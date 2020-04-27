Metodo cientifico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
(epidemia) 4°B-GRUPO 3
• Contreras Villon Karely • Ibarra RománAdriana • Mar Nieves Nerayda Aylin • Diaz Egoavil Jean Francis • kevin Alvarado Cc...
Como hemos podido observar en la imagen esto se trata de una epidemia por que vemos a un grupo de personas junto con enfer...
Basándonos en lodicho anteriormentea la observación, buscaremos la manera de comprobar que estos pacientes realmentese enc...
h0: Los pacientes vistos en lafoto no podrían estar infectados por algúntipo de virus. Sino estarían por un accidente ocur...
Experimento Buscaremos en google fuentesconfiables que nos puedan dar información sobre qué estaba ocurriendo enese tiempo...
Los pacientes vistos en las fotos están contagiados por un virus se le denominó gripe española, así que descartamos la pri...
Bibliografía • https://www.consejogeneralenfermeria.org/sala-de- prensa/noticias/item/4304-resuleto-el-misterio-del-virus-...
  1. 1. (epidemia) 4°B-GRUPO 3
  2. 2. • Contreras Villon Karely • Ibarra RománAdriana • Mar Nieves Nerayda Aylin • Diaz Egoavil Jean Francis • kevin Alvarado Ccana
  3. 3. Como hemos podido observar en la imagen esto se trata de una epidemia por que vemos a un grupo de personas junto con enfermeras en un lugar que parece un hospital de contingencia, por la calidad y lo trajes que vemos de la imagen podríamos decir que se trata de lagripe española.
  4. 4. Basándonos en lodicho anteriormentea la observación, buscaremos la manera de comprobar que estos pacientes realmentese encuentran infectados de una enfermedad como la conocida gripe española o otro virus conocido.
  5. 5. h0: Los pacientes vistos en lafoto no podrían estar infectados por algúntipo de virus. Sino estarían por un accidente ocurrido. ha:Los pacientes vistos en la foto podrían estar infectados por algún tipo de virus.
  6. 6. Experimento Buscaremos en google fuentesconfiables que nos puedan dar información sobre qué estaba ocurriendo enese tiempo para saber con certeza que ocurría.
  7. 7. Los pacientes vistos en las fotos están contagiados por un virus se le denominó gripe española, así que descartamos la primera hipótesis y nos quedamos con la alternativa.
  8. 8. Bibliografía • https://www.consejogeneralenfermeria.org/sala-de- prensa/noticias/item/4304-resuleto-el-misterio-del-virus-de-la- gripe-espa%C3%B1ola-de-1918 • https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pandemia_de_gripe_de_1918 • https://gacetamedica.com/investigacion/la-gripe-espanola-la- pandemia-de-1918-que-no-comenzo-en-espana-fy1357456/

