Career Growth in the new Future of Work where Work has become Remote

Read on to know about the strategies recommended by career growth coaching experts that can help you grow in your career in this new normal.

Career Growth in the new Future of Work where Work has become Remote

  CAREER GROWTH IN THE NEW FUTURE OF WORK WHERE WORK HAS BECOME REMOTE? If you want to grow your career in this new normal, here are some strategies recommended by career growth experts that can help you achieve success.
  Career growth by managing time, energy and focus - Strategies for individual contributors • Create and stick to a routine where you allocate time for work and non-work activities. • Create a physical and mental boundary between your work and personal life. • Build some buffer time to deal with unexpected events and clashes of schedule. • Learn to stay focused while working from home. • Avoid checking email and social media and other distractions. • Practice self-care through exercise and mediation to replenish your energy.
  Career growth by enabling people to deliver better – Strategies for people leaders and managers • Know the outcome you expect your people to towards. • Differentiate between end goals and process goals. • Keep the people motivated. This can happen when you make them your priority. • Set high expectations. Schedule time to check in with each team member periodically. • Build trust and find a common purpose. • Increase frequency of small check-ins to share feedback with each team member. • Find engaging ways to keep communicating with people about what matters to them.
  Growing your career in the future of work can be both exciting and challenging as you learn new ways to do things.

