METABOLIC DISORDERS OF CORNEA BY: KARANJEET M OPTOM. 1st year NAGAR SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
• Multiple metabolic disorders cause disruption of corneal clarity by abnormal accumulation of substances such as carbohyd...
Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism A. Mucopolysaccharidoses • Systemic mucopolysaccharidoses (MPSs) are rare, inherited ...
• CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Ophthalmic manifestations of most MPS syndromes include corneal clouding, retinopathy, and optic a...
LABORATORY EVALUATION :- • Urine can be screened for the presence of GAGs, but the most precise method of diagnosing the v...
Figure A, Hurler syndrome manifesting visually significant corneal clouding. B, Clear corneal graft after deep anterior la...
Diabetes Mellitus • The most common disorder of carbohydrate metabolism, diabetes mellitus (DM), has nonspecific corneal m...
CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Corneal epithelial surface changes and hypoesthesia occur with increasing severity and increasing du...
LABORATORY EVALUATION:- • Glycosylated hemoglobin is related to poor control of DM and may correlate with poor corneal hea...
Disorders of Lipid Metabolism and Storage Hyperlipoproteinemias • Hyperlipoproteinemias are common conditions associated w...
CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Corneal arcus is a very common degenerative change of older patients and does not require systemic e...
LABORATORY EVALUATION :- • A fasting and alcohol-restricted lipid profile that includes cholesterol, triglycerides, and hi...
Hypolipoproteinemias Abnormal reductions in serum lipoprotein levels occur in 5 disorders: • lecithin-cholesterol acyltran...
CLINICAL FINDINGS :- • All 3 cornea-affecting hypolipoproteinemias are rare, autosomal recessive conditions. • Familial LC...
LABORATORY EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT • The serum lipid profile shows characteristic low levels of HDL (markedly low in Tan...
Sphingolipidoses Sphingolipidoses are rare inherited disorders of complex lipids (gangliosides and sphingomyelin) that inv...
• CLINICAL FINDINGS :- • In these conditions, the cornea exhibits distinctive changes consisting of whorllike lines (corne...
Figure : Whorl-like deposits of sphingolipid in the basal layer of the corneal epithelium in a patient with Fabry disease;...
LABORATORY EVALUATION • In Fabry disease, α-galactosidase A level is markedly decreased in urine and plasma. • The conjunc...
Disorders of Amino Acid Metabolism Cystinosis • Cystinosis is a rare autosomal recessive metabolic disorder characterized ...
CLINICAL FINDINGS • Cystinosis is categorized based on the age at diagnosis and severity of symptoms. • Nephropathic cysti...
Figure : Cystinosis. Refractile polychromatic crystals are clustered in the peripheral cornea.
LABORATORY EVALUATION • Cystine crystals may be seen in conjunctival biopsy, blood leukocytes, or bone marrow. MANAGEMENT ...
Tyrosinemia Richner-Hanhart syndrome (tyrosinemia type II) • characterized by hyperkeratotic lesions of the palms, soles, ...
Alkaptonuria • Alkaptonuria is a rare autosomal recessive disorder with a defect of tyrosine metabolism that maps to gene ...
Disorders of Protein Metabolism Amyloidosis • The amyloidoses are a heterogeneous group of diseases characterized by the e...
Figure: Conjunctival amyloidosis.
Disorders of Immunoglobulin Synthesis • The excess synthesis of immunoglobulins by plasma cells in multiple myeloma, Walde...
Disorders of Nucleotide Metabolism Gout • Disorders of purine metabolism cause hyperuricemia (increased uric acid). Gout r...
Porphyria • The porphyrias are a group of disorders characterized by excess production and excretion of porphyrins, pigmen...
Disorders of Mineral Metabolism Wilson Disease • Wilson disease (hepatolenticular degeneration) is an autosomal recessive ...
• Figure 11-5 Deposits of copper in Descemet membrane in Kayser-Fleischer ring of Wilson hepatolenticular degeneration.
Hypercalcemia Disorders of calcium and phosphate metabolism are associated with formation of band keratopathy. Hemochromat...
THANK YOU
  2. 2. • Multiple metabolic disorders cause disruption of corneal clarity by abnormal accumulation of substances such as carbohydrates, lipids, and amino or nucleic acids within the cornea, typically as a result of a specific enzyme defect.
  3. 3. Disorders of Carbohydrate Metabolism A. Mucopolysaccharidoses • Systemic mucopolysaccharidoses (MPSs) are rare, inherited lysosomal storage diseases that can cause corneal clouding from the accumulation of incompletely degraded glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) within the keratocytes, corneal epithelium, and endothelium, and also within the extracellular matrix of the cornea. • The incidence of the MPSs is approximately 1 in 10,000 births.
  4. 4. • CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Ophthalmic manifestations of most MPS syndromes include corneal clouding, retinopathy, and optic atrophy. • Clouding generally involves the entire cornea and may or may not be present at birth. • It is often slowly progressive from the periphery toward the center and can cause serious reduction in vision.
  5. 5. LABORATORY EVALUATION :- • Urine can be screened for the presence of GAGs, but the most precise method of diagnosing the various MPS disorders is through a leukocyte or plasma enzyme assay. MANAGEMENT:- • Penetrating keratoplasty (PK) may be considered in the management of corneal clouding in MPS, although the patient’s mental status or retinal or optic nerve abnormalities may limit visual improvement. • Deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty has recently been used in patients with MPS. • Enzyme replacement therapy is being used for several of the MPS syndromes, and gene transfer therapy is under investigation.
  6. 6. Figure A, Hurler syndrome manifesting visually significant corneal clouding. B, Clear corneal graft after deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty. (Courtesy of Roberto Pineda II, MD.)
  7. 7. Diabetes Mellitus • The most common disorder of carbohydrate metabolism, diabetes mellitus (DM), has nonspecific corneal manifestations of punctate epithelial erosions, basement membrane changes resembling epithelial basement membrane dystrophy, Descemet folds, and decreased corneal sensation.
  8. 8. CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Corneal epithelial surface changes and hypoesthesia occur with increasing severity and increasing duration of the disease. • Removal of diabetic epithelium at surgery results in the loss of the basal cells and basement membrane, often leading to prolonged healing difficulties. • Faint vertical folds in Descemet membrane and deep stroma (Waite-Beetham lines) are not specific to DM but may represent early endothelial dysfunction and increased stromal hydration.
  9. 9. LABORATORY EVALUATION:- • Glycosylated hemoglobin is related to poor control of DM and may correlate with poor corneal healing in addition to progressive retinopathy. MANAGEMENT :- • DM is not a contraindication to PK or other corneal surgery. • Measures that can improve diabetic epitheliopathy include the following:  perioperative management of meibomian gland dysfunction (increased comorbidity with DM)  minimizing epithelial debridement at surgery  increasing lubrication  avoiding toxic medications  using therapeutic contact lenses
  10. 10. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism and Storage Hyperlipoproteinemias • Hyperlipoproteinemias are common conditions associated with premature coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease. • Recognition of the ocular hallmarks of these diseases, such as xanthelasma and corneal arcus, can result in early intervention and reduced morbidity.
  11. 11. CLINICAL FINDINGS:- • Corneal arcus is a very common degenerative change of older patients and does not require systemic evaluation. • However, corneal arcus in individuals younger than 40 years or asymmetric corneal arcus may be associated with a lipid abnormality. • These patients should have a systemic workup. • Asymmetry may be secondary to carotid atherosclerotic disease on the less affected side.
  12. 12. LABORATORY EVALUATION :- • A fasting and alcohol-restricted lipid profile that includes cholesterol, triglycerides, and high-density and low-density lipoproteins (HDL and LDL, respectively) is required. • Patients can then be classified phenotypically to assess their risk for atherosclerotic disease. MANAGEMENT:- • Early detection gives the patient time to be referred for dietary or drug treatment.
  13. 13. Hypolipoproteinemias Abnormal reductions in serum lipoprotein levels occur in 5 disorders: • lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase (LCAT) deficiency • Tangier disease • fish eye disease • familial hypobetalipoproteinemia • Bassen-Kornzweig syndrome • The last 2 disorders do not result in corneal disease; discussion here focuses on the other 3 disorders.
  14. 14. CLINICAL FINDINGS :- • All 3 cornea-affecting hypolipoproteinemias are rare, autosomal recessive conditions. • Familial LCAT deficiency is characterized by peripheral arcus and nebular stromal haze made up of myriad minute focal deposits of lipid that appear early in childhood but do not interfere with vision. • Fish eye disease has obvious corneal clouding from minute gray- white-yellow dots that progress from the periphery to decrease vision. • Tangier disease features very large orange tonsils; enlarged liver, spleen, and lymph nodes; hypocholesterolemia; and abnormal chylomicron remnants. • Corneas show diffuse clouding and posterior focal stromal opacities but no arcus. • Neuropathy leads to lagophthalmos and corneal sequelae.
  15. 15. LABORATORY EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT • The serum lipid profile shows characteristic low levels of HDL (markedly low in Tangier disease). • Recognition of hypolipoproteinemia can allow the clinician to make appropriate referrals and encourage the patient to seek genetic counseling.
  16. 16. Sphingolipidoses Sphingolipidoses are rare inherited disorders of complex lipids (gangliosides and sphingomyelin) that involve the cornea in 4 conditions: 1. Fabry disease (angiokeratoma corporis diffusum), X-linked recessive 2. multiple sulfatase deficiency, autosomal recessive 3. generalized gangliosidosis (GM1 gangliosidosis type I), autosomal recessive 4. Tay Sachs disease, autosomal recessive
  17. 17. • CLINICAL FINDINGS :- • In these conditions, the cornea exhibits distinctive changes consisting of whorllike lines (cornea verticillata) in the basal layers of the epithelium that appear to converge at the inferior central corneal epithelium (Fig). • Periorbital edema occurs in 25% of cases, posterior spokelike cataracts in 50%, and conjunctival aneurysms in 60%. • Other ocular signs include papilledema, retinal or macular edema, optic atrophy, and retinal vascular dilation. • The corneal changes resemble those seen in patients given long-term oral chloroquine or amiodarone therapy. • Fabry disease is also characterized by renal failure, peripheral neuropathy with painful dysesthesias in the lower extremities, and skin lesions (angiokeratomas). • The skin lesions are small, round vascular eruptions that later become hyperkeratotic. • Affected children have subtle diffuse corneal opacities, macular changes, optic atrophy, and progressive psychomotor retardation. • They die in the first decade of life. • Tay Sachs disease primarily involves the retina; however, the corneal endothelial cells can appear distended and filled with single membrane– bound vacuoles.
  18. 18. Figure : Whorl-like deposits of sphingolipid in the basal layer of the corneal epithelium in a patient with Fabry disease; identical deposits occur in otherwise asymptomatic female carriers of this disease.
  19. 19. LABORATORY EVALUATION • In Fabry disease, α-galactosidase A level is markedly decreased in urine and plasma. • The conjunctival biopsy result may be positive before cornea verticillata are apparent. MANAGEMENT • If a female patient is diagnosed as an asymptomatic heterozygous Fabry carrier, genetic counseling should be considered. • The prognosis for successful PK in these conditions is generally poor. • Enzyme replacement with infusion of α- galactosidase A is a therapeutic option, but the long-term benefit has not been proven.
  20. 20. Disorders of Amino Acid Metabolism Cystinosis • Cystinosis is a rare autosomal recessive metabolic disorder characterized by the accumulation of the amino acid cystine within lysosomes. • It affects 3.5 infants per 1 million births.
  21. 21. CLINICAL FINDINGS • Cystinosis is categorized based on the age at diagnosis and severity of symptoms. • Nephropathic cystinosis is divided into infantile (classic) and intermediate (juvenile or adolescent) forms. • Dwarfism and progressive renal dysfunction are prominent in infantile cystinosis and less severe in the juvenile disease. • Life expectancy is normal in non-nephropathic cystinosis (formerly called adult cystinosis). • All 3 types are characterized by the deposition of fine polychromatic cystine crystals in the conjunctiva, cornea, and other parts of the eye. • The crystals are densest in the peripheral cornea (Fig ); but they are seen throughout the anterior stroma, even within the central cornea, and can be seen in the trabecular meshwork with gonioscopy. • Cystinosis patients are often photophobic. • The crystals, however, usually do not affect vision; they can recur following PK.
  22. 22. Figure : Cystinosis. Refractile polychromatic crystals are clustered in the peripheral cornea.
  23. 23. LABORATORY EVALUATION • Cystine crystals may be seen in conjunctival biopsy, blood leukocytes, or bone marrow. MANAGEMENT • Topical cysteamine drops reduce the density of the crystals and diminish corneal pain, possibly by reducing the frequency of corneal erosions. • Posterior manifestations such as pigmentary retinopathy and optic nerve involvement may be treated with oral cysteamine, which may also prevent or delay other manifestations of the disease, including death.
  24. 24. Tyrosinemia Richner-Hanhart syndrome (tyrosinemia type II) • characterized by hyperkeratotic lesions of the palms, soles, and elbows, as well as eventual cognitive impairment. CLINICAL FINDINGS • Ocular changes include marked photophobia, tearing, conjunctival injection, and tarsal papillary hypertrophy. • Affected patients develop recurrent episodes of pseudodendrites, which usually do not stain well with fluorescein or rose bengal. • Continued episodes of epithelial breakdown can result in corneal vascularization and scarring. • It is important to consider this disorder in a young child who may carry a diagnosis of recurrent herpes simplex virus keratitis. LABORATORY EVALUATION • Hypertyrosinemia and tyrosinuria with normal phenylalanine level and biopsy showing soluble tyrosine aminotransferase deficiency are diagnostic. MANAGEMENT • Restriction of dietary intake of tyrosine and phenylalanine can reduce the severity of both the corneal and systemic changes, including cognitive impairment.
  25. 25. Alkaptonuria • Alkaptonuria is a rare autosomal recessive disorder with a defect of tyrosine metabolism that maps to gene locus 3q21-q23. CLINICAL FINDINGS • Patients develop arthropathy, renal calculi, and pigmentation of cartilaginous structures, including earlobes, trachea, nose, tendons, dura mater, heart valves, and prostate. • Eventually, medial and lateral rectus muscle tendons and the sclera adjacent to the tendon insertions develop smudgelike pigmentation. • Darkly pigmented, dotlike opacities may appear in the corneal epithelium or in the Bowman layer near the limbus. LABORATORY EVALUATION • The urine of affected patients turns dark on standing. MANAGEMENT • No specific therapy is available, although high-dose ascorbic acid may reduce arthropathy in young patients. • Gene therapy may be a future treatment.
  26. 26. Disorders of Protein Metabolism Amyloidosis • The amyloidoses are a heterogeneous group of diseases characterized by the extracellular accumulation of amyloid deposits in various tissues and organs, including the cornea and conjunctiva. • Amyloid deposits may be composed of many different types of proteins, including immunoglobulin fragments. • The deposits are insoluble and inert, but they interfere with normal structure and function of tissues and organs. • Conjunctival amyloid plaques occur in the absence of systemic involvement (Fig) .
  27. 27. Figure: Conjunctival amyloidosis.
  28. 28. Disorders of Immunoglobulin Synthesis • The excess synthesis of immunoglobulins by plasma cells in multiple myeloma, Waldenström macroglobulinemia, and benign monoclonal gammopathy may be associated with crystalline corneal deposits. CLINICAL FINDINGS Ophthalmic findings include the following: • crystalline deposition in all layers of the cornea or in the conjunctiva • copper deposition in the cornea • sludging of blood flow in the conjunctiva and • retina pars plana proteinaceous cysts • infiltration of the sclera • orbital bony invasion with proptosis MANAGEMENT No ophthalmic treatment is needed unless the amorphous depositions interfere with vision and need to be removed with LK. Crystals will resolve slowly after successful treatment of an underlying malignancy.
  29. 29. Disorders of Nucleotide Metabolism Gout • Disorders of purine metabolism cause hyperuricemia (increased uric acid). Gout results from deposition of urate crystals in the joints or kidney. CLINICAL FINDINGS • Acute inflammation of the sclera, episclera, or conjunctiva can occur. • Fine corneal epithelial and stromal deposits may appear in the absence of inflammation. • An orange-brown band keratopathy or a typical whitish band keratopathy is seen in rare cases. LABORATORY EVALUATION • Serum uric acid level is typically elevated. However, in urate keratopathy, the uric acid level may be normal in the presence of keratopathy if there is no concurrent inflammation. MANAGEMENT Acute treatment is with indomethacin, colchicine, or phenylbutazone; long- term reduction in uric acid levels should be pursued with medications such as allopurinol. Superficial deposits can be removed mechanically with scraping or keratectomy.
  30. 30. Porphyria • The porphyrias are a group of disorders characterized by excess production and excretion of porphyrins, pigments involved in the synthesis of heme. CLINICAL FINDINGS • Sun-exposed surfaces develop hyperpigmentation, erythema, scleroderma-like changes, increased fragility, and vesicular and ulcerative lesions. • Interpalpebral injection occurs, and the conjunctiva may develop vesicles, necrosis, scarring, and symblepharon mimicking bullous pemphigoid. • The cornea may be affected by exposure or by thinning and perforation at the limbus. LABORATORY EVALUATION • Urine turns dark on standing. MANAGEMENT • Protection from ultraviolet light and reduction of iron by phlebotomy or subcutaneous desferrioxamine are the principal treatments. • No specific ocular treatment is available, although artificial tears may help wash away porphyrins.
  31. 31. Disorders of Mineral Metabolism Wilson Disease • Wilson disease (hepatolenticular degeneration) is an autosomal recessive disorder caused by multiple allelic substitutions or deletions in an ATPase, Cu2+- transporting, β-polypeptide linked to chromosome 13q14.3-q21. CLINICAL FINDINGS • In the cornea, a golden brown, ruby red, or green pigment ring (Kayser-Fleischer ring) appears in peripheral Descemet membrane (Fig ), although not all patients with Wilson disease will manifest this ring. • Copper deposition occurs in the posterior Descemet membrane, first superiorly, then gradually spreading to meet inferior deposits. • Gonioscopy may assist in visualizing the ring. A “sunflower” cataract may be present. • The differential diagnosis includes primary biliary cirrhosis, chronic active hepatitis, exogenous chalcosis, and progressive intrahepatic cholestasis of childhood. • These and other non-Wilsonian hepatic disorders can also be associated with Kayser-Fleischer rings, but only Wilson disease has decreased serum ceruloplasmin levels and neurologic symptoms.
  32. 32. • Figure 11-5 Deposits of copper in Descemet membrane in Kayser-Fleischer ring of Wilson hepatolenticular degeneration.
  33. 33. Hypercalcemia Disorders of calcium and phosphate metabolism are associated with formation of band keratopathy. Hemochromatosis Systemic iron overload is not associated with corneal deposits or changes. • In rare cases, congenital spherocytosis has been associated with deep intraepithelial reddish brown deposits in an oval shape of unknown pathogenesis.
  34. 34. THANK YOU

×