Teoria de exponentes I

Teoria de exponentes Grupo 04
Integrantes ● Contreras Karely ● Chingay Jeferson ● Velasquez Leandro ● Flores Brigit ● Tarrillo Cesar ● Paez Stephanie
Problema N° 10 x + 2 = x - 5 x - x = - 5 - 2 0 = -7 7 = 0
Problema N°11 x+3 = x+4 x-x=4-3 2|1+3| + 2|1+4| 2|4| + 2|5| 0=1 x+5 = x+2 x-x=2-5 2|-3+5| - 2|-3+2| 2|2| - 2|-1| 0=-3 M = ...
Problema N° 12 2x+3+2x+2=96 2x×23+2x×22=96 2x(23+22)=96 2x(8+4)=96 2x(12)=96 2x=8 2x=23 x=3
Problema N° 13
Problema N° 14
Problema N° 16 9 0 5 3 2 0 5 3 2 1 3 2 3 2 8 2 3 0 5 3 2
Problema N° 17 -2 4 5 -2 4 1 . +2 4 1 . 4 .4 1 . 16 1 . 16 5 1 5 16 516
Problema N° 18 1- Primera forma: 7 7*7*7*7*7*7*7*7= 7 = 5764801 7 4*4*4*4*4*4*4*4= 4 = 65536 5 4*4*4*4*4*4= 4 = 4096 2 7*7...
GRACIAS
