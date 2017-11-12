ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 3 PROJECT 4 SCHEDULE Weeks 11-14 Crisis Communication The schedule lists wor...
ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 3 WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 12 MON. 3/26- SUN. 4/1 Refer to slides 15...
ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 3 of 3 Submit your work to the project 4 submission drop box as follows: • Delive...
ENGL 313 Online Project 4 Schedule Scaffolded

ENGL 313 Online Project 4 Schedule Scaffolded

ENGL 313 Online Project 4 Schedule Scaffolded

  1. 1. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 3 PROJECT 4 SCHEDULE Weeks 11-14 Crisis Communication The schedule lists work you should complete each week in order to allow enough time to ask questions and get help as needed and includes deadlines for all graded work. Week 10: Mon. 3/12 - Fri. 3/16 is Spring Break. WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 11 MON. 3/19- SUN. 3/25 1. Read project assignment sheet and grading criteria. 2. Study ENGL 313 Textbook, project 4 slidedocs: Slidedoc 1: How to Choose a Crisis Communication Event Slidedoc 2: How to Use a Research Dossier to Gather, Code, and Analyze Crisis Communication Data 3. PROJECT 4 QUIZ DUE (20 points) DUE: WED. 3/21 before 11:59 PM. The quiz will cover the assignment sheet and course concepts from the slidedocs. 4. Make preliminary decisions. Follow the guidelines in slidedoc 1 and conduct research to identify one or more crisis events and the scholarly framework you might use to gather source data. 5. BRAINSTORM IDEAS POST DUE (10 points) DUE: THURS. 3/22 before 11:59 PM. Go to the Brainstorm Ideas Discussion Forum and follow the directions to exchange ideas you have about a crisis communication event. 6. Finalize the following decisions: • Crisis event you will use for this project. • Scholarly framework you plan to use to gather source data. 7. Sign up for Evernote and study slides 1-14 of slidedoc 2 to learn how to use it, including downloading and using the clipper feature. 8. Compose Deliverable 1: Research Dossier. Create your research dossier notebook in Evernote, be certain the title of your note book has your full name. See next page for weeks 12, 13, and 14 work.
  2. 2. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 3 WEEK COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 12 MON. 3/26- SUN. 4/1 Refer to slides 15-19 of slidedoc 2 to gather source data using the Evernote clipper and organize these into notes in your dossier. Follow the requirements for how to title the notes, make analysis comments, and include citations. Week 13 MON. 4/2- SUN. 4/8 1. Study ENGL 313 Textbook, project 4 slidedoc: Slidedoc 3: How to Write the White Paper. 2. Compose Deliverable 2: White Paper. Follow the requirements and guidelines in slidedoc 3 to write the white paper. Week 14 MON. 4/9- SUN. 4/15 1. Study ENGL 313 Textbook, project 2: Slidedoc 4: Screencast Analysis of an Apology Video. 2. Read the web article on body language and watch the two TedTalk videos on body language. 3. Find an apology video to analyze. It does not have to be based on the crisis event you chose for the white paper. 4. Compose Deliverable 3: Screencast Analysis of an Apology Video. Study the video and write the screencast script. NOTE: use the same tool as you did for the project 2 screencast, so no test recording is due. 5. POST YOUR SCREENCAST URL (20 Points) DUE: WED. 4/11 before 11:59 PM. Go to the Peer Review Discussion Forum. Follow the directions to post the URL to your screencast. 6. REVIEW the SCREENCAST of YOUR PEER PARTNER (30 POINTS) DUE: THURS. 4/12 before 11:59 PM. Go to the Peer Review discussion Forum. Follow the directions to review the screencast of your peer partner. 7. READ REVIEW and REPLY to PEER PARTNER (20) DUE: FRI. 4/13 before 11:59 PM. Return to the Peer Review Discussion Forum and follow the directions to read and reply to your peer partner's review. PROJECT 4 DELIVERABLES DUE: SUN. 4/15 before 11:59 PM (200 points) See next page if youu need a reminder of how to submit your work.
  3. 3. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 3 of 3 Submit your work to the project 4 submission drop box as follows: • Deliverable 1: Research Dossier, you will need to share the notebook(s) with me using the share feature within Evernote. • Deliverable 2: White Paper, submit a Word or PDF file. • Deliverable 3: Screencast Analysis of an Apology Video. submit the URL address where your digital media file is hosted. Submit the full URL instead of a live link because bblearn sometimes won't work right from a live link. You may cut and paste the URL in the comment box or put it in a separate document file.
