDIVIDUOS, ORGANIZACIONES, PERIODICOS, COMUNIDADES EVENTOS, SITUACIONES). • UNA VEZ DEFINIDA LA UNIDAD DE ANALISIS SE DELIMITA LA POBLACION. scielo.org.mx
  72. 72. POBLACION O UNIVERSO POBLACION O UNIVERSO • ES EL CONJUNTO DE TODOS LOS CASOS QUE CONCUERDAN CON UNA SERIE DE ESPECIFICACIONE S. absolut-india.com
  73. 73. POBLACION, UNIDAD DE POBLACION, UNIDAD DE ANALISIS Y MUESTRA. ANALISIS Y MUESTRA. • Población Unidades de Análisis MUESTRA
  74. 74. TIPOS DE MUESTRA TIPOS DE MUESTRA • MUESTRA PROBALISTICA: SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION EN EL QUE TODOS LOS ELEMENTOS DE ESTA TIENEN LA MISMA POSIBILIDAD DE SER ELEGIDOS publicogt.com
  75. 75. TIPOS DE MUESTRA TIPOS DE MUESTRA • MUESTRA NO PROBALISTICA O DIRIGIDA: • SUBGRUPO DE LA POBLACION EN LA QUE LA ELECCION DE LOS ELEMENTOS NO DEPENDE DE LA PROBABILIDAD SINO DE LAS CARACTERISTICAS DE LA INVESTIGACION O DE QUIEN HACE LA MUESTRA. gamacero.blogspot.com
  76. 76. MUESTRA PROBALISTICA MUESTRA PROBALISTICA ESTRATIFICADA ESTRATIFICADA • MUESTRA EN EL QUE LA POBLACION SE DIVIDE EN SEGMENTOS Y SE SELECCIONA UNA MUESTRA PARA CADA SEGMENTO historiatotal-dantesol.blogspot.com
  77. 77. MUESTREO PROBALISTICO MUESTREO PROBALISTICO POR RACIMOS POR RACIMOS • RACIMOS: SON SINONIMOS DE CLUSTERS O CONGLOMERADOS. • MUESTRA PROBALISTICA POR RACIMOS: MUESTREO EN EL QUE LAS UNIDADES DE ANALISIS SE ENCUENTRAN ENCAPSULADAS EN DETERMINADOS LUGARES FISICOS. taringa.net
  78. 78. PROCEDIMIENTO DE PROCEDIMIENTO DE SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA • TOMBOLA: SE NUMERAN TODOS LOS ELEMENTOS MUESTRALES DE LA POBLACION DEL 1 AL NUMERO N. DESPUES SE HACEN FICHAS O PAPELES, UNO POR CADA ELEMENTO, SE REVUELVEN EN UNA CAJA Y SE VAN SACANDO n NUMERO DE FICHAS, SEGÚN EL TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA. • LOS NUMEROS ELEGIDOS AL AZAR CONFORMARAN LA MUESTRA. •globedia.com expresionguaymas.wordpress.com
  79. 79. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA • NUMEROS RANDOM O ALEATORIOS: • VER EL CD ANEXO DEL PROGRAMA STATS. • EL PROGRAMA NOS PIDE CUANTOS NUMEROS ALEATORIOS NECESITAMOS, ENTONCES TECLEAMOS EL TAMAÑO DE LA MUESTRA Y ESTABLECEMOS EL LIMITE INFERIOR (1) Y EL LIMITE SUPERIOR (EL ULTIMO DE LA POBLACION). libroslaceiba.com
  80. 80. MARCO MUESTRAL MARCO MUESTRAL • ES UN MARCO DE REFERENCIA QUE NOS PERMITE IDENTIFICAR FISICAMENTE LOS ELEMENTOS DE LA POBLACION, ASI COMO LA POSIBILIDAD DE ENUMERARLOS Y SELECCIONAR LOS ELEMENTOS MUESTRALES. monografias.com
  81. 81. ARCHIVOS ARCHIVOS • NO SIEMPRE EXISTEN LISTAS QUE PERMITAN IDENTIFICAR A NUESTRA POBLACION, ENTONCES SERA NECESARIO RECURRIR A OTROS MARCOS DE REFERENCIA, QUE CONTENGAN DESCRIPCIONES DEL MATERIAL, DE LOS CASOS QUE SERAN SELECCIONADOS COMO UNIDADES DE ANALISIS. • SE CONSTITUYEN EN MARCOS MUESTRALES A PARTIR DEL CUAL SE OBTENDRA LA MUESTRA. grupoprs.com
  82. 82. MAPAS MAPAS • LOS MAPAS SON MUY UTILES COMO MARCO DE REFERENCIA EN MUESTRAS DE RACIMOS. • LOS MAPAS PERMITEN VER LA POBLACION Y SU SITUACION GEOGRAFICA. • EL GPS O SISTEMA DE POSICIONAMEINTO GLOBAL PUEDE SER MUY UTIL PARA ESTE TIPO DE MUESTREO. actualidadgps.com
  83. 83. MUESTRAS NO MUESTRAS NO PROBALISTICAS PROBALISTICAS • TAMBIEN LLAMADAS MUESTRAS DIRIGIDAS, SUPONEN UN PROCEDIMIENTO DE SELECCIÓN INFORMAL. • SELECCIONAN INDIVIDUOS O CASOS TIPICOS SIN INTENTAR QUE SEAN REPRESENTATIVOS DE UNA POBLACION DETERMINADA. elizabethtapia-metodos.blogspot.com
  84. 84. MUESTREO AL AZAR POR MUESTREO AL AZAR POR MARCADO TELEFONICO MARCADO TELEFONICO • (RANDOM DIGIT DIALING): • ES UNA TECNICA QUE LOS INVESTIGADORES UTILIZAN PARA SELECCIONAR MUESTRAS TELEFONICAS. • INVOLUCRA IDENTIFICAR AREAS GEOGRAFICAS PARA SER MUESTREADAS AL AZAR Y SUS CORRESPONDIENTES CODIGOS TELEFONICOS. ddsmedia.net
  85. 85. CAPITULO IX CAPITULO IX • RECOLECCION DE LOS DATOS CUANTITATIVOS: • IMPLICA DESARROLLAR UN PLAN DETALLADO DE PROCEDIMIENTOS QUE NOS CONDUZCAN A REUNIR DATOS CON UN PROPOSITO ESPECIFICO. tecdeinvestigacionvilla.blogspot.com
  86. 86. MEDICION MEDICION • PROCESO QUE VINCULA CONCEPTOS ABSTRACTOS CON INDICADORES EMPIRICOS. • EL CUAL SE REALIZA MEDIANTE UN PLAN EXPLICITO Y ORGANIZADO PARA CLASIFICAR LOS DATOS DISPONIBLES, EN TERMINOS DEL CONCEPTO QUE EL INVESTIGADOR TIENE EN MENTE. prismafisica.blogspot.com
  87. 87. MEDIR MEDIR • SIGNIFICA ASIGNAR NUMEROS, SIMBOLOS O VALORES A LAS PROPIEDADES DE OBJETOS O EVENTOS DE ACUERDO CON REGLAS. • DESDE LUEGO NO SE ASIGNAN A LOS OBJETOS, SINO A SUS PROPIEDADES. recursostic-cole.blogspot.com conmishijos.com
  88. 88. REQUISITOS DEL REQUISITOS DEL INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION • TRES REQUISITOS ESENCIALES: • CONFIABILIDAD • VALIDEZ • OBJETIVIDAD machinerylubrication.com
  89. 89. CONFIABILIDAD CONFIABILIDAD • GRADO EN QUE UN INSTRUMENTO PRODUCE RESULTADOS CONSISTENTES Y COHERENTES. • LA CONFIABILIDAD DE UN INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION SE REFIERE AL GRADO EN QUE SU APLICACIÓN REPETIDA AL MISMO INDIVIDUO U OBJETO PRODUCE RESULTADOS IGUALES. arsymposium.org
  90. 90. VALIDEZ VALIDEZ • GRADO EN QUE UN INSTRUMENTO EN VERDAD MIDE LA VARIABLE QUE SE BUSCA MEDIR. • DE LA VALIDEZ SE PUEDEN TENER DIFERENTES TIPOS DE EVIDENCIA: • EVIDENCIA RELACIONADA CON EL CONTENIDO. • EVIDENCIA RELACIONADA CON EL CRITERIO. • EVIDENCIA RELACIONADA CON EL CONSTRUCTO. dc130.4shared.com
  91. 91. OBJETIVIDAD DEL OBJETIVIDAD DEL INSTRUMENTO INSTRUMENTO • SE REFIERE AL GRADO EN QUE EL INSTRUMENTO ES PERMEABLE A LA INFLUENCIA DE LOS SESGOS Y TENDENCIAS DE LOS INVESTIGADORES QUE LO ADMINISTRAN, CALIFICAN E INTERPRETAN. madrimasd.org
  92. 92. NIVELES DE MEDICION NIVELES DE MEDICION • NIVEL DE MEDICION NOMINAL: • EN ESTE NIVEL DE MEDICION HAY DOS O MAS CATEGORIAS DEL ITEM O LA VARIABLE. • LAS CATEGORIAS NO TIENEN ORDEN NI JERARQUIA. • LO QUE SE MIDE (OBJETO, PERSONA) SE COLOCA EN UNA U OTRA CATEGORIAS, LO CUAL INDICA TAN SOLO DIFERENCIAAS RESPECTO DE UNA O MAS CARACTERISTICAS. • 1-CATOLICO. 2-JUDIO. 3- MUSULMAN. entreloscuentosylascuentas.blogspot.com
  93. 93. NIVEL DE MEDICION NIVEL DE MEDICION ORDINAL ORDINAL • EN ESTE NIVEL HAY VARIAS CATEGORIAS, PERO ADEMAS MANTIENEN UN ORDEN DE MAYOR A MENOR. • LAS ETIQUETAS O LOS SIMBOLOS DE LAS CATEGORIAS SI INDICAN JERARQUIA. • 10 PRESIDENTE • 9 VICEPRESIDENTE. • 8 DIRECTOR GENERAL. onepoint.es
  94. 94. NIVEL DE MEDICION POR NIVEL DE MEDICION POR INTERVALOS INTERVALOS • ADEMAS DEL ORDEN O LA JERARQUIA ENTRE CATEGORIAS, SE ESTABLECEN INTERVALOS IGUALES EN LA MEDICION. • LAS DISTANCIAS ENTRE CATEGORIAS SON LAS MISMAS A LO LARGO DE TODA LA ESCALA, POR LO QUE HAY UN INTERVALO CONSTANTE, UNA UNIDAD DE MEDIDA. blog.rincondelvago.com
  95. 95. NIVEL DE MEDICION DE NIVEL DE MEDICION DE RAZON RAZON • EN ESTE NIVEL. ADEMAS DE TENERSE TODAS LAS CARACTERISTICAS DEL NIVEL DE INTERVALO (PERIODOS IGUALES ENTRE LAS CATEGORIAS Y APLICACIÓN DE OPERACIONES ARITMETICAS BASICAS Y SUS DERIVACIONES), EL CERO ES REAL Y ES ABSOLUTO O SEA QUE HAY UN PUNTO EN LA ESCALA DONDE ESTA AUSENTE O NO EXISTE LA PROPIEDAD MEDIDA. • NUMERO DE HIJOS, METROS CUADRADOS DE CONSTRUCCION, PRESION ARTERIAL, INGRESOS EN MONEDA. navegaciones.blogspot.com
  96. 96. TIPOS DE INSTRUMENTOS TIPOS DE INSTRUMENTOS PARA MEDIR LAS VARIABLES PARA MEDIR LAS VARIABLES • CUESTIONARIO: CONSISTE EN UN CONJUNTO DE PREGUNTAS RESPECTO DE UNA O MAS VARIABLES A MEDIR. TALVEZ SEA EL INSTRUMENTO MAS UTILIZADO PARA RECOLECTAR LOS DATOS. DEBE SER CONGRUENTE CON EL PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA E HIPOTESIS. xxpirakazxx1.wordpress.com
  97. 97. TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS TIPOS DE PREGUNTAS • PREGUNTAS CERRADAS: SON AQUELLAS QUE CONTIENEN OPCIONES DE RESPUESTA PREVIAMENTE DELIMITADAS. • SON MAS FACILES DE CODIFICAR Y ANALIZAR. • PUEDEN SER DICOTOMICAS (DOS POSIBILIDADES DE RESPUESTA) O INCLUIR VARIAS OPCIONES DE RESPUESTA. • ¿ESTUDIA USTED ACTUALMENTE? SI___ NO___ paginaspersonales.deusto.es
  98. 98. PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS • NO DELIMITAN DE ANTEMANO LAS ALTERNATIVAS DE RESPUESTA, PORLO CUAL EL NUMERO DE CATEGORIAS DE RESPUESTA ES MUY ELEVADO; EN TEORIA ES INFINITO Y PUEDE VARIAR DE POBLACION EN POBLACION. bibalex.org
  99. 99. PARTES DE LAS QUE ESTA PARTES DE LAS QUE ESTA FORMADO UN CUESTIONARIO FORMADO UN CUESTIONARIO • PORTADA. • INTRODUCCION. • INSTRUCCIONES INSERTAS A LO LARGO DEL MISMO. • AGRADECIMIENTO FINAL. web.teaediciones.com
  100. 100. FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • LOS CUESTIONARIOS SE APLICAN DE DOS MANERAS: • AUTOADMINISTRADO SE PROPORCIONA DIRECTAMENTE A LOS PARTICIPANTES, QUIENES LO CONTESTAN. biblioteca.itson.mx
  101. 101. FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • POR ENTREVISTA PERSONAL: IMPLICA QUE UNA PERSONA CALIFICADA APLICA EL CUESTIONARIO A LOS PARTICIPANTES, EL PRIMERO HACE LAS PREGUNTAS A CADA ENTREVISTADO Y ANOTA LAS RESPUESTAS. conectapyme.com
  102. 102. FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS FORMAS DE APLICAR LOS CUESTIONARIOS CUESTIONARIOS • POR ENTREVISTA TELEFONICA: • LAS ENTREVISTAS TELEFONICAS SON LA FORMA MAS RAPIDA DE REALIZAR UNA ENCUESTA. • ES LA MANERA MAS ECONOMICA DE APLICAR UN INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION, CON LA POSIBILIDAD DE ASISTIR A LOS SUJETOS DE LA MUESTRA. sanoysalvo.wordpress.com
  103. 103. CAPITULO XI CAPITULO XI • EL REPORTE DE RESULTADOS DEL PROCESO CUANTITATIVO: • ANTES DE ELABORAR EL REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION SE DEFINE A LOS RECEPTORES O USUARIOS Y EL CONTEXTO. benitobios.blogspot.com
  104. 104. REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION EN CONTEXTO ACADEMICO EN CONTEXTO ACADEMICO • PORTADA: • INCLUYE EL TITULO DE LA INVESTIGACION. • EL NOMBRE DEL AUTOR/RES Y SU AFILIACION INSTITUCIONAL O EL NOMBRE DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN QUE PATROCINA EL ESTUDIO • LA FECHA Y EL LUGAR DONDE SE PRESENTA EL REPORTE. books.google.com
  105. 105. INDICES INDICES • REGULARMENTE SON VARIOS, PRIMERO EL DE LA TABLA DE CONTENIDOS, QUE INCLUYE CAPITULOS, APARTADOS Y SUBAPARTADOS (DIFERENCIADOS POR NUMERACION PROGRESIVA O TAMAÑO Y CARACTERISTICAS DE LA TIPOGRAFIA). • POSTERIORMENTE EL INDICE DE TABLAS Y EL INDICE DE FIGURAS. exitoenlamaestria.blogspot.com
  106. 106. RESUMEN RESUMEN • CONSTITUYE EL CONTENIDO ESENCIAL DEL REPORTE DE INVESTIGACION, INCLUYE: • PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA E HIPOTESIS. • EL METODO (MENCION DE DISEÑO, INSTRUMENTO Y MUESTRA). • LOS RESULTADOS MAS IMPORTANTES. • PRINCIPALES CONCLUSIONES Y DESCUBRIMIENTOS. • DEBE SER COMPRENSIBLE, SENCILLO, PRECISO, COMPLETO, INFORMATIVO. orientemiedo.wordpress.com
  107. 107. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO • INTRODUCCION: . INCLUYE LOS ANTECEDENTES (BREVEMENTE TRATADOS). . PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA (OBJETIVOS, PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION, JUSTIFICACION). . CONTEXTO DE LA INVESTIGACION (COMO, CUANDO Y DONDE SE REALIZO). . LAS VARIABLES Y LOS TERMINOS DE LA INVESTIGACION LO MISMO QUE LAS LIMITACIONES. tallerdelec.blogspot.com
  108. 108. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: REVISION DE LITERATURA REVISION DE LITERATURA • MARCO TEORICO: AQUÍ SE INCLUYEN Y COMENTAN LAS TEORIAS QUE SE MANEJARON Y LOS ESTUDIOS PREVIOS QUE FUERON RELACIONADOS CON EL PLANTEAMIENTO. SE HACE UN SUMARIO DE LOS TEMAS Y HALLAZGOS MAS IMPORTANTES EN EL PASADO Y SE SEÑALA COMO NUESTRA INVESTIGACION AMPLIA LA LITERATURA ACTUAL. lclcarmen3.wordpress.com
  109. 109. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: METODO METODO • DESCRIBE COMO FUE LLEVADA A CABO LA INVESTIGACION. • ENFOQUE: CUANTITATIVO. • CONTEXTO DE LA INVESTIGACION (LUGAR, TIEMPO, PERMISOS, ACCESO). • CASOS, UNIVERSO Y MUESTRA (PROCEDIMIENTO DE SELECCIÓN DE LA MUESTRA, TIPO, PROCEDENCIA, EDADES). protestantedigital.com
  110. 110. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: DISEÑO DISEÑO • DISEÑO: NO EXPERIMENTAL • PROCEDIMIENTO: UN RESUMEN DE CADA PASO EN EL DESARROLLO DE LA INVESTIGACION. • DESCRIPCION DETALLADA DE LOS PROCESOS DE RECOLECCION DE DATOS Y QUE SE HIZO CON LOS DATOS UNA VEZ OBTENIDOS. • EN CUANTO A LA RECOLECCION, ES NECESARIO DESCRIBIR QUE DATOS FUERON RECABADOS, CUANDO FUERON RECOGIDOS Y COMO (INSTRUMENTOS DE MEDICION UTILIZADOS, REPORTE DE CONFIABILIDAD, VALIDEZ Y OBJETIVIDAD, VARIABLES, CONCEPTOS). técnicas-de-estudio.org es.scribd.com
  111. 111. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO • RESULTADOS: ESTOS SON PRODUCTO DEL ANALISIS DE LOS DATOS. COMPENDIAN EL TRATAMIENTO ESTADISTICO QUE SE LE DIO A LOS DATOS. • EL INVESTIGADOR DESCRIBE SUS HALLAZGOS, MEDIANTE TABLAS, CUADROS, GRAFICAS, DIBUJOS, DIAGRAMAS, MAPAS. blogdelostuercebotas.blogspot.com
  112. 112. CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: CUERPO DEL DOCUMENTO: DISCUSION DISCUSION • CONCLUSIONES, RECOMENDACIONES E IMPLICACIONES. • GENERALIZAN LOS RESULTADOS DE LA POBLACION. • EVALUAN LAS IMPLICACIONES DEL ESTUDIO. • ESTABLECE LA MANERA COMO SE RESPONDIERON LAS PREGUNTAS DE INVESTIGACION, ASI COMO SI SE CUMPLIERON O NO LOS OBJETIVOS. tvnotiblog.com
  113. 113. REFERENCIAS, REFERENCIAS, BIBLIOGRAFIA. BIBLIOGRAFIA. • SON LAS FUENTES PRIMARIAS UTILIZADAS POR EL INVESTIGADOR PARA ELABORAR EL MARCO TEORICO, SE INCLUYEN AL FINAL DEL REPORTE. • ORDENADAS ALFABETICAMENTE. • CUANDO UN MISMO AUTOR APAREZCA DOS VECES, DEBE APARECER DE LA MAS ANTIGUA A LA MAS RECIENTE. kathygomezescuelasaludable.blogspot.com
  114. 114. APENDICES APENDICES • RESULTAN UTILES PARA DESCRIBIR CON MAYOR PROFUNDIDAD CIERTOS MATERIALES, SIN DSITRAER LA LECTURA DEL TEXTO PRINCIPAL DEL REPORTE O EVITAR QUE ROMPAN CON EL FORMATO DE ESTE. • FOTOGRAFIAS, CUESTIONARIO UTILIZADO, ANALISIS ESTADISTICOS ADICIONALES. detounchin.com

Mapa conceptual

