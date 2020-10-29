Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAREER CHANGE AT 40? DO YOU KNOW HOW TO GO ABOUT IT?

If you are planning a career change at 40, here's how you can go about it.

CAREER CHANGE AT 40? DO YOU KNOW HOW TO GO ABOUT IT?

  1. 1. Career change at 40? Do you know how to go about it? A Prospect Of Career Change At Different Ages Has Its Own Challenges And Possibilities. If You Are Planning To Move To Different Direction At The Age Of 40, Here’s How You Can Go About It. www.kavyata.in
  2. 2. You need to think about • What am I going to carry with me as foundational skills which I can transfer across sectors/ domains/ kinds of organizations? • What do I want to prioritize the most in this phase of career change? • Is it a step change or can there be a way forward out of a series of small changes? www.kavyata.in
  3. 3. Take Stock Of Your Finances – Have clarity about your income sources and cash reserves. Know how much to spend to cover your lifestyle needs. This will help you make the right kind of career change. www.kavyata.in
  4. 4. What You Want Out Of The Next Move – Is it about switching to a sector you feel connected to or stepping into a position that you’ve always dreamed about? You need to know what you really want. www.kavyata.in
  5. 5. Make transferable skills the centrepiece of your story - Highlight your transferable skills. Show that these skills are valuable even in a different context. Strongly demonstrate your ability to learn. www.kavyata.in
  6. 6. What you should not do Blindly follow your passion – It is an overrated advice for a career change at 40. Simply being good at skills like writing or cooking does not mean you have the talent to become a professional. www.kavyata.in
  7. 7. Look For The Exact Same Level Or More – Each domain varies in terms of titles and positions given for a certain level of expertise and experience. So, do not make wrong comparisons. www.kavyata.in Career change at 40 is a brave decision. You need to think it through as it affects more than just how you spend your day.
  Kavyata Address - A 1-46, Golf Course Road Sector 55, Gurgaon Website - https://www.kavyata.in/ Source - https://www.kavyata.in/career-change-at-40/

