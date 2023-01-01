Successfully reported this slideshow.
wigig.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
wigig.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
Engineering

This presentation demonstrates one of the emerging technology that is wireless gigabit.

This presentation demonstrates one of the emerging technology that is wireless gigabit.

Engineering
wigig.pptx

  1. 1. Wi
  2. 2. Introduction • WiGig (Wireless Gigabit Alliance) is the new brand established by the Wi-Fi alliance for the IEEE 802.11ad standard. • It is an extremely high-speed, but short range, local networking technology. • enables data rates up to 7 Gbps, more than 10 times the speed of the fastest Wi-Fi networks based on IEEE 802.11n.
  3. 3. WiGig Alliance Logo The Wi-Fi Alliance created a separate, unique logo for WiGig to avoid confusion between the standards. WiGig Certified Logo
  4. 4. Need For Faster Wireless Connectivity • The wireless world is evolving rapidly in response to the explosion of intelligent devices, applications and data. • current commercial standards cannot support advanced applications such as wireless docking high- speed synchronization and connection to displays.
  5. 5. WiGig and IEEE 802.11ad • IEEE 802.11ad is an amendment to the 802.11 standard that enables multi-gigabit wireless communications in the 60 GHz band. • The WiGig specification was contributed to the IEEE 802.11ad standardization process. • Most commonly used, 802.11n operates in the 2.4-GHz and 5-GHz bands • While newer 802.11ac products operate in the 5-GHz band Visit www.seminarlinks.blogspot.com to download
  6. 6. IEEE 802.11 PHY Standards Standard Band(GHz) Bandwidth (MHz) Modulation Advanced Antenna Technology Maximum data Rate 802.11 2.4 20 DSSS,FHSS N/A 2 Mbps 802.11b 2.4 20 DSSS N/A 11 Mbps 802.11a 2.4 20 OFDM N/A 54 Mbps 802.11g 5 20 DSSS,OFDM N/A 54 Mbps 802.11n 2.4 20,40 OFDM MIMO up to four spatial streams 600 Mbps 802.11ad 60 60 SC,OFDM Beamforming 7 Gbps 802.11ac 5 40,80,160 OFDM MIMO, MU- MIMO, upto eight spatial streams 7 Gbps
  7. 7. Specification • Support for data transmission rates up to 7 Gbps • more than 10 times the speed of the fastest Wi-Fi networks based on IEEE 802.11n • It operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz frequency band • More spectrum available than the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands used by existing Wi-Fi products • This allows wider channels that support faster transmission speeds • Based on IEEE 802.11 • Provides native Wi-Fi support • Enables devices to transparently switch between 802.11 networks operating in any frequency band including 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 60 GHz
  8. 8. • Support for beamforming, maximizing signal strength and enabling robust communication at distances beyond 10 meters • Advanced security using the Galois/Counter Mode of the AES encryption algorithm • Support for high-performance wireless implementations of HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and PCIe • Virtually instantaneous wireless backups, synchronization and file transfers between computers and handheld devices
  9. 9. Common Upper MAC (Management) Multi-band Operation (WiGig/ .11ad ) BB & Lower MAC ( 802.11b /a / g /n /ac ) BB & Lower MAC ( WiGig /11.ad ) 2.4 GHz 5 GHz 60 GHz WiGig architecture enables tri-band communications
  10. 10. Protocol Adaptation Layers (PALs) • Defined by the WiGig Alliance to support specific data and display standards over 60 GHz • PALs allow wireless implementations of these standard interfaces that run directly on the WiGig MAC and PHY • It can be implemented in hardware • The initial PALs are • audio-visual (A/V), which defines support for HDMI and DisplayPort, • input-output (I/O), which defines support for USB and PCIe
  11. 11. IP DisplayPort PCIe HDMI USB I/O PAL AV/PAL Enhanced 802.11 MAC New GHz PHY WiGig Protocol Adaptation Layers (PALs)
  12. 12. Audio-Visual (A/V) • The A/V PAL allows wireless transmission of audio-visual data • An example might be transmitting movies from a computer or digital camera to a TV set or projector • This PAL supports • Wireless implementations of HDMI • DisplayPort interfaces • High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) scheme • It scales to allow transmission of both compressed and uncompressed video
  13. 13. Input-Output (I/O) • The I/O PAL defines high-performance wireless implementations of widely used computer interfaces over 60 GHz. • Definitions exist for USB and for PCIe. USB PAL • enables multi-gigabit wireless connectivity between USB devices • facilitates the development of products such as USB docking stations PCIe • Used within computers to connect the CPU and memory to I/O controllers that support storage, network cards and other interfaces • Used to connect to media and visual processors to enhance picture quality or offload processing from the CPU
  14. 14. Usage Models
  15. 15. Physical Layer (PHY) • Worldwide, the 60 GHz band has much more spectrum available than the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands – typically 7 GHz of spectrum, compared with 83.5 MHz in the 2.4 GHz band • This spectrum is divided into multiple channels, as in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. • The channels are much wider, enabling multi-gigabit data rates • The WiGig specification defines four channels, each 2.16 GHz wide – 50 times wider than the channels available in 802.11n • The wide channels enable WiGig to support applications that require extremely fast communication, such as uncompressed video transmission.
  16. 16. Worldwide spectrum availability in the 60 GHz band used by WiGig
  17. 17. Modulation & Coding Scheme (MCS) • The specification supports two types of modulation and coding schemes, which provide different benefits:  Orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM)  Single carrier (SC) • The schemes share common elements such as preamble and channel coding. • This reduces implementation complexity for manufacturers of WiGig devices.
  18. 18. Orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) • It supports communication over longer distances with greater delay spreads, • providing more flexibility in handling obstacles and reflected signals. • Furthermore, OFDM allows the greatest transmission speeds of up to 7 Gbps.
  19. 19. Single carrier (SC) • Single carrier (SC) typically results in lower power consumption • So it is often a better fit for small, low-power handheld devices • SC supports transmission speeds up to 4.6 Gbps.
  20. 20. Medium Access Control (MAC) Layer The MAC layer of the WiGig specification includes: • New features that support advanced usage models • Facilitate integration with Wi-Fi networks • Reduce power consumption • Provide strong security
  21. 21. Network Architecture • The specification defines a new network architecture that enables two devices to communicate directly with each other allowing • New uses such as rapidly synchronizing two devices • Transmitting audio-visual data to a projector or TV • Supports existing 802.11 network architectures, including the use of a shared access point as in today’s Wi-Fi networks
  22. 22. Beamforming Devices that support beamforming focus their signals toward each client, concentrating the data transmission so that more data reaches the targeted device instead of radiating out into the atmosphere
  23. 23. WiGig Beamforming Support for beamforming is defined within the PHY and MAC layers of the WiGig specification
  24. 24. Seamless Multi-band Operation • Multi-band operation provides a greatly improved user experience. • Users with multi-band devices will be able to continue accessing the network, without interruption, if their device switches from a 60 GHz to a lower-frequency Wi-Fi channel.
  25. 25. Power Management • WiGig devices can take advantage of a new scheduled access mode to reduce power consumption. • Two devices communicating with each other via a directional link may schedule the periods during which they communicate; in between those periods, they can sleep to save power.
  26. 26. Advanced Security • The WiGig specification builds on the strong security mechanisms used in IEEE 802.11 • WiGig uses Galois/Counter Mode • A highly-efficient mode of operation that designed to support communication speeds of 10 Gbps and above • Provides strong encryption based on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) • Government-recommended • Can be implemented in hardware for performance and efficiency
  27. 27. Summary • In summary, WiGig offers unrivaled raw speed, interference resistance, good range, high capacity networking, multi-gigabit real throughput in a handheld power envelope, and near-wire equivalent latency. • Given these benefits, WiGig is well-suited for a broad range of applications, from tri-band networking (2.4/5/60 GHz) to wireless storage and edge caching to wireless docking.
  28. 28. Thank You Visit www.seminarlinks.blogspot.com to download

