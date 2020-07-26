Successfully reported this slideshow.
POLINOMIOS GRUPO 04
INTEGRANTES CONTRERAS KARELY1 FLORES BRIGGIT CHINGAY JEFERSON VELASQUEZ LEANDRO PAEZ STEPHANIE TARRILLO CESAR 2 3 4 5 6
PROBLEMAS N°1 GR(x) = 4 GR(y)= 7 4 + 7 + 6 + 17 = 34 GR(z)= 6 GA”= 17
PROBLEMA N°4 Primer grado: 9 Segundo grado: 7 Tercer grado: 10 GA: Mayor grado, por lo que GA: 10
PROBLEMA N°5 GA = 14 GA = 10 GA = 12 GA = 15 Respuesta: c)
PROBLEMA N°6 m+7+m =27 2m=27 - 7 m = 20 / 2 m= 10 f(x;y)= x19 y5 + x17 y10 + x20+1 y3 f(x;y) = x19 y5 + x17 y10 + x21 y3 G...
PROBLEMA N°9 a + 2 + 2a + 3 = 11 3a + 5 = 11 3a = 6 a= 2 a + 2 = 2 + 2 =4
PROBLEMA N°11 M(x;y)=3ab-1x3a+by4a-b 3a+b=10 4a-b=4 7a=14 a=2 b=4 3ab-1 Remplazando: 32(4)-1 =37
PROBLEMA N°12 G.R.(x)=4 a-1=4 a=5 G.A.=17 a-1+b+6=17 (5)-1+b+6=17 4+b+6=17 b+10=17 b=7 a+b=? (5)+(7)=12
PROBLEMA N°13 G.R.(x)=7 a+3=7 a=4 G.A.=12 a+5b+3=12 (4)+5b+3=12 5b+7=12 5b=5 b=1 (4a-b)+(5a-2b)+(a-3b)
PROBLEMA N°17 17.-P ( x;y) = 43 x16 y - 24 x1 y15 GR (x)= 16 GR (y)= 15 GA (P)= 20 c)20
PROBLEMA N°16 7 + a = 12 a = 12-7 a = 4 d)4
PROBLEMA N°23 a + 3 > a ; a + 3 > a + 1; a + 3 > a - 2 a + 3 = 10 a = 7 GR(x): 7 -- 8 -- 5 -- 10 GA: 7+b-1 8+b 5+b+2 10+b+...
PROBLEMA N°24 M (x;y) = (2a + 3b) X2a+1 - Y 3b - 5 2a + 1 = 7 ----> 2a= 6 ----> a=3 3b - 5 = 13 ----> 3b = 18 ---> b = 6 (...
PROBLEMA N°20 GR (x) = 5 9 10 13 GR (y) = 7 0 3 2 GR (z) = 0 8 1 0 GA (p) = 12 17 14 15 13 + 7 + 8 + 17 45
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Polinomios I

  1. 1. POLINOMIOS GRUPO 04
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES CONTRERAS KARELY1 FLORES BRIGGIT CHINGAY JEFERSON VELASQUEZ LEANDRO PAEZ STEPHANIE TARRILLO CESAR 2 3 4 5 6
  3. 3. PROBLEMAS N°1 GR(x) = 4 GR(y)= 7 4 + 7 + 6 + 17 = 34 GR(z)= 6 GA”= 17
  4. 4. PROBLEMA N°4 Primer grado: 9 Segundo grado: 7 Tercer grado: 10 GA: Mayor grado, por lo que GA: 10
  5. 5. PROBLEMA N°5 GA = 14 GA = 10 GA = 12 GA = 15 Respuesta: c)
  6. 6. PROBLEMA N°6 m+7+m =27 2m=27 - 7 m = 20 / 2 m= 10 f(x;y)= x19 y5 + x17 y10 + x20+1 y3 f(x;y) = x19 y5 + x17 y10 + x21 y3 GR (x) = 21 GR (y) = 10 21 - 10 = 11
  7. 7. PROBLEMA N°9 a + 2 + 2a + 3 = 11 3a + 5 = 11 3a = 6 a= 2 a + 2 = 2 + 2 =4
  8. 8. PROBLEMA N°11 M(x;y)=3ab-1x3a+by4a-b 3a+b=10 4a-b=4 7a=14 a=2 b=4 3ab-1 Remplazando: 32(4)-1 =37
  9. 9. PROBLEMA N°12 G.R.(x)=4 a-1=4 a=5 G.A.=17 a-1+b+6=17 (5)-1+b+6=17 4+b+6=17 b+10=17 b=7 a+b=? (5)+(7)=12
  10. 10. PROBLEMA N°13 G.R.(x)=7 a+3=7 a=4 G.A.=12 a+5b+3=12 (4)+5b+3=12 5b+7=12 5b=5 b=1 (4a-b)+(5a-2b)+(a-3b)
  11. 11. PROBLEMA N°17 17.-P ( x;y) = 43 x16 y - 24 x1 y15 GR (x)= 16 GR (y)= 15 GA (P)= 20 c)20
  12. 12. PROBLEMA N°16 7 + a = 12 a = 12-7 a = 4 d)4
  13. 13. PROBLEMA N°23 a + 3 > a ; a + 3 > a + 1; a + 3 > a - 2 a + 3 = 10 a = 7 GR(x): 7 -- 8 -- 5 -- 10 GA: 7+b-1 8+b 5+b+2 10+b+1 11 + b > 6 + b; 11 + b > 8 + b; 11 + b > 7 + b 11 + b = 13 b = 2 GR(y): 1 -- 2 -- 4 -- 3 Respuesta: b)
  14. 14. PROBLEMA N°24 M (x;y) = (2a + 3b) X2a+1 - Y 3b - 5 2a + 1 = 7 ----> 2a= 6 ----> a=3 3b - 5 = 13 ----> 3b = 18 ---> b = 6 (6 + 18) X7. Y13 24 X7. Y13 Respuesta: D
  15. 15. PROBLEMA N°20 GR (x) = 5 9 10 13 GR (y) = 7 0 3 2 GR (z) = 0 8 1 0 GA (p) = 12 17 14 15 13 + 7 + 8 + 17 45
  16. 16. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×