Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Materia: Desarrollo Humano. Integrantes: Hernández Alegría Ariana. Reyes Cruz Karen Guadalupe. Profesor: Francisco Jesús...
 Teoria del pensamiento que sostiene que la mente se encarga de configurar mediante la percepción y la memoria. (wikipedi...
El término “Gestalt” proviene del Alemán, traducido por forma, figura, configuración, estructura o creación. (wikipedia,20...
Hay procesos internos que hacen de mediadores entre el mundo de los estímulos y nuestra experiencia sobre los mismos. (Psi...
 HISTORIA Alemania siglo XX
Demostraron que el cerebro humano organiza los elementos percibidos en forma de configuraciones o totalidades, recurriendo...
 Ley de la experiencia : Experiencia perceptiva que tiende siempre a adoptar la forma más simple posible. (Psicología,201...
Las imágenes simétricas se perciben como iguales, como un único elemento en la distancia. (Psicología,2017) Principio de s...
Principio de continuidad: Cuando los elementos mantienen un patrón, tendemos a percibirlos continuos aunque estén interrum...
Principio de simplicidad: Organizamos los campos perceptuales con rasgos similares y regulares. (Psicología,2017)
Principio de cierre: Considera que nuestra mente tiene la tendencia a agregar lo elementos faltantes para completar una fi...
Principio de proximidad o cercanía: Tendemos a agrupar parcial o secuencialmente elementos, basados en la distancia. (Psic...
Principio de dirección común: Los elementos que parecen construir un patrón en la misma dirección, se perciben como figura...
Principio de relación entre figura y fondo: Considera que cualquier campo perceptual se puede dividir en figura contra tod...
EJEMPLO EN LA VIDA “Todo tiene que ver en nuestra habilidad de formar buenos Gestalt y de juntar cosas que no son solo ele...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DESARROLLO HUMANO

3 views

Published on

Teoría de la Gestalt

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DESARROLLO HUMANO

  1. 1.  Materia: Desarrollo Humano. Integrantes: Hernández Alegría Ariana. Reyes Cruz Karen Guadalupe. Profesor: Francisco Jesús Vieyra Gonzáles.
  2. 2.  Teoria del pensamiento que sostiene que la mente se encarga de configurar mediante la percepción y la memoria. (wikipedia,2018) ¿QUÉ ES LA GESTALT?
  3. 3. El término “Gestalt” proviene del Alemán, traducido por forma, figura, configuración, estructura o creación. (wikipedia,2018)
  4. 4. Hay procesos internos que hacen de mediadores entre el mundo de los estímulos y nuestra experiencia sobre los mismos. (Psicología,2018)
  5. 5.  HISTORIA Alemania siglo XX
  6. 6. Demostraron que el cerebro humano organiza los elementos percibidos en forma de configuraciones o totalidades, recurriendo a los principios. (Psicología,2017)
  7. 7.  Ley de la experiencia : Experiencia perceptiva que tiende siempre a adoptar la forma más simple posible. (Psicología,2017) POSTULADOS
  8. 8. Las imágenes simétricas se perciben como iguales, como un único elemento en la distancia. (Psicología,2017) Principio de simetría
  9. 9. Principio de continuidad: Cuando los elementos mantienen un patrón, tendemos a percibirlos continuos aunque estén interrumpidos. (Psicología,2017)
  10. 10. Principio de simplicidad: Organizamos los campos perceptuales con rasgos similares y regulares. (Psicología,2017)
  11. 11. Principio de cierre: Considera que nuestra mente tiene la tendencia a agregar lo elementos faltantes para completar una figura, cuando no se percibe completa. (Psicología,2017)
  12. 12. Principio de proximidad o cercanía: Tendemos a agrupar parcial o secuencialmente elementos, basados en la distancia. (Psicología,2017)
  13. 13. Principio de dirección común: Los elementos que parecen construir un patrón en la misma dirección, se perciben como figura. (Psicología,2017)
  14. 14. Principio de relación entre figura y fondo: Considera que cualquier campo perceptual se puede dividir en figura contra todo. (Psicología,2017)
  15. 15. EJEMPLO EN LA VIDA “Todo tiene que ver en nuestra habilidad de formar buenos Gestalt y de juntar cosas que no son solo elementos separados, sino que forman un objeto coherente en un todo razonable”.

×