Cuadernillo delitos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DELITOS FEDERALES QUE DEBEMOS CONOCER... DIEZ Y DENUNCIAR
DELITOS FEDERALES QUE DEBEMOS CONOCER... DIEZ Y DENUNCIAR
Arely Gómez González Procuradora General de la República Salvador Sandoval Silva Subprocurador Jurídico y de Asuntos Inter...
Presentación de Arely Gómez González, Procuradora General de la República Ataques a las vías de comunicación Delitos contr...
P ara contar con una procuración de justicia eficaz, es necesario actuar con respeto a la ética y proteger los derechos hu...
Ataque a las vías de comunicación Parte de la fortaleza económica de un país reside en sus caminos, carreteras y otras vía...
La esperanza de los pueblos radica en sus niños y jóvenes. Envenenarlos significa destruir el futuro de una nación. Por el...
Todas y todos podemos dedicarnos al trabajo que libre- mente elijamos, mientras éste sea legal. Que alguien obligue a otra...
La falsificación y alteración de las monedas y billetes atenta contra una de las características fundamentales de una econ...
Un documento refleja quién es, qué hace o qué obligaciones tiene la persona que lo ostenta. Si recurrimos a un médico, que...
Delitos contra el medio ambiente Ninguna persona debe destruir el planeta, pues de lo contrario dificultará la calidad de ...
El derecho de autor es el reconocimiento que hace el Estado a favor de todo creador o creadora de obras científicas o artí...
Robo de hidrocarburos Elpetróleoysusderivadossonrecursosmuyvaliososcon los que cuenta nuestro país. Esto explica que aprop...
Las armas de fuego son instrumentos que, básicamente, fueron creados para agredir o repeler agresiones. Cuando caen en man...
Los monumentos arqueológicos, artísticos e históricos son un testimonio de lo que fuimos como pueblo, un reflejo de lo que...
Estrechar los vínculos entre la Procuraduría General de la República y la ciudadanía es fundamental para la prevención y a...
Cuadernillo delitos
Cuadernillo delitos
Cuadernillo delitos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadernillo delitos

34 views

Published on

delitos especiales

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuadernillo delitos

  1. 1. DELITOS FEDERALES QUE DEBEMOS CONOCER... DIEZ Y DENUNCIAR
  2. 2. DELITOS FEDERALES QUE DEBEMOS CONOCER... DIEZ Y DENUNCIAR
  3. 3. Arely Gómez González Procuradora General de la República Salvador Sandoval Silva Subprocurador Jurídico y de Asuntos Internacionales Gilberto Higuera Bernal Subprocurador de Control Regional, Procedimientos Penales y Amparo Gustavo Salas Chávez Subprocurador Especializado en Investigación de Delincuencia Organizada José Guadalupe Medina Romero Subprocurador Especializado en Investigación de Delitos Federales Eber Omar Betanzos Torres Subprocurador de Derechos Humanos, Prevención del Delito y Servicios a la Comunidad Tomás Zerón de Lucio Titular de la Agencia de Investigación Criminal Santiago Nieto Castillo Fiscal Especializado para la Atención de Delitos Electorales Samuel Jiménez Calderón Oficial Mayor César Alejandro Chávez Flores Visitador General Directorio Arely Gómez González Procuradora General de la República Eber Betanzos Torres Subprocurador de Derechos Humanos, Prevención del Delito y Servicios a la Comunidad Gerardo Laveaga Director General de Prevención del Delito y Servicios a la Comunidad Pablo Berthely Director de Prevención del Delito Ilustraciones Sergio Iracheta Diseño Oscar Moreno Coordinación Editorial
  4. 4. Presentación de Arely Gómez González, Procuradora General de la República Ataques a las vías de comunicación Delitos contra la salud Trata de personas Falsificación de moneda Falsificación de documentos Delitos contra el medio ambiente Delitos contra la propiedad intelectual Robo de hidrocarburos Delitos relacionados con las armas de fuego Daños al patrimonio cultural ¿Cómo presentar una denuncia? 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 Índice
  5. 5. P ara contar con una procuración de justicia eficaz, es necesario actuar con respeto a la ética y proteger los derechos humanos. Asimismo, resulta fundamental promover la transparencia y generar mecanismos de rendición de cuentas que nos acerquen a la ciudadanía. Desde que tomé posesión como Procuradora General de la República, estos cuatro principios han sido los ejes rectores de mi gestión. Estoy convencida de que el trabajo de la autoridad nunca podrá desarrollarse a plenitud si ésta no cuenta con una ciudadanía cercana que la acompañe, asesore y vigile. Por ello, autoridad y sociedad deben mantener un diálogo y una colaboración permanentes. Siempre con la mira de contar con una institución moderna, a la altura de los retos del Nuevo Sistema Penal Acusatorio y de la transformación hacia una Fiscalía General, la PGR decidió publicar Diez delitos federales que debemos conocer... y denunciar, un cuaderno que pretende contribuir al fortalecimiento de la cultura de la legalidad, así como a la cultura de la prevención del delito. Una y otra son indispensables en la cohesión de una sociedad. Presentación 8 Arely Gómez González Procuradora General de la República Se trata de un esfuerzo más para mantener abiertos los canales de comunicación entre gobierno y sociedad. Pero, sobre todo, para invitar a la ciudadanía a que conozca y denuncie aquellas conductas que la ley señala como delitos. Sin el respaldo de la ciudadanía, la eficacia de cualquier gobierno disminuye. Diez delitos federales que debemos conocer... y denunciar incluye textos sencillos e ilustraciones del reconocido caricaturista Sergio Iracheta. No pretende agotar, de modo alguno, la lista de aquellas conductas que sancionan nuestras leyes. Lo que busca es provocar la reflexión y la acción ciudadana, a partir de delitos emblemáticos, cuyas penalidades pueden variar, según las circunstancias en que se cometan. Espero que este cuaderno ayude a consolidar la cultura preventiva, como herramienta indispensable en el combate al delito.
  6. 6. Ataque a las vías de comunicación Parte de la fortaleza económica de un país reside en sus caminos, carreteras y otras vías de comunicación. El acceso a escuelas, hospitales, fábricas, comercios y demás centros que dan vida a un país permite que éste funcione mejor. Por ello, quien destruye o afecta, de cualquier manera, los caminos y vías de transporte -aéreas, marítimas y ferroviarias- destinadas al uso público, comete un delito que el Código Penal Federal califica como ataques a las vías de comunicación. Interrumpir o interferir las comunicaciones en las rutas del servicio postal, telégrafos y de cualquiera de los componentes de la red de telecomunicaciones que se utiliza para el servicio telefónico o de radiocomunicación se considera, igualmente, un delito. Las penas por la comisión de estas conductas van desde 15 días hasta 30 años de prisión. 10
  7. 7. La esperanza de los pueblos radica en sus niños y jóvenes. Envenenarlos significa destruir el futuro de una nación. Por ello, cultivar, producir, transportar, comerciar o suministrar (incluso de manera gratuita) cualquiera de las sustancias que la Ley General de Salud considera narcóticos ilícitos, es un delito federal. Se conoce como narcomenudeo cuando se realiza con pequeñas cantidades de narcóticos. En esta modalidad, el delito es perseguido y castigado por las autoridades de las entidades de la República. Cuando el delito es realizado en grandes cantidades —mil veces, o más, la dosis prevista para el consumo personal—, efectuado por la delincuencia organizada o así lo solicite el Ministerio Público de la Federación, se considera narcotráfico. Las penalidades para castigar estas conductas van de 5 a 37 años y medio de prisión. No estamos frente a este delito cuando el narcótico sea un medicamento o se utilice en las ceremonias de los pueblos y comunidades indígenas, siempre que no rebasen ciertas cantidades racionales que justifiquen su uso. Delitos contra la salud 12
  8. 8. Todas y todos podemos dedicarnos al trabajo que libre- mente elijamos, mientras éste sea legal. Que alguien obligue a otra persona a efectuar un trabajo contra su voluntad no está permitido. Así, transportar, transferir, retener, entregar, recibir o alojar a una o varias personas con fines de explotación, en la modalidad de esclavitud, pornografía, explotación laboral, explotación sexual, adopción ilegal de menores o tráfico de órganos, tejidos y células de seres humanos vivos, constituye el delito de trata de personas, que se castiga hasta con 30 años de prisión. La víctima, ofendidos (familiares de la víctima que sufran o hayan sufrido algún daño por la comisión de este delito) y testigos deberán ser protegidos por el estado, salvaguardándose su libertad, dignidad, e integridad. De igual manera, se les deberá reparar el daño causado. Trata de personas 14
  9. 9. La falsificación y alteración de las monedas y billetes atenta contra una de las características fundamentales de una economía sana: la certidumbre. ¿Cómo se puede confiar en una moneda que, quizá, no tiene valor? Esto afecta, de manera directa, los bolsillos de las familias mexicanas. De manera indirecta, la confianza que se tiene en México desde dentro y desde fuera. Dado que la emisión de las monedas y billetes mexicanos corresponde exclusivamente al Banco de México, producir, alterar, almacenar, distribuir o introducir al territorio nacional cualquier objeto con imágenes similares a la que ostenten los billetes o monedas nacionales y extranjeras, con el objetivo engañar al público, se consideran delitos federales. A quienes los cometan se les impondrán hasta 12 años de prisión. Falsificación de moneda 16
  10. 10. Un documento refleja quién es, qué hace o qué obligaciones tiene la persona que lo ostenta. Si recurrimos a un médico, queremos estar seguros de que está capacitado para recetarnos un medicamento o para hacernos una intervención quirúrgica, situación que no ocurre cuando su cédula profesional es falsa. Quien falsifica un documento está mintiendo sobre su persona, su preparación, sus recursos financieros o cualquier otro aspecto que pueda inducirnos a un error. Para que este delito sea sancionable, debe de existir la intención de sacar algún provecho con la falsificación o causar un perjuicio a una persona, a la sociedad o al Estado. La falsificación de documentos consiste en la creación de una réplica —sin la autorización correspondiente— o en la modificación de elementos esenciales de un documento original. Se considera un delito federal, el cual se castiga, tratándose de documentos privados, con prisión de 6 meses a 7 años y medio. En el caso de documentos públicos, con prisión de 4 a 12 años. Falsificación de documentos 18
  11. 11. Delitos contra el medio ambiente Ninguna persona debe destruir el planeta, pues de lo contrario dificultará la calidad de vida de las próximas generaciones y también la nuestra: dañar el ambiente deteriora la salud de toda la población. En ocasiones, el envenenamiento es irreversible. El Código Penal Federal considera como delitos contra el medio ambiente, entre otros, las siguientes conductas: • Emitir, despedir o descargar en la atmósfera, tierra o agua, contaminantes que ocasionen daños. • Manejar,ilícitamenteosinaplicarmedidasdeseguridad, sustancias corrosivas, tóxicas, explosivas o similares, que afecten a la flora, fauna, agua, ecosistemas, suelo o subsuelo. Las sanciones para estos delitos van de 1 a 12 años de prisión y el pago de una multa, así como la reparación del daño y la demolición, suspensión y modificación de las construcciones que hubieren dado lugar al delito ambiental respectivo. 20
  12. 12. El derecho de autor es el reconocimiento que hace el Estado a favor de todo creador o creadora de obras científicas o artísticas, lo cual lo hace merecedor del derecho a decidir sobre la divulgación y reproducción de su obra. De la misma forma en la que se castiga que otros nos despojen de nuestras posesiones materiales, el hecho de que alguien aproveche y tome el crédito de nuestras ideas es sancionado. Los delitos en contra de los derechos de autor contemplan, entre otras conductas: • La producción, reproducción, transporte, distribución y venta -de manera ilícita y sin la autorización correspondiente- de copias de discos compactos, música, películas y libros. • La publicación de una obra sustituyendo el nombre del autor original por algún otro, así como la realización de más copias o ejemplares de los autorizados por el titular de los derechos. Este delito se castiga con prisión de 6 meses a 10 años. Delitos contra la propiedad intelectual 22
  13. 13. Robo de hidrocarburos Elpetróleoysusderivadossonrecursosmuyvaliososcon los que cuenta nuestro país. Esto explica que apropiarse de ellos tenga previstas sanciones más severas que las que se contemplan para otros delitos similares. El robo de hidrocarburos se actualiza en cualquiera de las siguientes modalidades: • Poseer o resguardar, de manera ilícita, petróleo crudo o hidrocarburos refinados, procesados o sus derivados. • Enajenar o suministrar gasolina con conocimiento de que se está entregando una cantidad inferior a la debida. • Sustraer o aprovechar hidrocarburos, petrolíferos o petroquímicos, de ductos, equipos o instalaciones, sin derecho y sin consentimiento de asignatarios, contratistas, permisionarios o distribuidores. • Alterar los sistemas de medición para la distribución y comercialización de dichos productos. Estos delitos se sancionan con penas de hasta 25 años de prisión. Las sanciones aumentan cuando quien lo comete es un servidor o servidora pública, ya sea que lo realice de manera directa o que brinde información o datos a terceros que faciliten la comisión de estos delitos. 24
  14. 14. Las armas de fuego son instrumentos que, básicamente, fueron creados para agredir o repeler agresiones. Cuando caen en manos equivocadas, suelen ocasionar daños materiales y pérdidas irreparables. La portación de armas, sin embargo, es legal en los siguientes casos: • Cuando las utilizan servidoras o servidores públicos que las requieren para el ejercicio de las funciones encomendadas. • Cuando se tenga una licencia especial, por ejemplo, para competencias deportivas o cacería. Bajo ninguna circunstancia los particulares podrán vender o poseer armas de fuego que sean del uso exclusivo del Ejército y de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana. Portar, fabricar, importar o acopiar armas de fuego, sin los permisos correspondientes, es un delito que atenta contra la seguridad pública. Las penas previstas para castigar este delito van de los 3 meses a los 30 años de prisión. En todos los casos se procederá al decomiso de las armas. Delitos relacionados con armas de fuego 26
  15. 15. Los monumentos arqueológicos, artísticos e históricos son un testimonio de lo que fuimos como pueblo, un reflejo de lo que somos y un anuncio de lo que seremos. Dañarlos implica afectar nuestra historia y nuestra imagen como nación. Los monumentos arqueológicos son propiedad de todos los mexicanos. ¿Qué entender por monumentos arqueológicos, artísticos e históricos? Comprende, entre otros, manuscritos originales relacionados con la historia de México, fósiles cuya conservación sean de interés científico, así como bienes que ostenten un valor estético relevante. Las conductas vinculadas a este delito son: •El daño, alteración o destrucción, por cualquier medio, de zonas, monumentos o piezas arqueológicas, artísticas o históricas. •El apoderamiento de un monumento mueble, arqueológico, histórico o artístico sin consentimiento de quien pueda disponer de él con arreglo a la ley. •La compra o venta de un monumento arqueológico mueble. Quien cometa este delito será sancionado con 3 a 12 años de prisión. En los casos que lo amerite, se procederá también al decomiso de las piezas respectivas. Daños al patrimonio cultural 28
  16. 16. Estrechar los vínculos entre la Procuraduría General de la República y la ciudadanía es fundamental para la prevención y atención de los delitos federales. AtenciónPGR te brinda diversas posibilidades para orientarte o para presentar denuncias: •Línea telefónica.- Ofrece servicios las 24 horas del día, los 365 días del año. Comunícate, desde cualquier parte de la República, al 01 800 00 85 400 •Correo electrónico.- Envía un correo con tus datos de contacto y una breve explicación del delito que quieras denunciar a: atencionpgr@pgr.gob.mx •Asistencia personal.- Acude directamente a nuestras oficinas y un abogado o un psicólogo te dará atención personal. Para mayor información, consulta: www.gob.mx/pgr Todos los servicios de la Procuraduría General de la República son gratuitos. ¿Cómo presentar una denuncia? 30

×