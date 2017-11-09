ENGL 313 Online Project 2 Schedule Scaffolded Embed

ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 2 PROJECT 2 SCHEDULE Visual Communication All work is due by 11:59 PM on the...
ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 2 DUE DATE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 5 SUN.2/11 continued 3. Study ENGL 31...
This page is intentionally left blank.
  1. 1. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 1 of 2 PROJECT 2 SCHEDULE Visual Communication All work is due by 11:59 PM on the day/date indicated. Due Date This Week Complete the Following Week 4 SUN. 2/4 1. Read project assignment sheet, grading criteria, and web articles. 2. Study ENGL 313 Textbook project 2 slidedocs: Slidedoc 1. Visual Rhetoric and PSA Slidedoc 2: Visual Design 3. PROJECT 2 QUIZ DUE (20 points). The quiz will cover the assignment sheet and course concepts from the slidedocs and web articles. 4. BRAINSTORM IDEAS POST DUE (10 points). Go to the brainstorm ideas discussion forum and follow the directions to exchange ideas you have about a PSA message and messge frame. 5. Finalize the following decisions: o Decide if you will create a PSA billboard or poster. o Decide the client, target audience, PSA message, and message frame (see slidedoc 1 for help). Week 5 SUN. 2/11 1. Go to Tools and Resources and from the options, choose the tool(s) you will use to create the screencast design justification. 2. Do a test recording. Follow troubleshooting steps under Tools and Resources to resolve any technical issues with your test recording See next page for additional steps to complete for week 2.
  2. 2. ENGL 313: Online Business Writing Page 2 of 2 DUE DATE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING Week 5 SUN.2/11 continued 3. Study ENGL 313 Textbook project 2 slidedoc: Slidedoc 3. Screencast to Justify Design Choices 4. Compose deliverable 1: PSA billboard or poster. It's a good idea to first sketch the layout and take notes about how you will apply principles of visual design as covered in slidedoc 2 before you compose your draft. It will be helpful to do this so you have notes to refer to when creating the screencast that justifies your design choices. 5. POST YOUR SCREENCAST URL (20 Points). Go to the Peer Review Discussion Forum. Follow the directions to post the URL to your screencast for your partner to review next week. Week 6 THURS. 2/15 REVIEW the SCREENCAST of YOUR PEER PARTNER (30 POINTS). Go to the Peer Review discussion forum. Follow the directions to review the screencast of your peer partner. FRI. 2/16 READ REVIEW and REPLY to PEER PARTNER (20). Return to the Peer Review Discussion Forum and follow the directions to read and reply to your peer partner's review. You are not required to redo the screencast, but you will need to set goals for your presentation speaking style based on the review and include these in your self-evaluation when submitting project 2 deliverables. PROJECT 2 DELIVERABLES DUE: SUN. 2/18 before 11:59 PM (100 points) Submit your work to the project 2 submission drop box as follows: • Deliverable 1: PSA Billboard or Poster, submit an image or PDF file. • Deliverable 2: Screencast, submit the URL address where your digital media file is hosted. Submit the full URL instead of a live link because bblearn sometimes won't work right from a live link. Cut and paste URL in comment box or put it in a separate document file. • Write a Self-Evaluation. Follow the guidelines in the Self-Evaluation handout to compose a self-evaluation. You may write the self-evaluation in the comment box in bblearn or submit as a separate document file.
