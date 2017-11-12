ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 2 PROJECT 5 SCHEDULE Weeks 15-16 Professional Identity The schedule lists wo...
ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 2 WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 16 MON. 4/23- SUN. 4/29 1. Study ENGL 313...
ENGL 313 Online Project 5 Schedule Scaffolded

ENGL 313 Online Project 5 Schedule Scaffolded

  1. 1. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 2 PROJECT 5 SCHEDULE Weeks 15-16 Professional Identity The schedule lists work you should complete each week in order to allow enough time to ask questions and get help as needed and includes deadlines for all graded work. WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 15 MON. 4/16- SUN. 4/22 1. Read project assignment sheet, grading criteria and web article. 2. Choose one of the options listed on the project 5 assignment sheet. 3. Study ENGL 313 Textbook, project 5 slidedocs: Slidedoc 1a: How to Write a Resume OR Slidedoc 1b: How to Write a Curriculum Vitae Slidedoc 2: Writing Cover Letters 4. PROJECT 3 QUIZ DUE (50 points) DUE: WED. 4/18 before 11:59 PM. The quiz will cover the assignment sheet and course concepts from the slidedocs. 5. Analyze the position announcement (or use your notes). 6. Follow the guidelines in the slidedocs to draft, revise, and edit your letter and resume (or CV). Use the help sheets and examples under Tools and Resources as needed. See the next page for week 16 work.
  2. 2. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 2 WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 16 MON. 4/23- SUN. 4/29 1. Study ENGL 313 Textbook, project 5 slidedoc: Slidedoc 3: Creating a LinkedIn Profile (by Stephanie Sammons) 2. Read web article: "Tip Sheet: Building a Great Student Profile." 3. Signup for LinkedIn, set your profile page to public, and begin building your profile page. PROJECT 3 DELIVERABLES DUE: SUN. 4/29 before 11:59 PM (100 points) Submit your work to the project 2 submission drop box as follows: • Deliverable 1: Cover Letter and Resume, submit a Word or PDF file. You may submit these as one file or two. If you do submit one file, be certain the letter is first and then the resume. • Deliverable 2: LinkedIn Profile, aubmit the URL to your profile page. You may cut and paste in a comment box or put in a separate document file. • Write a Self-Evaluation. Follow the guidelines in the Self-Evaluation handout to compose a self-evaluation. You may write the self-evaluation in the comment box in bblearn or submit as a separate document file.
×