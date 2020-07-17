Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Environmental Writing Professor Karen L. Thompson • thompson@u idaho.edu • Zoom Office Hours by Appointment ENGL 316 SYLLABUS Page 1 of 5 This course stems from the premise that environmental writing is a form of social action, complicated by cultural, political, economic, and moral/ethical concerns. English 316 is designed to involve students in a range of rhetorical practices to help them cultivate a strong sense of the importance of writing as a form of action. It is also aimed at helping students to develop their own writing voices to express their personal relationship to their environment and to engage in productive dialogue as opposed to polarized debate when communicating with others about vexing environmental problems and proposed solutions. LEARNING OBJECTIVES. At the end of the course, you should be able to: • Compose environmental communication that meets audience needs and your purpose using description, narration, and/or discursive expression (reflection, analysis, and argument); • Recognize and practice the techniques used by other environmental writers; • Keep a Naturalist’s Notebook by applying basic sketching skills to produce reasonable facsimiles of what you are sketching and take field notes. • Put personal experience, academic information, and social concerns into appropriate formats to meet the needs of specific rhetorical contexts, • Write and publish on the online publishing platform Medium. • Create a slidecast.
  2. 2. ENGL 316 SYLLABUS Page 2 of 5 GRADES. Final grades will be based on successful completion of the following: Unit 1: Keeping a Naturalist Notebook • 5 sketches with field notes submitted during weeks 3, 5, 7, 11, and 15. You will submit your notebook by taking a photo of the notebook page(s). 100 points Unit 2: The Craft of Nature and Environmental Writing • Sense of Place Essay on Medium, about 1000 words 100 Unit 3: Rethinking Our Relationship with Nature • Persuasive Essay on Medium, about 1000 words. 100 Unit 4: Environmental Activism. • Simple Infographic that Debunks Disinformation, 1 page. No prior graphic design experience is needed. (50 points). • Content Sharing about Environmental Activism using the Pocket app, 2 articles or videos, (100 points). • Endangered Species Slidecast, 3-5 minutes. No prior experience in creating a slidecast is needed. (100 points) 250 Unit 5: Reflection • Essay about your experience with Keeping a Naturalist Notebook this semester, about 500 words. 50 Asynchronous Participation in class discussions, peer reviews, and skills-building writing and sketching exercises. 400 Total Possible 1000 points TEXTBOOKS and REQUIRED MATERIALS • Environmental and Nature Writing by Sean Prentiss and Joel Wilkins, ISBN 978-1-4725-9253-8 • How to Keep a Naturalist’s Notebook by Susan Tomlinson, ISBN 978-0-8117-3568-1 • Accounts you will need to sign up for: 1. Medium, you only need the free version of this publishing platform. NOTE: if you do not want to publish your writing on Medium, you may use a document file. 2. Pocket, you only need the free version of this app that manages online content you want to save and share. 3. NY Times. UI offers students and faculty a free account with unlimited access.
  3. 3. ENGL 316 SYLLABUS Page 3 of 5 • Naturalist Notebook Supplies. The supplies you will need for your notebook can be purchased through Michaels, Walmart, Amazon, or Blicks and will cost under $25. Prices below are from Michaels as of 6/24/20. 1. Spiral Sketch Notebook. Choose a notebook that is unlined, lies flat, with a side binding, and is about 8 x 5 or 7 x 10. Here are three I recommend. • Strathmore Mixed Media 5.5” x 8.5” -$9.99 • Canson Mixed Media 5.5” x 8.5” -$9.49 • Canson Mixed Media 7” x 10” -$9.99 2. Sketching Pencil(s), Sharpener, Eraser, and Blending Tool. • Pencils: One 2HB and One1B • Small pencil sharpener • White Vinyl or Kneaded Eraser • Blending Tool Michaels Artist's Loft Fundamentals Sketching & Drawing Set includes pencils, sharpener, eraser, and blending tool - $5.99 3. Colored Pencils or Watercolor Pencils (12-count) Michaels Artist's Loft 12-count colored pencils - $8.49 OR Michael’s Artist's Loft 12-count Watercolor Pencils with brush - $8.49 COURSE POLICIES 1.1 Read all Announcements. Each week of the course I will send out announcements with tips for completing the work of each unit plus reminders about what is due that week. 1.2 Check Your Vandal Email Daily. I may need to contact you through email, and I use only vandal email addresses. 1.3 Naturalist Notebook Sketching and Field Notes. Students are not expected to have any prior drawing experience.
  4. 4. ENGL 316 SYLLABUS Page 4 of 5 1.4 Rules for Outdoor Sketching. There are several places to do your sketching that are on the UI campus and throughout the Moscow area (see link Where to Sketch) on the bblearn course menu. If you are not on campus, find similar places where you live. Students are required to follow these rules when finding what to sketch: Rule 1. Do not trespass. If there is a fence, stay behind it. Rule 2. Do not feed wild animals (birds, squirrels, etc.). Rule 3. Do not pick flowers or take clippings of plants. Rule 4. Follow the rules posted in parks and arboretums. 1.5 Technology Requirements. • Computer in good working order with reliable internet connectivity or students may use any of the computer labs on campus. • Microsoft Word. Students are strongly encouraged to use Microsoft Word. Microsoft Office is provided at no extra cost to all students and as part of the UI Microsoft Licensing Agreement. You can install it on up to five separate devices. To install, go to ITS Technology Services. • Reliable Backup. You will need a reliable backup to store the latest drafts of your work other than the hard drive of your computer or an easily lost thumb drive. Here is one I recommend http://www.dropbox.com 1.6 Accepted File Formats. The following are the only accepted file formats: • For essays on Medium, use the “friendly link” to grab the URL to your essay.. • For the reflective essay, Word or PDF, publishing on Medium is optional. • Naturalist Notebook. Image file (JPEG, PNG, etc.). • For slidecast, URL to the site hosting your file (YouTube, Vimeo, etc.), publishing on Medium is optional. 1.6 Deadlines. All work is due by 11:59 PM on the day/date indicated in the course schedules. Late assignments will lose one letter grade (or the equivalent number of points) per day. 1.7 Verify Submissions to Avoid Point Penalties. When submitting assignment files, students are responsible for verifying that files they uploaded are not corrupted and will open. If your work does not submit correctly or if you failed to submit part of it, you will need to submit all work again in a single attempt because the last submission is the only one I grade.
  5. 5. ENGL 316 SYLLABUS Page 5 of 5 1.8 University Disability Support Services. Reasonable accommodations will be made for students with disabilities. Disability Support Services must approve your request: (208) 885-6307• dss@uidaho.edu 1.9 Plagiarism. Violation of the University of Idaho Student Code of Conduct for Plagiarism will result in a course grade of ‘F'. 1.10 Contacting Me. You are invited to email me when you have a question or to request a writing conference or feedback on a draft through email. I don’t, however, provide a general “please look it over before I turn it in” review. Here’s why: I think all too often students get in the habit (frequently encouraged unwittingly by professors) to show a teacher their work, the teacher then says fix X, Y, and Z. And the student then fixes X, Y, and Z. All this does, however, is teach a student how to comply with an authority figure. It does nothing to help students become confident and more in charge of their writing. So, request feedback on a draft through email, do the following: review your work, and then if you think some aspects are not effective, you need to explain in your email what problem(s) you see and be specific, next explain what you did to try to solve the problem(s), and finally why you are not sure if your solution(s) worked.

