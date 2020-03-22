Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Page 1 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU FACULTAD DE H...
Page 2 �Qu� es el Procesos Conductas ValoresDestrezasHabilidades Sphunk (1991) Gagne (1985) Aprendizaje?
Page 3 Importancia del aprendizaje Es un fen�meno que se da naturalmente No importa el periodo de la vida Es parte fundame...
Page 4 Teor�as del aprendizaje Teor�as = Curiosidad Epistemolog�a del aprendizaje Griegos y fil�sofos Teor�as Corrientes E...
Page 5 TEORIAS DEL APRENDIZAJE Y SU RELACI�N CON LAS TEORIAS EDUCATIVAS THORNDIK E SKINNER CONDUCTISMO REFUERZO CASTIGO PI...
Page 6
Page 7 Referencias -Escorza, Y. H., & Aradillas, A. L. S. (2013). Teor�as del aprendizaje en el contexto educativo. Editor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mapas mentales

43 views

Published on

Mapas Mentales sobre las Teorias del aprendizaje y su relacion con las teorias educativas.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mapas mentales

  1. 1. Page 1 REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES Relaci�n de las teor�as del aprendizaje con las teor�as educativas
  2. 2. Page 2 �Qu� es el Procesos Conductas ValoresDestrezasHabilidades Sphunk (1991) Gagne (1985) Aprendizaje?
  3. 3. Page 3 Importancia del aprendizaje Es un fen�meno que se da naturalmente No importa el periodo de la vida Es parte fundamental Intelectual Habilidades Conocimientos
  4. 4. Page 4 Teor�as del aprendizaje Teor�as = Curiosidad Epistemolog�a del aprendizaje Griegos y fil�sofos Teor�as Corrientes Estudio cualitativo y cuantitativo (Siglo XVII) Teor�as: Conductista Cognitiva Psicosocial
  5. 5. Page 5 TEORIAS DEL APRENDIZAJE Y SU RELACI�N CON LAS TEORIAS EDUCATIVAS THORNDIK E SKINNER CONDUCTISMO REFUERZO CASTIGO PIAGET BRUNNER EL COGNOSCITIVISMO VIGOTSKY CONSTRUCTIVISMO MEDIO SOCIAL DESARROLL O COGNITIVO APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO CONSTRUCTIVISMO
  6. 6. Page 6
  7. 7. Page 7 Referencias -Escorza, Y. H., & Aradillas, A. L. S. (2013). Teor�as del aprendizaje en el contexto educativo. Editorial Digital de Tecnol�gico de Monterrey. -Schunk, D. H. (1997). Teor�as del aprendizaje. Pearson educaci�n. -Temporetti, F. (2009). � Teor�as del aprendizaje?.

×