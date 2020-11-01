Basics of economics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Originof economics The word “economics” is derived from two Greek words: •Oikos - a house •Nemein - to manage In simple terms, it means “managing a household” using the limited funds or resources available, in the most satisfactory and best manner possible.
  2. 2. What is Economics? 1. Economics is the study how human allocate resources which are limited to satisfy the unlimited wants. 2. Alternatively, it is the science that deals with production, exchange and consumption of various commodities in economic systems. 3. It is all about the ability to satisfy endless needs using limited resources.
  3. 3. Social Sciences Relatedto Economics Economics as social science • Social science is a study of society or parts of it by making use of the scientific method of observation, hypothesis formulation, testing and experimentation. • Economics therefore tries to understand how members of a society behave and organize themeselves to meet their individual and communal material needs and wants. Anthropology • Covers the biological, psychological, social and cultural aspects of human life. • It studies every element of human society (incl. language, the belief system, etc.) Psychology • Studies society from the viewpoint of the individuals and groups. • It finds out how society influences the individual's personality and how the individual responds to social stimuli and pressures. Sociology • Studies society by analysing human groups, institutions and social relationships. • It analyzes the social patterns that result from numerous individual reactions.
  4. 4. Why study economics? • The main reason for studying economics is scarcity. • Scarcity in economics is regarded as the fundamental economic problem asrising from the fact that, while resources are finite or limited, the society's demand (wants) for resources in infinite, endless or unlimited. Example: • Wants: iPhone, jeans, food, alcohol, sneakers, etc. • Resources: Income = R4500  So, scarcity arises because resources are finite or limited whilst wants are infinite or unlimited. This is also known as “the basic economic problem”.
  5. 5. Branches of Economics  Business cycles: the study of the regular flactuations in economic activities. Periods of increasing and decreasing economic activities.  Development economics: the study of policies and actions that can result in an increase in the standard of living and economic welfare.  Econometrics: the study of the application of statistical methods in economics, e.g. time series models, forecasting and extrapolation.  Environmental economics: the study of the economic importance of the environment for sustainable economic growth and development.  International economics: the study of the role of countries with regard to international trade and finances. Globalisation is a vital factor in this branch.  Labour economics: the study of the dynamics of a country's labour force. Incl. topics such as the demand for labour and the supply of labour.  Regional economics: the study of the contribution of various geographic regions to consumption, production and exchange.  Resources economics: the study of natural and human-made resources of a country.
  6. 6. Approaches to Economics Economists investigage, in their investigations they often follow either a microeconomic or a macroeconomic approach.  Microeconomics - simplifies things by using the assumption “other things being equal”. However, this approach does not always give acceptable results.  Macroeconomics - simplifies things by aggregating and combining variables into a few broad groups. It is useful because it tells us something about overall performance.
  7. 7. The Methods of Economics: Economic statements The basic role of economists is to explain explain or predict the likely outcome of economic events. Economists are often asked to explain some economic events. For example: “What can government do to reduce unemployment?” “What should government do to reduce unemployment?” The first question invites a positive answer, where the response will include facts about how the the economy actually works. The second question invites a normative answer, so the response will give views (opinions) of what the government ought to do.
  8. 8. Positive andnormativestatements
  9. 9. Modelsof Economics Economic activities are complex, and because of this, economists identify those things that are important and study them in isolation. For example: - the effect of price increases on quantities demanded - the effect of increases of income on consumer spending - the effect of tax increases on the disposable income of households Very simple quanntitative models relating to the above example are as follows: • Quantities demanded (D) are a function of prices (Pr) or D = f (Pr) • Consumer spending (C) is a function of income (Y) or C = f (Y) • Disposable income (Yt) is a function of the taxation level (T) or Yt = f (T)
  10. 10. Resources What are resources in economics? Resources in economics refer to natural, human and man-made wealth that can provide satisfaction through the production of goods and services. Categories of Resources: •Natural: forms of wealth derived from nature (i.e. land). •Human: the most basic form of wealth (i.e brain power). •Physical: man-made things used in the production of goods and services.
  11. 11. SUMMARY • Economics is the study of how society manages its scarce resources. • We study economics because of the basic economic problem of scarcity. • Apart from production, consumption and exchange, other groupings of activities are known as the branches of economics. • Microeconomics and macroeconomics are the two approaches to economics. • Normative and positive statements form part of the methods of economics. • Resources are classified as natural, human and physical.
  12. 12. REFERENCES Anthony, M. (2010). Introduction to Economics. Available from SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/mavalino/macroeconomics-introduction-to- economics?from_m_app=android (Accessed 18 August 2020) Valdehueza, G. D. (2009). Available from SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/gar_dev/what-is-economics-1224528?from_m_app=android (Accessed 18 August 2020) Kikon, R. K. (2020). Introduction to Economics. Available from SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/DrRolandKKikon/introduction-to-economics- 237938545?from_m_app=android (Accessed 18 August 2020) Case, K. E. (2013). Principles of Economics. Available at SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/YoweLaEstanisLao/principles-of-economics-chapter-1- 28554676?from_m_app=android (Accessed 18 August 2020) Vijay, A. (2015). Introduction to Economics. Available from SlideShare at http://www.slideshare.net/vijay94273/unit-1-47512177?from_m_app=android (Accessed 18 August 2020)

