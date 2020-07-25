Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLDADORAS INVERTER Y DE BOBINA DE ARCO ELÉCTRICO
INTEGRANTES León Alondra Antezana Sofía Bravo Samantha Contreras Karely Gómez Anthonela
Conocer su aplicación, mantenimiento y prevención para utilizar de forma adecuada respetando las normas de seguridad y los...
01 SOLDADORA INVERTER
Primer Video
PREGUNTAS REFERENTES AL VÍDEO MOSTRADO 1
1. Indica las diferencias entre una soldadora inverter y tradicional SOLDADORA INVERTER SOLDADORA TRADICIONAL ● Tiene 140 ...
2. Explique para qué sirve la inversión de polaridad de la máquina de soldar inverter Porta electrodo (positivo) + Masa (n...
3. Sobre la soldadora inverter, ¿Qué es y cuánto es su rango de trabajo? ¿Qué es? Consiste en el tiempo que una máquina de...
3 4. Explique, ¿Qué consejos te brinda el personaje para evitar que el electrodo se pegue? 6 Nos indica subir el amperaje,...
5. ¿Qué opinión crítica positiva y negativa tiene usted sobre el video? En nuestra opinión el vídeo que dió a mostar el se...
6. ¿Cuáles son los EPP que se deben usar para el manejo seguro de aquella máquina? Algunos de los EPP que debemos usar son...
02 SOLDADORA DE BOBINA DE ARCO ELÉCTRICO
Segunda sección de preguntas
● Banco soldadura liso. ● Gafas de soldadura. ● Máscara de soldar ● Banco de filtrado de aire comprimido ● Guantes de desc...
● Banco soldadura liso: Ofrecen una superficie de apoyo rígida, que no es posible mover. ● Gafas de soldadura: proporciona...
3. Investigue las partes de una soldadora de transformador Manija de traslado Carcasa Perilla selectora de amperaje Cable ...
3 4. Investigue y explique sobre las empresas peruanas que fabricaron las primeras máquinas de soldar 61960 - Soldexa La c...
1990 - ECOMEX PERU TRADE SAC Importadora, distribuidora y de representación de tuberías, conexiones, válvulas, máquinas y ...
METACOGNICIÓ N¿Qué aprendí hoy? ¿CÓMO LO APRENDÍ? ¿PARA QUÉ ME SIRVE LO APRENDIDO? Sobre toda la información posible de la...
