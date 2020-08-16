Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sensor de gas GRUPO 04
● Chingay Jeferson ● Contreras Karely ● Flores Briggit ● Paez Stephanie ● Tarrillo Cesar ● Velasquez Leandro Luis Gomes In...
Circuito
Código
En uso Si el gas está lejos Si el gas está cerca
Sistema Binario
GRACIAS
Robótica

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Sensor de gas GRUPO 04
  2. 2. ● Chingay Jeferson ● Contreras Karely ● Flores Briggit ● Paez Stephanie ● Tarrillo Cesar ● Velasquez Leandro Luis Gomes Integrantes Profesor Auxiliar Año Jorge Chumbipuma 4 to B
  3. 3. Circuito
  4. 4. Código
  5. 5. En uso Si el gas está lejos Si el gas está cerca
  6. 6. Sistema Binario
  7. 7. GRACIAS

