ENGL 202 Online Project 2 Schedule Spring 2018

  1. 1. ENGL 202 Introduction to Professional Writing Page 1 of 2 PROJECT 5 SCHEDULE Weeks 15-16 Professional Identity The schedule lists work you should complete each week in order to allow enough time to ask questions and get help as needed. Under each week number is estimated time it will take most students to complete the weekly work. Week /Dates This Week Complete the Following Week 15 MON. 4/16-SUN. 4/22 Estimated Time: 4 hours 1. Read project assignment sheet, grading criteria and web article. 2. Choose one of the following options and follow the corresponding directions: • Internship Choice. Find an advertisement for an internship in your field of study. This is a good choice if you do not have any experience in your field outside of course work. • Entry-Level Choice. Find an advertisement for an entry-level position in your field that you will be qualified for upon graduation. Avoid this choice, however, if you are not a senior. • Graduate Program Choice. Identify a graduate program and investigate it to help you target the resume and letter to this program. Avoid this choice, however, if you are not a senior. 3. Study ENGL 202 Textbook, project 5 slidedocs: Slidedoc 1a: How to Write a Resume OR Slidedoc 1b: How to Write a Curriculum Vitae Slidedoc 2: Writing Cover Letters See the next page for week additional week 15 work and week 16.
  2. 2. ENGL 202 Introduction to Professional Writing Page 2 of 2 Week /Dates This Week Complete the Following Week 15 continued 4. Analyze the position announcement (or use your notes). 5. Write the targeted Cover Letter and Resume or CV. Follow the guidelines in the slidedocs 1a or 1b and 2 to draft, revise, and edit your letter and resume (or CV). Use the help sheets and examples under Tools and Resources as needed. 6. JOURNAL POST DUE: SUN. 4/22 before 11:59 PM. Go to My Journal on the bblearn course menu and follow the directions. 7. COURSE BLOG POST DUE: SUN. 4/22 before 11:59 PM. Go to the Course Blog on the bblearn course menu and follow the directions. Week 16 MON. 4/23-SUN. 4/29 Estimated Time: 6 hours 8. Study ENGL 202 Textbook, project 5 slidedoc: Slidedoc 3: Creating an E-Portfolio. 9. Go to Tools and Resources and take the website- builder quiz to help you choose a free website builder to create the portfolio. 10.Create and populate the E-Portfolio. Follow the requirements and guidelines in slidedoc 3 to create and populate your portfolio with sample work. 11.Write the self-evaluation and submit project deliverables by the deadline. PROJECT 5 DELIVERABLES DUE: SUN. 4/29 before 11:59 PM Submit your work to the project 5 submission drop box as follows: Deliverable 1: Cover Letter and Resume, submit a Word or PDF file. You may submit these as one file or two. If you do submit one file, be certain the letter is first and then the resume. Deliverable 2: E-Portfolio, submit the URL to your portfolio website. You may cut and paste in a comment box or put in a separate document file. Write a Self-Evaluation. Follow the guidelines in the Self-Evaluation handout to compose a self-evaluation. You may write the self-evaluation in the comment box in bblearn or submit as a separate document file.
