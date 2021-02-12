Juegos tradicionales karen aldana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JUEGO LUDICA Y PSICOMOTRICIDAD Álbum de juegos tradicionales familiar Karen Lorena Aldana Ardila 514515_55 Erika Viviana Dlaikan Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia (UNAD)
  2. 2. ESCONDITE Este juego como muchos que hay es indispensable en la primera etapa de los niños ya que mi madre me cuenta que a través de ello se le facilitaba aprenderse los números, se desarrollaba de una manera formal donde uno de los integrantes contaba hasta un cierto numero determinado y los otros corrían a esconderse, sin embargo, el que contaba tenia que ir a buscarlos hasta encontrarlos a todos, por ende, alguno del grupo podía salvar patria por todos. Desarrolla primeramente la memoria ya que el niño o niña tiene que estar atento a lo explicado en el juego, y por ello cuyo objetivo es ocultarse de una manera que no sea descubierto fácilmente para así lograr ganar y no tener que contar, desarrollando funciones ejecutivas para planificar un buen escondite y por ello desarrollando la motricidad gruesa.
  3. 3. TROMPO Este juego consiste en jugar un grupo de personas ya sea de cualquier forma como lo quieran jugar, normalmente me cuenta que ellos lo jugaban poniendo un trompo en la mitad del circulo y cada uno enrollaba la pita al trompo, por consiguiente, lanzarlo y pegarle al que esta en el piso hasta llevarlo a un limite. Tiene como objetivo tirar el trompo para pegarle al otro desarrollando de cierta manera habilidades de una eficaz concentración y por ende movimientos completos e vista y cuerpo como destreza formal.
  4. 4. BOLINCHE O CANICAS Es un juego en el cual mis primos mayores les gustaba jugar mucho, consiste en hacer un circulo en la arena y por ende meter varias canicas en el, y por ello ponían por fuera del circulo cada uno sus canicas y tiraban fuerte con un dedo para sacar las que se encontraban en el circulo sin que la otra se quedara allí. Tiene como principal objetivo sacar una cantidad de canicas del circulo desarrollando así la coordinación dinámica de las manos y permitiendo así un formal desarrollo cognitivo y emocional con una base fundamental al trabajo en equipo.
  5. 5. CONGELADOS O COGIDAS Es un juego en el cual se a perdido mucho, se desarrolla de una forma divertida en el cual se reúnen un grupo de niños y uno de ellos es el encargado de coger al resto a medida que los va cogiendo tienen que quedarse quietos y otro integrante los puede descongelar, se juega de diferentes maneras, era una costumbre muy tradicional y es fundamental e importante no perderla. Tiene como finalidad u objetivo congelar a los amigos de tal manera hasta hacerlos con todos desarrollando una coordinación eficaz de movimientos del cuerpo de un lado para otro.
  6. 6. TARRO QUEMADO Mis tíos lo jugaban mucho, se juega de una manera fácil, uno de los integrantes del grupo inicia, se tiene que tener un tarro lleno de arena y otro integrante lo tira con fuerza y el de inicial sale corriendo a traerlo y se tiene que devolver caminando hacia atrás, mientras los otros se esconden, sin embargo, al esconderse uno de ellos alcanza a cogerlo antes del que esta buscando lo puede volver a lanzar. Desarrollando objetivo en el cual se esconda de manera eficaz de no ser encontrado y por ello se desarrolla destrezas de agilidad y una coordinación de habilidades motoras por medio del inicial para poder encontrarlos y ganar.
  7. 7. HOYOS DE MONEDAS Es un juego tradicional en el cual se concentraban demasiado produciendo de cierta manera adrenalina por ganar monedas, lo cual consiste en abrir varios hoyos y con las monedas intentar meterlas y el que obtenga mas puntos se quedara con las monedas. Tiene como objetivo insertar las monedas de tal forma que todas se metan para poder ganar desarrollando así la coordinación óculo-manual que trata de la motricidad de manos y dedos, por ende teniendo en cuenta un equilibrio estándar.
  8. 8. TIN TIN CORRE CORRE Es un juego en el cual se divertía demasiado y por ende lo jugaban, i madre me cuenta que es un juego de adrenalina por lo cual es recomendable jugar con los timbres de las casas de los integrantes, consistían en tocar y salir a correr y lograr no ser descubierto. Tiene como objetivo no ser descubierto siendo así un juego tradicional coordinando siempre los músculos y desarrollando habilidades motoras locomotrices como lo es el correr.
  9. 9. GUERRA DECLARADA Consiste en hacer un circulo con una tiza en el cual de hay salían varias partes para los lugares de los integrantes, cada uno escogía un país, por ello otro integrante se encontraba con una pelota y decía declaro la guerra a tal país y tiraba la pelota y ese país nombrado tenia que ira a recogerla y poncharlos a todos, mis tíos se divertían mucho con este juego que es poco jugado en esta generación. Tiene como objetivo no dejarse ponchar fácilmente porque será eliminado, en base a ello desarrollando coordinación de lanzamiento y desplazamiento en niños y niñas.
  10. 10. SALTAR LAZO Es un juego el cual sirve de una u otra manera para mejorar el físico, me cuentan que era bastante jugado por grupos el que mas saltara, uno cogía una punta y el otro la otra, el siguiente integrante se hacia en el centro o mitad mientras los de las esquinas se preparaban para girar el lazo, el de la mitad saltaba y saltaba mientras la cuerda daba vueltas a medida de eso la velocidad aumentaba hasta perder. Ene ella se desarrolla la coordinación de brazos y piernas con habilidades de psicomotricidad obteniendo así de un numero mayor sin equivocarse al saltar.
  11. 11. YERMIS Es un juego muy tradicional que se juega en grupos de 5 a 10 personas en las cuales se tienen que tumbar una serie de torre de tapas las cuales al lograrlo toca correr y el otro grupo a ponchar, toca gritar estop para que desde donde queden le tiren a ponchar, defendiéndose con tapas de canecas, si son ponchados y no lograron armar la torre perderán y cambiaran de turno. Tienen como objetivo lograr armar la torre de tapas sin que sean ponchados todos, desarrollando así una coordinación optima de movimientos y por ende habilidades sociales grupales.
