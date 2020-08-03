Successfully reported this slideshow.
Becoming an Immigration Lawyer Karen Briz
Problem #1: Language Barrier
Problem #1: Language Barrier
Problem #2: Lack of Experience
Problem #2: Lack of Experience
Problem #3: Generational Gap
Problem #3: Generational Gap
Problem #4: Finding the Right Client
Problem #4: Finding the Right Client
Problem #5: Stereotypes
Becoming an Immigration Lawyer

Becoming an Immigration Lawyer

  1. 1. Becoming an Immigration Lawyer Karen Briz
  2. 2. Problem #1: Language Barrier
  3. 3. Solution for Problem #1: My undergraduate major is Language and International Business with a concentration in Spanish so I have been able to study the Spanish language extensively and the various countries that speak it. Due to the fact that many who are on the verge of being deported speak Spanish (as shown in the graph), I can utilize my Spanish speaking skills to easily fill out paperworks, seamlessly translate for my clients and effectively communicate with the person or business I am representing.
  4. 4. Problem #2: Lack of Experience
  5. 5. Solution for Problem #2: It is important to have some exposure to native Spanish speakers to thoroughly understand their culture. As a Language and International Business major, I am required to complete a semester abroad where I will immerse myself in the Hispanic culture. In Spring 2021, I am spending 4 months in Sevilla, Spain taking strictly Spanish classes, completing an internship with CODE Abogados, a law firm, and living with a Host family. This opportunity will satisfy two most important factors of being an Immigration lawyer: personal experience and language skills.
  6. 6. Problem #3: Generational Gap
  7. 7. Solution for Problem #3: Marketing myself will be key to attract clients and be successful in my field. The other half of my major is focused on Business and I have completed a few classes in Marketing and have built connections with Advertising companies through job fairs and sorority networking. This Fall, I plan to join Delta Sigma Pi, a business fraternity, to develop my leadership skills and support the community through service and philanthropy. These experiences should help me become a well-rounded candidate and make me stand out during law schools applications.
  8. 8. Problem #4: Finding the Right Client
  9. 9. Solution for Problem #4: In law school, I can attend workshops and seminars with Pro Bono lawyers as speakers so I can fully understand what it is like working as a Pro Bono lawyer. In addition, I plan to take Statistical Science classes to learn more about income within these underserved communities so I can keep it in mind for future reference.
  10. 10. Problem #5: Stereotypes Solution for Problem #5: This December (given that borders are open), I will be traveling to Europe to experience the many cultures present. As humans, we have developed some type of stereotype for each culture and experiencing 5 different countries will help me understand why specific stereotypes came to be. Once again, this experience will tremendously help me with assisting European businesses trying to enter the United States market in the future and dispose of whatever stereotypes were told to me about a country.

