Home Grown poultry farming By :Fillemon Nandjembo
  1. 1. Home Grown poultry farming By :Fillemon Nandjembo
  2. 2. Goals and Objective • To produce hygienic poultry product. • To be the best traditional taste chicken supplier. • We will farm Marathon Chicken and Dual Purpose(Boschvelder)
  3. 3. problem • Insufficient chicken product in the Country. • Job opportunity. • Food security. • Lower chicken price.
  4. 4. Challenges • High Start up capital • Outbreak of diseases • High cost of poultry feed
  5. 5. Business Model Key activities Feeding Vaccinating Slaughtering Packaging Key Resources Incubator Refrigerator Housing Customer segment Individual Meat market Restaurant Distribution Channel Direct Retail Customer Relation Community individual personal assistance retailer self-services Value proportion Traditional Taste affordable price Revenue stream sell live chicken sell packed meet Cost structure lower value proposition Key Partners AGRA Oniipa town council Evironmental investment Fund Agri-cycle Feed Master
  6. 6. Market • Customer • Restaurants • Individual • Meat market • Farmers • Competitor • Namib Poultry Industry • Afro poultry • Eenhana Poultry
  7. 7. Coop sample
  8. 8. Feeder Waste managem ent

