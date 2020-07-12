Successfully reported this slideshow.
PIZZAGRUPO 02 Integrantes: Jared Olivas Elias Palhua Karely Contreras Jose sandoval Rafael Macedo Ronaldo Mendoza
índice 03¿QUÉ ES?01 02 04 05 ORIGEN E HISTORIA ETIMOLOGÍA MULTINACIONALES SALSA DE TOMATE
HISTORIA/ORIGEN DE LA PIZZA Se tiene constancia de que en la antigua Grecia, cuna de los panes planos, los soldados persas...
ETIMOLOGÍA Se piensa que la palabra «pizza» proviene de pinsa, participio pasado del verbo latino pinsere, que significa '...
¿Qué es? Comida Base masa de pan Delgada y redonda Base masa de pan Salsa de tomate y queso mozzarella Origen italiano 1 2...
Las pizzas más populares del Perú son: 1. Pizza americana 3. Pizza margarita 2. Pizza hawaiana
Las pizzas más populares del mundo son: 1. Pizza quattro formaggi. 1. Pizza pepperoni. 1. Pizza hawaiana. 1. Pizza margher...
MULTINACIONALES MÁS CONOCIDAS DE LA PIZZA 505-1111606-0000 619-8000 207-8130 923- 291- 217
COMO PREPARAR LA SALSA Ingredientes: ● 500 g de tomate triturado ● 2 dientes de ajo ● 1 cebolla pequeña ● Hojas de albahac...
500 g de tomate triturado 2 dientes de ajo Hojas de albahaca frescas 1 cebolla pequeña Orégano y hierbas provenzales al gu...
Pasos a seguir para hacer esta receta: -Cortar en cubos pequeños la cebolla y el ajo. y ponerlo en una olla con aceite -In...
Referencias Bibliográficas ● https://www.lanueva.com/nota/2014-3-25-6-45-0--donde-se- hizo-la-pizza-por-primera-vez ● http...
GRACIASGRACIAS
