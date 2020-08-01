Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Relación entre genética y comportamiento Presentado por: Andrea Arias Torres Asignatura: Biología Fecha: 2 - agosto - 2020
Genética y comportamiento: La investigación genética del comportamiento, plantea la influencia genética durante el desarro...
Herencia Humana Caracteres como los grupos sanguíneos, características físicas y la talla tienen un componente genético, m...
Enfermedades genéticas Se considera que casi todas las enfermedades humanas son genéticas debido a que los genes tienen fu...
Herencia Humana -Alelo: Son las formas alternativas de un gen que ocupa el mismo locus en un cromosoma homólogo y que cont...
Factores genéticos y diferencia entre individuos Inteligencia: Varios estudios mencionan una heredabilidad del 0,50, Esto ...
Correlación entre genética y ambiente El ambiente abarca acontecimientos prenatales y circunstancias biológicas como la nu...
Referencias Bibliográficas: ➢ Olivia, A. 81997). La controversia entre herencia y ambiente. Aportaciones de la genética de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Genetica y comportamiento

36 views

Published on

Presentación acerca genética y comportamiento.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Genetica y comportamiento

  1. 1. Relación entre genética y comportamiento Presentado por: Andrea Arias Torres Asignatura: Biología Fecha: 2 - agosto - 2020
  2. 2. Genética y comportamiento: La investigación genética del comportamiento, plantea la influencia genética durante el desarrollo y demuestra que por ejemplo, la habilidad cognitiva crece a lo largo de la vida de un individuo. Estudios aportan indicios de que existen genes que contribuyen a la heredabilidad de rasgos de la personalidad tales como habilidades cognitivas, el uso y abuso de drogas y la toma de riesgos. Algunos de los descubrimientos del comportamiento están relacionados con la genética, como por ejemplo los gemelos idénticos o los trastornos de déficit de atención (TDHA).
  3. 3. Herencia Humana Caracteres como los grupos sanguíneos, características físicas y la talla tienen un componente genético, mientras que otras, como el peso, tienen un componente ambiental. La susceptibilidad a padecer ciertas enfermedades como la hipertensión arterial, esquizofrenia o diabetes, tienen un componente genético importante. Muchas enfermedades poco frecuentes están originadas por genes dominantes y otras por genes recesivos, Se considera que cerca de 4.000 genes humanos están asociados a enfermedades.
  4. 4. Enfermedades genéticas Se considera que casi todas las enfermedades humanas son genéticas debido a que los genes tienen funciones variadas y participan de manera directa o indirecta en la génesis de una enfermedad. Heredamos de nuestros progenitores alelos que se conjuntan para formar nuestro genoma. Existen genes que se localizan en cromosomas autonomicos y los que se localizan en cromosomas sexuales. Por esta razón, encontramos enfermedades autosomicas recesivas (Es necesario que se agrupen los dos alelos mutados para manifestar la enfermedad) o autosomicas dominantes (Con heredar un alelo se puede manifestar la enfermedad).
  5. 5. Herencia Humana -Alelo: Son las formas alternativas de un gen que ocupa el mismo locus en un cromosoma homólogo y que controlan un mismo rasgo o carácter, denominado alelomorfo. -Alelo Dominantes: Solo necesitan una copia del gen para expresarse y se nombran con letras mayúsculas. . la función de los alelos se puede medir por su efecto en el fenotipo de los organismos. -Alelo Recesivo: necesitan las dos copias del gen en cuestión para expresarse, se simbolizan con letras minúsculas, si las mutaciones originan una ganancia de función en las proteínas se manifiestan de manera dominante. Los alelos se denominan con una o más letras y algún símbolo se dividen en:
  6. 6. Factores genéticos y diferencia entre individuos Inteligencia: Varios estudios mencionan una heredabilidad del 0,50, Esto significa que las diferencias genéticas entre los individuos darían cuenta aproximadamente de la mitad de las diferencias en la capacidad de los individuos para realizar las pruebas de inteligencia, la otra mitad son dados por el ambiente y errores de cálculo. Creatividad: Entendida como la habilidad para pensar divergentemente en lugar de adoptar soluciones clásicas a los problemas, su heredabilidad se estima en torno al 25%. Al parecer la influencia del entorno es más decisiva que los factores genéticos. Personalidad: Un amplio estudio indica que casi todas las destrezas cognitivas muestran una influencia genética apreciable. Los estudios sugieren una heredabilidad del 40% para la emocionalidad y del 25% para los niveles de actividad y la sociabilidad.
  7. 7. Correlación entre genética y ambiente El ambiente abarca acontecimientos prenatales y circunstancias biológicas como la nutrición o la enfermedad. Así como los factores familiares y los relativos a la socialización; el concepto de correlación entre genética y ambiente hace referencia al proceso por el que las características genotipicas o heredadas del sujeto van a determinar las experiencias y ambientes a los que se verá expuesto. Esto denota que el desarrollo o curso de ciertas características heredadas por los progenitores también dependerá del desarrollo y el ambiente que acompañe dicho desarrollo desde la infancia de la persona.
  8. 8. Referencias Bibliográficas: ➢ Olivia, A. 81997). La controversia entre herencia y ambiente. Aportaciones de la genética de la conducta. Apuntes de psicología, 51,21-37. ➢ Moreno, M. (s.f). La determinación genética del comportamiento humano. Universidad de Granada. Recuperado de: http://psiquiatria.facmed.unam.mx/docs/ism/unidad3.1.pdf ➢ Sánchez, González, D. J, & Bahena, N. I. (2006). Biología celular y molecular, México D.F, México: Editorial Alfil,

×