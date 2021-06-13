Successfully reported this slideshow.
La revista del pueblo No.1 JUAN CAAMAL Y KAREN CASTILO ¡Samire’ kuxa’an le ba’atelo’ táan! ¡Samir vive la lucha sigue! Mej...
¡Samire’ kuxa’an le ba’atelo’ táan! Escrito por Juan Caamal y Karen Castillo / Fotografía Karen Castillo Le 20 ti’ febrero...
Le meyaj je’ela’ káajsa’ab tumen Felipe Calederon yéetel mix ch’éen u meyajta’al táan u mentikuba jala’achil Enrique Peña ...
Le 20 ti’ febrero ti’ le ja’aba’ bino’on k xíimbalt Morelos ti’al k ilik yéetel k áantaj ti’ ba’alo’ob ku beetik le u baat...
Tu bo’oyil le che’ob mix lu’sa’ak tumen le u nojoch meyajil le termoelectricao’, ch’enxikintaj u tsikbal le nukuch wíiniko...
Bey u bin u ka’anatal k’iine’ bey u bin u p’áatal mina’an bo’oy te jal beyo’, chen ba’ale’ ti’al jats’uts ba’alo’obe’ yaan...
Juntúul ch'íich'ech le ken taak Yuum Iik'e' ku wiiltik a xiik' bey taak a xik'nale'. U yóolech kaaj ch'iikil u moots tu ta...
¡Samir vive la lucha sigue! Escrito por Juan Caamal y Karen Castillo / Fotografía Karen Castillo El 20 de febrero del 2021...
En su campaña electoral, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prometió cancelar y detener el proyecto. Sin embargo, Obrador traicio...
Desde Radio Amilzinko se denuncia al poder, una radio visitada por académicos, periodistas nacionales e internacionales qu...
Temas similares emergen a través de las voces firmes y potentes de quienes exponen: proyectos impuestos por los gobiernos ...
U ch’ench’enakil áak’abe’ ku taasik iik’ báaytik in wíinkilal. Máaso’obe’ u jupmaj ti’ob u k’aajil ti’al u yookoj in weene...
Por medio de Its’atil invitamos al nutriólogo Ángel Alberto Cauich Chable para impartir un taller de alimentación a los ni...
Cisteil es una comunidad maya con muchas carencias sanitarias y de información como las demás comunidades indígenas en la ...
La comunidad acordó reunirse bajo la frondosa ceiba/ xya’axche’ que con amor arropó a sus hijos ya que el sol de la mañana...
Después de la actividad sobre el plato del buen comer, Ángel les habló también de la jarra del buen beber en donde ellos s...
Óoxtéen úuchak a wíinikkúunsiko’on, chéen ba’ale’ yaan mix wíinikchaj xani’. Le beetike’ kin sa’ajsik ti’ob tumen in wojel...
Jau jau jau con alegría mueve la cola jau jau jau con alegría lame mis manos jau jau jau con alegría come conmigo jau jau ...
Jach seen ya’ab u téenale’ chéen seen t’aan k beetik, ba’ale’ mixtech k je’elel u’uy ma’alob ba’ax ts’o’ok k a’alik. Ka’an...
Muchas veces cuando hablamos en nuestra lengua materna no nos detenemos para pensar que es lo que decimos en realidad. Hem...
El Jo' es el ahora, ya que lo que hacemos ahora es el camino que ha de seguirse mañana. Bejla'e' significa hoy, pero anali...
Jun. 13, 2021

Its'atil

Its'atil es una revista en español y maya que habla sobre la lucha de los Pueblos Indígenas por su territorio, la cultura maya, y el arte de jóvenes indígenas.

Its'atil

  1. 1. La revista del pueblo No.1 JUAN CAAMAL Y KAREN CASTILO ¡Samire’ kuxa’an le ba’atelo’ táan! ¡Samir vive la lucha sigue! Mejen paalal maayao’ yéetel utsil jaanal Los niños mayas y la nutrición ABRIL/MAYO Áak’abil La noche U noj k’a’abéetil le xookil jo’ ichil k t’aan maaya La importancia del número cinco, centro en la lengua maya
  2. 2. ¡Samire’ kuxa’an le ba’atelo’ táan! Escrito por Juan Caamal y Karen Castillo / Fotografía Karen Castillo Le 20 ti’ febrero ti’ 2021 tu k’iimbesaj ka’ap’éel ja’ab uchak u kíinsa’al J Samir Flores. Ka’achile’ J Samire’ tatatsil, ichantsil, lak’tsil, waal, k éetja’il, jka’ansaj, taasaj na’at, u wíinikil kaaj, nawa, jkaláantaj na’ lu’um yéetel le máaxo’ob k’ajóolto’ ku ya’aliko’obe’ juntúul wíinik jach ki’imak u yóol, ku pechikuba, jma’ saajaki’, ku yáataj yéetel jach seten yaan u yóol ba’atel ti’al ma’ u palitsilta’al mix máak lela’ ku pak’ik ti’ máax yaan nats’ tu yiknal. Le beetike’ kíinsa’ab tumen u nukuch jala’achil Mexico. Yéetel u kaajal beyxan le Frente en Defensa de las Tierras y Aguas de los Pueblos de Morelos, Puebla y Tlaxcala, tu ye’eso’ob u k’aasil le Proyecto Integral Moreloso’ lela’ u beeta’al ka’apéel termoeléctrica, jump’éel gasoducto, yéetel jump’éel acueducto.
  3. 3. Le meyaj je’ela’ káajsa’ab tumen Felipe Calederon yéetel mix ch’éen u meyajta’al táan u mentikuba jala’achil Enrique Peña Nietoi’. Táan u máan k’áat ka’aj votarta’ak Andres Manuel Lopez Obradore’ tu ya’alaje’ yaan u xu’ulsik u meyajta’al yéetel u ch’éenel le meyajo’. Chen ba’ale’ Obradore’ mix tu beetaj le ba’ax tu ya’ale’, tu maksáastaj u yich le kaaj ka’aj k’uch tu jala’achilo’, tumen mix tu xulaj le meyajo’o’. Jach ta’aytak u kíinsa’al Samire’, Lopez Obradore’ tu xíimbaltaj Cuautla ti’al u t’aan tu yo’olal le Proyecto Integral Moreloso’, te k’iin je’elo’ tu táan awta’ab tu yich mix unaj u beetik le meyaj je’elo’ tumen kaaj mix u k’áati’, Obradore’ tu ya’alaj ti’ le wíiniko’oba’ “radicales de izquierda” yéetel “conservadores”. Ti’al Samir yéetel le kaajo’ob te petenil lu’uma’, Proyecto Integral Morelose’ jump’éel loobil ti’al na’ lu’um, ti’al le ja’ jóoya’tik paak’áalo’, ti’al le wíinko’ob ku pak’ik u koolo’obo’, yéetel ku p’atik pi’k’abil le baatsililo’obo’ tumen ku toka’al jáalk’abil. Le beetike’, tu tako’ob u pool yéetel mokt’aano’ob beeta’an ti’ k’a’abéetkúunso’ob u páajtalilo’ob, beyxan yéetel t’aan, tu k’a’abéetkúunso’ob its’atil yéetel tu much’kúunsubajo’ob u ts’ajo’ob ojeltbil, tu ye’eso’ob táan u to’okol u lu’umo’ob yéetel xane’ yaan u kíinsa’al wa u tse’elel u muuk’ le lu’umo’ chen tumen le jtuuso’obo’ (politicoso’) yéetel le ayik’alo’obo’ taak u yilik u chupikubajo’ob yéetel taak’in. U t’aan le jala’ach yéetel u xts’éebichtik bix u pechmajikuba le wíiniko’ob Morelosilo’obo’ tu beetaj u máan jump’éel semana u xíimbalt le kúuchil J Lopez Obradoro’, ka’aj kíinsa’ab J Samir tu táan u taanaj. Mix u’uyab u t’aani’ ba’ale’ jach chíika’an tu p’u’ujsaj le ayik’alo’obo’. Tu ka’ap’éel ja’ab kíinsa’ake’, mix xíimbankúunsa’ak le xak’alil kaxáantik máax kíinso’, baatsililo’ob yéetel éetja’ilo’obe’ leyli’ u k’áatiko’ob ka’aj beeta’ak u bo’otik u si’ipil le jkiinsajo’ beyxan u pechikubajo’ob ti’al ma’ u ts’o’oksa’al le Proyecto Integral Moreloso’.
  4. 4. Le 20 ti’ febrero ti’ le ja’aba’ bino’on k xíimbalt Morelos ti’al k ilik yéetel k áantaj ti’ ba’alo’ob ku beetik le u baatsil yéetel u yéetja’il Samir tu k’iinil kíinsa’abiko’. Máan óoxp’éel hora táan k bin ti’ autobús, combis, u taxisi le mejen kaajo’obo’ tak ka’aj k’ucho’on Amilcingo, u kaajal Samir Flores. Le bix k bin xíimbaltik u bejilo’ob le kaajo’ tak ilaj, chen ja’ali’ wa ch’óop máake’ bey mix táan u yilpajal bix u pechikubaj le kaajo’, u k’a’ajsa’al J Samir yéetel boonilo’ob te pak’o’obo’ bey táan u yawatk’áatiko’ob ka’aj kaxáata’ak máax kiinsajnaje’, u p’éel kaaj táan u k’áatik ka’aj p’a’atak u yéeyik yéetel u beetik ba’ax u k’áat u kajnáalilo’ob. Le ken a k’áat tu’ux yan u taanaj J Samire’, paalal, táankelemo’ob, máako’ob yéetel wíinko’obe’, laj u yojelo’ob tu’ux yaan, ka bin a xíimbal yaan a máansik le u radio kaajo’, Radio Amilzinko, le tu’ux múuch’ yéetel xiibo’ob bey xko’olelo’ob tu ts’ajo’ob ojeltbil ti’ le kaajo’ yéetel le yano’ob tu ba’paacho’ peksililo’ob unaj u yojéelta’al. Te Radio Amilzinko ku ya’alal u p’aax le jala’acho’obo’, ku chan xíimbalta’al xan tumen ka’analxooko’ob, periodistas wey lu’umilo’obe’ yéetel tantanxen lu’umilo’ob ku ja’ak’al u yóolo’ob le ken u yilo’ob bix u pechikubaj u kaajil Amilcigo’ yéetel J Samir Flores. Ken k’uchuk máak te najo’ k ilikabaj yéetel wa jayp’éel mayakche’ lak’intano’ob tumen u máakilo’ob ku k’a’ajsiko’ob J Samir, u yatan yéetel y yaalo’ob ti’ yano’obi’ táan u ts’aiko’ob moole ya’ax yéetel tamali’ ti’ max ku k’uchul, je’el bix u beetik J Samir ka’achil kuxa’ane’. Mix máak tu’ubsik j Samir mix tan u tu’ubsa’al ba’axten kíinsa’abij tumen jach utsil wíinik, ku yáatik máak, yéetel juntúul j its’atil. Áak’a’bchaje’ ts’áab jump’éel cha’an tu k’íiwikil le kaajo’, ichil le che’ejilo’ob ku beetik le mejen paalal táan u báaxlo’obo’, le peek’o’ob táan u chi’ibalo’obo’, le mejen koonolo’ob yéetel le máako’ob tan u chan uk’iko’ob u ja’il káaltal te na’liko’, tan xan u k’a’ajsiko’ob le j its’a’atil kíinsa’abo’. Ka’aj sáaschaje’, bino’on Huexca, tu’ux páayt’aanta’ab máak ti’ le “encuentro nacional e internacional en defensa del agua, la vida; contra el coronavirus y los proyectos de muerte” te’ tu táan le termoeléctrica beet u kíinsa’al J Samiro’.
  5. 5. Tu bo’oyil le che’ob mix lu’sa’ak tumen le u nojoch meyajil le termoelectricao’, ch’enxikintaj u tsikbal le nukuch wíiniko’ob taalo’ob ti’ jejeláas kaajo’ob wey tlu’ume’. Jach óoli’ laj chika’an le tsikbalo’ob xma’ kikilnakil ku jóok’ol te chi’obo’: nukuch meyajo’ob xche’ts’áata’ano’ob (mix ba’al yan u yil u boonil le jala’ach ku yéeyiko’obo’), u yokolta’al lu’um, le pech’óolal yéetel u sajakkúunsa’al le kaajo’ob le ken si’ipik u ch’úuy u t’aano’ob, le u kíinsa’al máako’ob kaláantik lu’um yéetel le ku ba’atetik ka’aj chíimpolta’ak u jets’t’aanilo’obo’, u p’a’atal ma’ u beeta’al u bo’otik u si’ipil máako’ob u p’axmo’ob yéetel u p’a’atal paachilil masewal kaajo’ob, u k’askúunta’al sijnalil yéetel le nukuch meyajo’, u binetik ma’alob kúuchilil xook yéetel kúuchilil tojóolal, u seten k’oja’antal máak tumen le túumben k’oja’anil bu’ultmil le yóok’ol kaaba’ tumen mina’an kúuchilil ts’aak naats’. Áak’a’bchaje’ ts’áab jump’éel cha’an tu k’íiwikil le kaajo’, ichil le che’ejilo’ob ku beetik le mejen paalal táan u báaxlo’obo’, le peek’o’ob táan u chi’ibalo’obo’, le mejen koonolo’ob yéetel le máako’ob tan u chan uk’iko’ob u ja’il káaltal te na’liko’, tan xan u k’a’ajsiko’ob le j its’a’atil kíinsa’abo’. Ka’aj sáaschaje’, bino’on Huexca, tu’ux páayt’aanta’ab máak ti’ le “encuentro nacional e internacional en defensa del agua, la vida; contra el coronavirus y los proyectos de muerte” te’ tu táan le termoeléctrica beet u kíinsa’al J Samiro’. U nukuch j its’atilil le mola’ayilo’ob yaan tu jejeláasil le kaajo’obo’ tu much’kúunsubajo’ob ti’al u múuch’ xíimbalo’ob, beyxan tu ye’esajo’ob u p’uja’anilo’ob ti’ le toop yéetel pech’óolal ku beetik le jala’ach yéetel le nukuch kúuchililo’ob meyajo’. ULe ka’aj k’ucho’on te kúuchilo’ ilaj u nuxi’ ba’aba’alil le meyaj tsaran julta’an tumen le k’iino’ je’el bix suukil u juul te’ Moreloso’. Chen ba’ale’ kex nojoch ba’aba’al le meyajo’ mix táan u ch’éenel u utsil pechikubaj le kaajo’obo’, u joolnajile’ laj bo’onbo’ona’an ku ye’esik u t’aan le kaajo’ beyxane’ ku ye’esik ba’ax toopilo’ob ken u beet u máans le kaajo’obo’, ku chíikpajal leyli’ kuxa’an J Zapata te’ lu’umo’. Le pak’o’obo’, le na’liko’obo’, laj táan u k’atiko’ob ka’aj ch’éenek u meyajta’al le nojoch kúuchil ken u taas kíimil beyxan ka’aj ch’éenek u túuxta’al jk’atuno’on ti’al pech’óoltik u mola’ayil kaajo’ob. Kex yaan nukuch talamil pech’óoltiko’obe’, mix táan u ch’éenel u ch’a’achi’ita’al ka’aj u pechikubaj kaaj; u mokt’aanil ti’al u kaláat lu’um, meatsil, t’aan, áalkab ja’ob, k’abnáab, yéetel p’atik ma’alob sijnáalil ti’ le ku taalo’obo’. Le ken tso’okok lalaj t’aane’, ku juum: ¡Zapata Vive! ¡La lucha sigue! ¡Samir Vive! ¡La lucha sigue!
  6. 6. Bey u bin u ka’anatal k’iine’ bey u bin u p’áatal mina’an bo’oy te jal beyo’, chen ba’ale’ ti’al jats’uts ba’alo’obe’ yaan kúuchilil, k’aayo’ob k’a’ajsik J Samir, ik’ilt’aan payalt’antik ka’aj chan yanchajak su’talil ka’aj kaláanta’ak lu’um, bayxane’ ku sáask’ale’enkúunsik u p’axik u t’aan le ja’alacho’. Ku laj yantal ki’imak óolal ich tumen yaan paax, k’aay, mix chen seen u’uyaj bix u to’opol kaajo’obi’. Le ken kíinsa’ak j its’atilo’ob bey Samire’, mix chen ku kíinsa’al u wiinkili’, ku kíinsa’al yuum, suku’un, ichantsil, éetja’il, j ka’ansaj; ku kíinsa’al xan tuukul yéetel pa’tajil. Ku kíinsa’al kaajo’ob le ken xo’ot’ok u bin u xíimbaltik ki’ichkelen kuxtalil xma’ jala’achil. Ku kíinsa’al le ku taalo’obo’ tumen ku che’tokta’al na’at ti’ wíinko’ob. Leti’e’ taak u kaxáanta’alo’. U baatsilil yéetel éetja’ilo’ob Samir, kaajo’ob, Huexca yéetel Amilcingo, Morelos, Puebla yéetel Tlaxcala, leyli’ táan u pechikubajo’ob kex táan u ma’akal u chi’ob tumen le jala’acho’. Leti’ob wa’alakbalo’ob ti’al ba’atel, kex ts’o’ok u kíinsa’al J Samir, ya’abach muuk’ yéetel su’talil yaan ti’ob. Leti’ob kaláantik u sijnalil yóok’ol kaab, leti’ob kaláantik i’inaj, lu’um, ja’, ichkool, k’áaxo’ob yéetel kaaj. Leti’ob u chíikulil pechikubaj, ba’atel, ku ye’esiko’ob le ken u ya’alob “le ba’atel je’ela’ ti’al kuxtal” ku kuxkíintiko’ob le t’aana’. J Samire’ kuxa’an ichil u wíinkilalo’ob, u ba’atel j Samire’ mixbik’in u kíimil. ¡Samire’ kuxa’an le ba’atelo’ táan!
  7. 7. Juntúul ch'íich'ech le ken taak Yuum Iik'e' ku wiiltik a xiik' bey taak a xik'nale'. U yóolech kaaj ch'iikil u moots tu taamil yaabilaj sáask'ale'enkúusik kuxtalil. A éetja'il Yuum Iik' ka chéen báaxal yéetel ka wóok'ot yéetel ka tsikbal yéetel. Por Juan Caamal Eres pájaro cuando te braza el viento y acaricia tus alas pareciera tus alas abrirse. Eres espíritu del pueblo bien enraizado en lo profundo del amor que ilumina la vida. Es tu amigo el viento juegas con él bailas con él dialogan en armonía. K'áantsile'en lool kaabech ti' ik'el kaab yaabilajech ti wich ki'ibokaankil a biilal taak in méek'ilech ka táabkech teen. Amarillenta flor eres miel para las abejas eres amor para mis ojos tan dulce olor tienes que te quiero abrazar para no dejarte marchitar. Por Juan Caamal
  8. 8. ¡Samir vive la lucha sigue! Escrito por Juan Caamal y Karen Castillo / Fotografía Karen Castillo El 20 de febrero del 2021 se cumplieron dos años del asesinato de Samir Flores. Samir era padre, esposo, hermano, hijo, amigo, vecino, maestro, comunicador, líder de su comunidad, nahua, defensor del territorio y una persona que todos quienes le conocieron en vida describen como alegre, aguerrido, valiente, solidario y lleno de un espíritu de lucha y resistencia que lograba contagiar a todos y todas a su alrededor. Por eso el Estado mexicano lo asesinó. Junto con su comunidad y el Frente en Defensa de las Tierras y Aguas de los Pueblos de Morelos, Puebla y Tlaxcala, denunciaron la construcción del Proyecto Integral Morelos el cual consta de dos termoeléctricas, un gasoducto, y un acueducto.
  9. 9. En su campaña electoral, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prometió cancelar y detener el proyecto. Sin embargo, Obrador traicionó al pueblo una vez que llegó al poder, ya como presidente se negó a cancelar el proyecto. Pocos días antes de que Samir fuera asesinado, Lopez Obrador visitó Cuautla para hablar sobre el Proyecto Integral Morelos, en su evento y frente a los reclamos de personas de las comunidades en contra del proyecto, Obrador les llamo “radicales de izquierda” y “conservadores”. Para Samir y las comunidades de estas entidades, el Proyecto Integral Morelos amenaza sus tierras, el agua con la que siembran, su forma de vida como agricultores, y la seguridad de sus familias. Por eso, a través de acciones legales y de comunicación, haciendo uso del arte y la protesta, han denunciado que este proyecto llega a despojar de tierras y a contaminar el medio ambiente- todo en beneficio de políticos y empresarios. Tras tres horas de viaje en autobús, combis, y taxis locales, llegamos a Amilcingo, la comunidad de Samir Flores. Al caminar por las calles de este pueblo es imposible ignorar la lucha presente y el recuerdo de su compañero asesinado: murales con la cara de Samir, mensajes exigiendo justicia, un pueblo que desde sus paredes exige respeto a sus derechos y también autonomía. Puedes preguntar por la casa de Samir, niños, jóvenes y adultos, todos saben dónde esta, en el camino pasas por la radio comunitaria, Radio Amilzinko, en donde Samir junto con compañeros y compañeras, brindó información a sus vecinos y a otras comunidades. Este proyecto fue impulsado desde el sexenio de Felipe Calderón y su construcción continuó bajo el mando de Enrique Peña Nieto. Las palabras del presidente y su indiferencia frente a la lucha y resistencia de las comunidades de Morelos abrieron la puerta para que, una semana después de la visita de Lopez Obrador a Cuautla, asesinaran a Samir a sangre fría en el patio de su casa.
  10. 10. Desde Radio Amilzinko se denuncia al poder, una radio visitada por académicos, periodistas nacionales e internacionales quienes admiraban la resistencia del pueblo de Amilcingo y de Samir Flores. Al llegar a su casa nos encontramos con varias mesas de personas reunidas en honor a Samir, su esposa e hijos presentes ofrecen mole verde y tamales a los y las invitadas, tal como Samir hizo en vida. Nadie olvida a Samir Flores y su legado continuo a través de todas las personas que tocó con su amabilidad, solidaridad, y compromiso con la lucha. Por la noche, un documental se proyecta en la explanada principal del pueblo, entre las risas de los y las niñas jugando, los perros ladrando, los puestos de comida y personas bebiendo en las aceras, se recuerda de distintas formas al luchador indígena. Al día siguiente, nos dirigimos a Huexca, en donde se convocó al “encuentro nacional e internacional en defensa del agua, la vida; contra el coronavirus y los proyectos de muerte” a las afueras de la termoeléctrica que le costo a Samir la vida. Representantes y líderes de distintas organizaciones, pueblos y comunidades indígenas se reunieron con el propósito de organizarse, y de denunciar los abusos y violencia infringidos por del gobierno y las empresas. Al llegar se observa la monstruosidad de la obra que se erige firme bajo el sol intenso y quemante que caracteriza a Morelos. Sin embargo, la inmensidad de la obra no escapa la lucha de las comunidades, sus puertas están pintadas de denuncias y reclamos que detallan la violencia que este proyecto provoca, simbolismo también de la resistencia indígena y agraria en estas tierras de Zapata. Los muros, la acera, las paredes exigen detener el proyecto, así como el asedio militar a distinta comunidades y organizaciones indígenas a lo largo del país. Pegados a la sombra que brindan los arboles que aun no han sido derribados por la construcción de la termoeléctrica, escuchamos los discursos de los líderes de movimientos a lo largo del territorio.
  11. 11. Temas similares emergen a través de las voces firmes y potentes de quienes exponen: proyectos impuestos por los gobiernos (sin importar el color de sus partidos), el robo de tierra, la violencia y amenaza que sufren las comunidades que levantan la voz, los asesinatos de mujeres y hombres que defienden la tierra y sus derechos, la impunidad y falta de justicia, la falta de servicios como educación y salud en las comunidades, la contaminación que crece por los megaproyectos, el impacto de la pandemia en comunidades sin acceso a servicios de salud. A pesar de las grandes violencias que enfrentan, el tema que también emerge es la resistencia; el compromiso de defender las tierras, la cultura, la lengua, los ríos y lagos, y el futuro de las nuevas generaciones. Al termino de cada discurso, los y las convocadas entonan: ¡Zapata Vive! ¡La lucha sigue! ¡Samir Vive! ¡La lucha sigue! La mañana se alarga y el sol comienza a reducir el espacio con sombra a la orilla de la calle, mientras tanto, también hay espacio para el arte; canciones que recuerdan y honran a Samir, poesía que habla de la dignidad de las luchas por el territorio y que denuncia la traición del gobierno. Las personas presentes recobran la energía, sus caras reflejan el poder de la música, el baile y las letras de las canciones como medio de resistencia y sobre todo, de esperanza para los corazones cansados de escuchar el cinismo con el que los gobiernos someten a los pueblos y asesina a sus líderes en completa impunidad. Cuando el Estado asesina a líderes comunitarios como Samir, no solo asesinan al padre, al hermano, al esposo, al amigo y al maestro; también asesinan ideas y con ellas la esperanza. Asesinan a comunidades enteras al coartar sus procesos para alcanzar la autonomía. Asesinan los derechos de generaciones futuras al quitarles el conocimiento y sabiduría de sus líderes. O al menos eso intentan. Los familiares y amigos de Samir, las comunidades de Huexca y Amilcingo, de Morelos, Puebla y Tlaxcala, continúan resistiendo a los esfuerzos del gobierno por mantenerlos callados. Ellos y ellas siguen en pie de lucha, a pesar del dolor de perder a personas como Samir, continúan con más rabia y dignidad. Son ellos y ellas quienes defienden el futuro de la vida en este mundo, quienes defienden las semillas, la tierra, el agua, las montañas, la milpa, los bosques y la comunidad. Son un ejemplo de lucha, de resistencia, nos demuestran que cuando dicen, “esta lucha es por la vida” honran cada palabra de la oración. Samir vive en ellos y en ellas, la lucha de Samir jamás morirá. ¡Samir vive la lucha sigue!
  12. 12. U ch’ench’enakil áak’abe’ ku taasik iik’ báaytik in wíinkilal. Máaso’obe’ u jupmaj ti’ob u k’aajil ti’al u yookoj in weenel, ba’ale’ in nak’e’ táan u tsukepil tumen táan u ch’otkubáa ¿máax ku jupikubáa u jaant chéen k’utibil iik yéetel ch’óoch’ waaj? Míin mixmáak chéen ja’ali’ teene’ tumen óotsilen tumen láaj búul in pak’al naal. U ja’abjeake’ yaan tin chéen koni’ wa bejla’ mix in konme’e’ bejla’a’ yaan in chan choko sakane’. Tu jeele’ mixtáan in p’atik ts’oya’an in ch’iil tumen bey xan ken p’áatal in wíinkilalo’ x ma’ piixanil ken ilbij ¿tin wóoláa yanen beya’? tu láakal in wéet kaajalo’obe’ tu konajo’ob xan u ti’alo’obi’ leti’ tin wile’ ka’aj tin chéen ts’aypachtaj u tuskepilo’ob. Mix bakáan tu yóol yano’obi’. Ku koniko’ob ki’chpam ixi’im yéetel u xa’ak’ ich kool ti’al u maniko’ob sojolil jaanal pak’ik k’oja’anilo’ob tumen mina’an u puksi’ik’al le jaanalo’on séeba’an u meenta’alo’. La serena noche trae consigo un viento ligero que me acaricia. Los grillos están al unísono del canto para enterrarme al sueño, pero mi barriga me está chingando porque se está retorciendo ¿Quién se atreve a comer sólo chile tamulado con tortillas envueltas de sal? Creo que nadie, sólo yo, ando pobre porque mi milpa se inundó y se llevó toda mi siembra. El año pasado vendí toda mi cosecha, si no la hubiera vendido tendría para mi atole caliente. No la volveré a dejar vacía, porque si no, dejaré mi cuerpo vacío de espíritu y todos lo notarán. ¿estoy cuerdo? Todos los de pueblo también vendieron, eso vi y los seguí en el camino de la estupidez. No están conscientes. Venden la hermosa madre maíz y los otros productos de la milpa para comprar comida chatarra que enferma el cuerpo, no tiene corazón todo producto procesado o modificado con hormonas. Por Juan Caamal
  13. 13. Por medio de Its’atil invitamos al nutriólogo Ángel Alberto Cauich Chable para impartir un taller de alimentación a los niños del “Teatro Comunitario Jacinto Canek” de la comunidad de Cisteil, municipio de Yaxcabá, Yucatán. Esta comunidad es una población atendida por las caravanas de salud que supuestamente deben visitar las comunidades que les asigna por la jurisdicción sanitaria correspondiente de manera mensual, lo que difícilmente pasa. Los niños mayas y la nutrición Escrito por Juan Caamal Fotografía Karen Castillo Ti’ Its’atil t páay t’antaj le j Angel Alberto Cauich Chable juntúul xi’ipal xokmil le bix unaj u tséetikubaj máak le beetik tak k’ataj ti’ ka u ts’a jump’éel chan tsikbal ti’ le mejen paalal ti’ “Teatro Comunitario Jacinto Canek” tu kaajil Cisteil, mek’tankaajil Yaxcabá, Yucatán. Le chan kaaja’ chéen jts’aak yéetel u kisbuuts’ ku yookli’, lalaj yu’ubil unaj u xíimbaltik le kaaj a’ala’an ti’ tumen u jurisdicción, ba’ale yaan k’iine’ mixtech u yookol te kaajo’.
  14. 14. Cisteil es una comunidad maya con muchas carencias sanitarias y de información como las demás comunidades indígenas en la península de Yucatán y el resto del país. El joven licenciado en nutrición recién egresado de la universidad es una persona comprometida con la nutrición. Ángel es oriundo de Peto, Peto, Yucatán, de familia Maya e interesado en la preservación de la lengua y cultura maya, así como en compartir sus conocimientos con la comunidad. Desde las 7 am salió de su localidad con la esperanza que los niños de Cisteil pudieran aprender y entender la importancia de la nutrición y del consumo de bebidas saludables. Con material listo y contenido rico en información asimilable para los niños, se empezó la organización del taller en conjunto con los niños y niñas de la comunidad quienes fueron casa por casa fue avisando que el taller estaba por comenzar. Después de unos minutos se juntaron varios niños riendo y atentos a lo que se les iba a decir. Cisteile’ jump’éel chan kaaj jach ya’ab nu’ukulil tojóolal ku binetik ti’ je’el bix u jeel le mejen masewal kaajo’obo’ wey tu petenil lu’umil Yucatane’. Le tankelem ts’o’ok u xook bix unaj u ma’alob jaanal máako’ jach u ch’a’amaj yaabilaj ti’ mejen kaaj, tumen jach ku kaxtik bix u yáataj ti’al ka’aj ma’alob jaanak masewal kaaj. Ángele’ ku kajtal Peto, Peto, Yucatán, u ch’i’ibal maya taak u mu’uk’ankúunsik le meatsilil maaya, le t’aan maayao’, le beetik taak u chan pak’ik u na’at ti’ le mejen paalalo’. Túun taal u jóok’ol k’iiin ka’aj tu tselubaj tu kaajal yéetel u pa’tajil ka’aj kaambalnak le mejen paalalo’, beeyxan ka’aj u na’ato’ob u jach k’a’abéetil le utsi jaanlo’ yéetel le uk’u ja’il ba’alo’ob t’a’ajkúunsik kuxtalo’. Yéetel le nu’ukulo’ob laj ts’oka’ano’obo’ yéetel chuupo’ob yéetel ma’alob na’at jach séeba’an u na’atik le mejen paalalo’ káaj xan k laj ilik bix ko’on much’kúunsikubaj, leti’e’ mejen paalal mano’ob joltakil naj ti’al u ya’alo’ob ts’o’ok u k’uchul le k’iin a’ala’ane’. Ma’ seen xáanchaj ka’aj laj much’laj le mejen paalalo’ yaan jaitúule’ táan u che’ejo’ob beyxan u ch’enxikintik le ba’ax ku bin u ya’alal ti’obo’.
  15. 15. La comunidad acordó reunirse bajo la frondosa ceiba/ xya’axche’ que con amor arropó a sus hijos ya que el sol de la mañana empezaba a tener unos rayos intensos que queman la piel. En punto de las 10 am se empezó el taller con la presentación del nutriólogo y el tema. El plato del buen comer fue el primer tema del que se les habló y enseguida todas y todos se interesaron en saber. El nutriólogo les explicó por qué los alimentos se dividen en tres colores, verde para alimentos que se deben consumir con regularidad, amarillo para los alimentos que se deben consumir con cautela, y rojo para lo alimentos que deben evitar o consumir en lo más mínimo. Después de una explicación en español nosotros de Its’atil explicamos y traducimos a la lengua maya con el fin de que los niños y niñas escucharan esta información en su lengua madre y de acuerdo a su cosmovisión. Durante el taller se realizó una actividad en donde los niños y niñas pudieron participar activamente y demostrar que lo que estaban aprendiendo. Se paró Fabiola y Paola viéndose a la cara, seguidamente hicieron un arco con las manos para crear un puente. Los niños podían pasar por el puente mientras el semáforo estuviera en verde, cuando cambiábamos el semáforo a rojo las niñas bajaban las manos y la persona que no lograba pasar debía contestar una pregunta para evaluar su conocimiento. Le kaajo’ tu ya’alaj yáanal le nukuch xya’axche’ te kaaj ken much’tal máako’, te’el tu nuxi’ bo’oy le xya’axche’o’ jach yéete yaabilaj tu méek’aj u yaal temen le k’iino’ táan u bin u chan chokotaj taak u tóok. Jach lajun k’iin ka’aj tu ya’alaj bix u k’aaba’ le j-e’esaj bix unaj úuchil jaanlo. U luuchil ma’alob jaanal yáax tu ye’esaj le beetik laj ch’enxikinta’ab le t’aan ya’ab u muuk’ ku beetiko’. Le wíinko’ tu ya’alaj ba’axten yaan u boonil le jaanlo’ yéetel ba’axten óox jaats yaan ti’. Le ya’ax u boonil le jaanlo’ jach je’el buka’aj je’el u jaanta’ale’ yéetel k’a’abéet u jaantal lalaj k’iin, le yaan u boonil k’ank’ano’ yaan jaantal mix seen ya’abi’ yéetel le chachak u boonilo’ unaj u we’et’el wa jach mix ya’ab unaj u jaanta’ali’. Le ka’aj ts’o’ok u ya’alik ich kastlane’ to’on Its’atile’ t sutaj ich maayai’ yo’olal u laj na’atpajal je’el bix unaje’, ba’ale’ le sut t’aano’ tu laj méek’táantaj u tuukul maaya kaaj yéetel le bix u yila’al le kuxtalila’. Betk’aj xan mejen báaxalo’ob u ti’al u yilpajal a kaambanaj le mejen paalalo’ yéetel u ti’al u chan péeksikubajo’ob kitak u kaambalo’ob. Wa’alaj X Paola yéetel X Fabiola ti’al u yantal táanil ti’ u lak’ u túul ka’aj ts’o’oke’ tu machaj u k’abo’ob ti’al u p’atik tu’ux u máan máak yáanal u k’abo’ob wa ya’ax le boonil ku ya’alal ti’obo’ ku jach tich’ik u k’abo’ob ti’al u yookol ka’aj máanak máak yáanal u k’abo’ob wa k’ank’ane’ ku yéensik u k’abo’ob ti’al u chan xantal u máan máak yáanal u k’abo’ob yéetel wa chak le boonilo’ yaan u jach éensik u k’abo’ob ti’al u beetik u xu’ulul u máan máak yáanal u k’abo’ob jach chéen ja’ali’ wa tu nukaj le k’áat chi’ ken beetbil ti’o’ ku ch’a’abal u máan, wa mix tu núukaj le k’áatchi’o’ ku jel a’ala’al ti’ yo’sal u kaanik. Beya’ ku yila’al wa kaambalnaji. .
  16. 16. Después de la actividad sobre el plato del buen comer, Ángel les habló también de la jarra del buen beber en donde ellos se dieron cuenta de lo lesivo que es consumir gaseosas y la importancia del consumo del agua. Se les explicó del colorante clase cuatro y las probables enfermedades que puede causar. Los niños contentos empezaron a hacer una lista de los alimentos que sí van a consumir y los productos que ellos no sabían eran malos para su salud. Lo interesante fue que a unos metros de donde realizábamos el taller, algunos señores de la comunidad se habían acercado a escuchar discretamente. Nos acercamos para preguntar si les gustaría escuchar la información, al responder que sí, Ángel explicó la información sobre la nutrición, la jarra del buen beber y los estudios médicos que deben hacerse para prevenir alguna enfermedad. Desde Its’atil y con el apoyo de Ángel y otras compañeros y compañeras continuaremos brindando talleres e información a diversas comunidades. Le ka’aj ts’o’ok le ka’ansaj ti’ e mejen paalal ti’ u luuchil ma’alob jaanlo’ ka’ansa’ab xan ti’ob u luuchil ma’alob uk’ ja’ tu’ux a’ala’ab ti’ob bix u bin u k’askíinsik u wíinkilal máak le ken u yuk’ ch’ujuk ja’ob chupa’ano’ob ti’ botellas. A’ala’ab xan bix u kiinsaj le ku boonik le ja’ob jats kan ku ya’alal ti’ob tumen ku taasik loobil wíinkilal. Le mejen paalalo’ tu ya’alo’ob ba’ax je’ele’ yéetel ba’ax ma’ táan u jaantiko’ob. Tu ya’alo’ob xan ba’ax jaanlil suuk u beetiko’ob, ba’ale’ mix u yojelo’ob wa ku loobilta’al u kuxtalo’ob tumeni’. U jach jats’utsile’ ma’ seen náache’ náats’ wa jaytúul nukuch máako’ob u yu’ubo’ob le tsikbalo’ chen ba’ale’ óoli’ ta’akbil. Náats’o’on k k’áat ti’ wa taak u yu’ubiko’ob le tsikbalo’, ka’aj tu ya’alo’ob je’ele’, Ángele’ tu tsolaj tu láakal bixil unaj le jaanlo’, bix unaj u kaláantikubaj máak ti’ le ja’ob chupa’an ti’ plastikoso’ tumen yaan yaan loobil k’ala’ani’ yéetel ba’ax xookilo’ob k’a’abéet u beetiko’ob tu wíinkilalo’ob ti’al u wet’iko’ob k’oja’anil tu kuxtalo’ob. Tak iknal Its’atil yéetel u yáataj Ángel je’el bix u jeel k éet ja’ilo’ob áantiko’one’ yaan jel beetik le e’esajil yéetel ka’ansajil bey ti’ u jeel kaajo’obo’.
  17. 17. Óoxtéen úuchak a wíinikkúunsiko’on, chéen ba’ale’ yaan mix wíinikchaj xani’. Le beetike’ kin sa’ajsik ti’ob tumen in wojel chéen juntéen beta’aniko’ob, síij maksáaso’ob. Ku ya’aliko’obe’ seen ya’abe’ex le beetike’ to’one’: kisno’on bin k’eeban máako’on bin k’ultik ya’ab Yuumtsil bin. Nibóolal Yuumtsile’ex: to’one’ mixtech k tokik lu’um to’one’ mixtech k kíinsik k wíinkilil to’one’ mixtech k paaliltsiltikbáa to’one’ mixtech k péek wa mina’an chuun t’aan. Yuumtsile’ex le chilamo’ob p’aatlo’ mix tu konubajo’ob yo’olal xóolte’i’, le wíiniko’oba’, le a paalala’ táan u pechikubajo’ob. Trabajaron tres veces para que seamos wíinik, Pero algunos ni así quedaron wíinik. Por eso les perdonamos porque nacieron de una sola creación, nacieron ciegos. Dicen ellos que son ustedes muchos por eso nosotros tus hijos: dicen que apestamos dicen que somos herejes dicen que somos politeístas. Gracias Yuumtsile’ex: porque nosotros no robamos tierra porque nosotros no somos genocidas porque nosotros no esclavizamos porque nosotros no imponemos, consultamos. Yuumtsile’ex Los sacerdotes que nos orientan no se vendieron por el bastón de mando, estos wíinik, estos tus hijos están resistiendo. Por Juan Caamal
  18. 18. Jau jau jau con alegría mueve la cola jau jau jau con alegría lame mis manos jau jau jau con alegría come conmigo jau jau jau con alegría ladra hacia mí jau jau jau con alegría espero a que aparezca ¡poom! Un venado joven ¡Chucha! Carne comeremos. Jau jau jau táan u ki’ pi’itik u nej jau jau jau táan u ki’ léets’ik in k’ab jau jau jau táan u ki’ jaanal tin wéetel jau jau jau táan u ki’ toojol tin tojil jau jau jau táan in ki’ pa’tik u tíip’il ¡poom! ja’abente’ kéej ¡Chucha! Bak’ ko’one’ex jaantej. Por Juan Caamal
  19. 19. Jach seen ya’ab u téenale’ chéen seen t’aan k beetik, ba’ale’ mixtech k je’elel u’uy ma’alob ba’ax ts’o’ok k a’alik. Ka’ansa’an to’on le yaanal tuukulo’obo’; tumen le kaambal je’elo’ chéen jach sojol t’aan ku ka’ansik mina’an u yóol. Le ken k a’al jo’e’ táan k a’alik xookil jo’ yéetel u chúumuk wa ba’ax. K na’atmij to’one’ le yóok’ol kaaba’ kamp’éel ti’its yaan ti’, ba’ale’ le tu’ux k wa’alakbalo’ono’ u chúumuk tu láakal ba’al. Le chúumuko’ mix leyli’ ka’aj k a’al “centro” ich kastlane’ tumene’ le jo’o’ jach noj ba’al u kuuch. Jo’oljeake’ u k’áat u ya’ale’ le k’iin máano’, chéen ba’ale’ je’el k jo’sik ka’ jaats ti’e’: jo’ol yéetel jeak y k’áat u ya’al túune’ u chúumuk in kuxtal te súutuka yaan ba’ax u yil le ba’ax in beetmaj jo’oljeako’. U jeele’ le ti’ le kéen k a’al: jo’olche’ u k’áat u ya’al xane’; u chúumuk wa u jo’ol le che’o’. le jo’olche’o’ k k’ultik yuumtsilo’ob tu chúumuk le koolo’ ti’ u p’éel jo’olche’ bankunaj. Le k’uub wa tiich’ je’ela’ ku beeta’al ti’al p’atbil, tumen beyo’ je’el máaxak ka’aj máanake’ ojelta’an mix máak ti’al tumen chúumuk yaan, ch’a’abak je’el tumen máaxe’. Mixtech u yéensa’al t’oxbil, u ti’al le máax ku máano’ob ich k’áax yaan uk’aj wa wi’ijil ku mu’uyajtiko’obo’, u biilal u p’a’atal le jo’olche’o’. Le jo’o’ leti’ le súutuk yaniko’ono’, tumen le k beetik te súutuka’ leti’ unaj k jel ch’a’aj óoltik beet sáamaj, tumen u puksi’ik’al le k kuxtalo’. Bejla’e’ u p’éel t’aan u k’áat u ye’es u jats’utsil le maaya t’aana’. Wa k jatsik ka’ap’éele’ ku ya’alik beya’: beej yéetel la’e’ bey óoli’ táan u páayt’antiko’on k p’il ich k il ba’ax bejil k biinsike’ tumen sáamale’ yaan u tabikbáa tu jo’ol le beetike’ unaj k ilik jach ba’ax bejil biinsik. Jach ku k’a’ajal teen u ya’alik in nool wa in yuum teen beya’ “chan paal tu jo’ol tsikbal kech t’aan”, u k’áat u ya’al le’ “jo’ol tsikbalo’”: tu puksi’ik’al wa tu nojba’alil le t’aan ken in ch’a’aj ti’al u béeytal in t’aano’. Mix bey je’elbix u tukulta’al tumen le mixtech u xak’altik u yóol k t’aano’o’, tumen ku ya’aliko’obe: tu pool le le tsikbalo’ ti’ ko’on t’aani’, ba’ale’ mix bey unajo’. To’on maayaone’ mix chéen tjuunal k t’aani’ múuch’, in t’aane’ u t’aan kaaj, tumen je’el bix úuchak iliko’ jo’ yano’on, je’elo’ u puksi’ik’al le ba’ax k a’aliko’ u puksi’ik’al yóok’ol kaab. Le beetike’ le kéen t’aanako’one’ u t’aan kaaj mix péet k su’tali’. Por Juan Caamal
  20. 20. Muchas veces cuando hablamos en nuestra lengua materna no nos detenemos para pensar que es lo que decimos en realidad. Hemos sido educados con la visión occidental; ya que de esta forma definimos con simpleza y sin corazón. Cuando decimos Jo' estamos hablando del número cinco, que también significa centro. Entendemos los mayas peninsulares que el mundo tiene cuatro puntos, pero también dónde estamos parados es un punto y es el centro. El chúumuk que en español es medio o mitad no necesariamente el centro para los mayas, Jo' es mucho más sagrado. Jo'oljeak significa ayer y lo podemos dividir en jo'ol y jeak que significa: ayer fue el centro de mi vida. Entonces, todo lo que hicimos ayer tiene que ver con lo que vamos a hacer hoy. Otro ejemplo sería el jo'olche' que literalmente significa: en el centro de la madera. Es una ofrenda que hacemos en agradecimiento de los alimentos que la madre tierra nos da. Jo'olche' significa entregar a los Yuuntsilo'ob (señoríos) la ofrenda en el centro de la milpa, este es un acto que se hace cuando la cosecha está empezando. Se deja la ofrenda “esperando” que alguien pase en esa milpa (no los que hicieron la ofrenda), ya que como sabemos, lo que está en medio es de todos. No se baja la ofrenda para repartir, sino para los transeúntes que andan con sed o hambre por el monte para que puedan saciarse. Además, por si fuera poco, la comunidad ya sabe un día antes quien va a dejar el jo’olche’. Por Juan Caamal
  21. 21. El Jo' es el ahora, ya que lo que hacemos ahora es el camino que ha de seguirse mañana. Bejla'e' significa hoy, pero analizando esta palabra nos dice algo hermoso. Beej y la'e' que significa: “este es camino” “mira”. Cuando decimos esta palabra decimos entre otras palabras mira este día es un camino que debes caminar en comunidad, abre bien los ojos y obsérvalo bien ya que mañana será el centro de todas las cosas que hiciste. Recuerdo mucho cuando mis abuelos y mis padres me decían y siguen diciendo "chan paal tu jo'ol tsikbak kech t'aan" y significa "muchacho, del corazón o meollo del diálogo vas a hablar". Nosotros los mayas no podemos hablar en singular, siempre se plática en comunidad y la comunidad es el jo’ o corazón de lo que decimos. Por esto, cada vez que los mayas hablamos, tenemos que sentir el sufrimiento o dolor de pueblo para adentrarlo al corazón y, por lógica, hablamos sacando la voz de pueblo que no ha perdido la comunalidad y dignidad.

×