La zone marché, un incontournable

La Zone Marché Stratégique Fidélisante Dynamique Innovante
Total PFT – Univers tous circuits – CAMP13 2016 2 2,4 Milliards de passages caisses 88 Actes d’achat / foyer % de paniers ...
La fidélité aux PFT expliquent 48% de la fidélité total alimentaire à une enseigne 48% Modèle Market retailer Loylaty– tot...
TOTAL PGC-FLS+PFT - TOUS CIRCUITS - CALCUL DES EVOLUTIONS VOLUME ET DE PRIX PGC PAR PONDERATION – Année 2016 vs 2015 4 Evo...
5 © Kantar Worldpanel Quantités Achetées extrapolées (en Tonnes) Sommes Dépensées extrapolées (en milliers d’€uros) +0.0%+...
vs. Année Précédente CONTRIBUTIONS EN ROLLING Total Pft | Total Distribution | Trimestre | Année Précédente © Kantar World...
7 © Kantar Worldpanel Les arbitrages des français toujours en faveur des Fruits et Légumes
8 © Kantar Worldpanel En boucherie, les volumes ont diminué de 20% en 13 ans, soit environ -10kg / foyer. Et des achats de...
9 © Kantar Worldpanel Poids sur 100% PRODUITS FRAIS TRAD - CAM P13 2016 TOTAL PRODUITS FRAIS TRADITIONNELS Evolution volum...
L’actualisation des repères nutritionnels du PNNS devrait confirmer ces tendances en 2017 Article Le Monde – 24 janvier 20...
L’impact environnemental davantage pris en considération 11
12 © Kantar Worldpanel L’essor du bio s’accélère et valorise le marché au-delà de l’inflation
13 © Kantar Worldpanel Source: Questionnaire Opinion “D’accord + Tout à fait d’accord” Les produits biologiques sont de me...
14 © Kantar Worldpanel Tous les leviers sont au vert pour les F&L BIO avec notamment un recrutement confirmé à chaque péri...
72% TAILLE DE CLIENTÈLE 100% 10 ACTES D’ACHAT 52 5,1€ PANIER 6,2€ Total Fruits et Légumes – Univers tous circuits – CAM P1...
DU POTENTIEL POUR ALLER CHERCHER DE LA CROISSANCE SUR LE LONG TERME VIA UN TRAVAIL PAR CIBLES
17 © Kantar Worldpanel FAMILLE AVEC ENFANTS MOINS DE 35 ANS PLUS de 50 ANS 1 008€ 630€ 1 576 € 67 actes d’achats 52 actes ...
Un champ des possibles très large Cibles Brut Très élaboré Gamme de prix Circuits / Présentation / praticité Communication
Des initiatives rupturistes peuvent aussi fonctionner. BAR A SALADES EXTRACTS SNACKING SANTE VEGGIE SUSHI VIANDE EN BAR NE...
20 © Kantar Worldpanel CONTEXTE PROPICE INNOVATIONS 2017 CROISSANCE CONSUMER CENTRIC
Claire Deloz Tel.: +33 (0)1 30 74 80 28 claire.deloz@kantarworldpanel.com
La zone marché, un incontournable

Stratégique, Dynamique, Fidélisante et Innovante - tendances clés du rayon produits frais traditionnels

  • Report Description - Evolution des dépenses en historique et contribution des indicateurs explicatifs.
    Id - PW_Ret11
  • FRUITS ET LÉGUMES : UN BIEN BIO AVENIR
    L’offre bio représente désormais 7% des volumes et 10% du CA au total en France,   et recrute fortement en 2016 (+1,1 millions d’acheteurs par rapport à 2015), toutes tranches d’âges, classes sociales et régions confondues.
  • Ainsi, l’offre bio est déjà achetée par 72% des ménages. L’enjeu de croissance est la fidélisation via la fréquence d’achat, avec une meilleure distribution numérique et une offre plus large en magasin. Un pari réaliste dans un contexte de conversion des terres agricoles.
  • Des comportements d’achat différents selon les cibles….
    Une famille avec enfants dépense 1008€ sur les PFT à l’année, quand les -35 ans n’en dépensent que 630€ ou les + 50 ans plus de 1 576€.
  • Pour conclure, il faut retenir que les PFT ont un champ des possibles très large : Les cibles, les Univers, les Gammes de Prix, Les circuits, la présentation des produits, leur conditionnement, la communication sur le point de vente, médias, digital, Utilisation des QR codes avec smartphones, des objects connectés Scan eat, détecteur de pesticides)…
  • Et les innovations rupturistes peuvent aussi fonctionner….
  • Ainsi, Le contexte est assez propice à la croissance et à l’innovation sur les produits frais. Des catégories qui dans l’ensemble, sont bien perçues.
    Le champ des possibles, vous venez de le voir, est très large.
    Le challenge principal est donc de cibler vos actions vers les bonnes cibles, dans les bons circuits, aux bons moments.

    • La zone marché, un incontournable

    1. 1. La Zone Marché Stratégique Fidélisante Dynamique Innovante
    2. 2. Total PFT – Univers tous circuits – CAMP13 2016 2 2,4 Milliards de passages caisses 88 Actes d’achat / foyer % de paniers PCG FLS contenant un produit de chaque marché PFT 1210€ / foyer / an en moyenne Les PFT : un marché du quotidien 95% des paniers
    3. 3. La fidélité aux PFT expliquent 48% de la fidélité total alimentaire à une enseigne 48% Modèle Market retailer Loylaty– total Généralistes– CAMP4 2016 Modèle régression PLS développé par Kantar Worldpanel Alors que les PFT ne représentent que 28% DU CA total PGC+FLS +PFT Un rayon d’autant plus important qu’il est au cœur du processus de fidélisation Modélisation par Kantar Worldpanel du taux de nourriture valeur selon le taux de nourriture valeur de chaque rayon, les sommes dépensées par acte sur chaque rayon et le nombre d’actes réalisés sur chaque rayon, et ce l’aide de la régression PLS. Résultats complets disponibles : transparence enseigne, circuit et catégorie.
    4. 4. TOTAL PGC-FLS+PFT - TOUS CIRCUITS - CALCUL DES EVOLUTIONS VOLUME ET DE PRIX PGC PAR PONDERATION – Année 2016 vs 2015 4 Evolution valeur Evolution volume Un rayon d’autant plus important qu’il apporte de la valorisation au Total PGCFLS + PFT
    5. 5. 5 © Kantar Worldpanel Quantités Achetées extrapolées (en Tonnes) Sommes Dépensées extrapolées (en milliers d’€uros) +0.0%+0.7% +1.9% +0.8% +0.0% -0.7% TOTAL PRODUITS FRAIS TRADITIONNELS Historique de l’évolution des Achats Univers : Tous circuits – CAM P13 2013/2014/2015/2016 Résultat : stabilisation des achats de PFT par les ménages dans un contexte de poussée du prix moyen d’achat -1,3 acte
    6. 6. vs. Année Précédente CONTRIBUTIONS EN ROLLING Total Pft | Total Distribution | Trimestre | Année Précédente © Kantar Worldpanel Une fréquence d’achat en baisse tout au long de l’année et des paniers de nouveau en hausse au 2nd semestre permettent de redynamiser le marché UN SCHÉMA OPPOSÉ VS FRAGMENTATION EN COURS SUR LES PGC FLS  +26MILLIONS ACTES -22 Millions de transactions PFT
    7. 7. 7 © Kantar Worldpanel Les arbitrages des français toujours en faveur des Fruits et Légumes
    8. 8. 8 © Kantar Worldpanel En boucherie, les volumes ont diminué de 20% en 13 ans, soit environ -10kg / foyer. Et des achats de produits carnés qui s’espacent… Pour consommer mieux, les foyers achètent moins souvent de la viande (une fois tous les 11 jours en 2016 contre tous les 9 jours en 2003).
    9. 9. 9 © Kantar Worldpanel Poids sur 100% PRODUITS FRAIS TRAD - CAM P13 2016 TOTAL PRODUITS FRAIS TRADITIONNELS Evolution volume valeur Marchés PFT Univers : Tous circuits - CAM P13 2016 vs A-1 Pdm volume 3.6 10.9 7.2 2.6 1.3 1.8 72.5 Pdm valeur 9.3 27.0 12.8 7.3 3.0 5.4 35.0 Poids lourds des PFT, les F&L sont également les plus dynamiques en valeur cette année - Seuls le Traiteur et les F&L progressent en volume
    10. 10. L’actualisation des repères nutritionnels du PNNS devrait confirmer ces tendances en 2017 Article Le Monde – 24 janvier 2017 Programme National Nutrition Santé 10
    11. 11. L’impact environnemental davantage pris en considération 11
    12. 12. 12 © Kantar Worldpanel L’essor du bio s’accélère et valorise le marché au-delà de l’inflation
    13. 13. 13 © Kantar Worldpanel Source: Questionnaire Opinion “D’accord + Tout à fait d’accord” Les produits biologiques sont de meilleure qualité Je suis prêt à payer plus pour des produits biologiques Et la perception des produits bio est également meilleure au fil des années +4 pts +3,4 pts
    14. 14. 14 © Kantar Worldpanel Tous les leviers sont au vert pour les F&L BIO avec notamment un recrutement confirmé à chaque période +1,1 Millions de clients, dont +500 000 en EDMP Un prix d’achat payé en moyenne 35% + forte vs standard TOTAL FRUITS ET LEGUMES BIO Historique de l’évolution des achats – trim décalé à la période Univers : Tous circuits – CAM P13 2016 vs A-1
    15. 15. 72% TAILLE DE CLIENTÈLE 100% 10 ACTES D’ACHAT 52 5,1€ PANIER 6,2€ Total Fruits et Légumes – Univers tous circuits – CAM P13 2016 vs 2015 Standard SOIT SEULEMENT 10% DES DÉPENSES DE F&L SONT CONSACRÉES À UNE OFFRE BIO (7% EN VOLUME) L’enjeu de croissance principal est la fidélisation via la fréquence d’achat Il y a encore du potentiel de développement via tous les leviers
    16. 16. DU POTENTIEL POUR ALLER CHERCHER DE LA CROISSANCE SUR LE LONG TERME VIA UN TRAVAIL PAR CIBLES
    17. 17. 17 © Kantar Worldpanel FAMILLE AVEC ENFANTS MOINS DE 35 ANS PLUS de 50 ANS 1 008€ 630€ 1 576 € 67 actes d’achats 52 actes d’achats 118 actes d’achats 233 Kg / an 154 Kg / an 335 Kg / an Des comportements d’achat différents selon les cibles…. PFT – 2016 –Total France
    18. 18. Un champ des possibles très large Cibles Brut Très élaboré Gamme de prix Circuits / Présentation / praticité Communication
    19. 19. Des initiatives rupturistes peuvent aussi fonctionner. BAR A SALADES EXTRACTS SNACKING SANTE VEGGIE SUSHI VIANDE EN BAR NEW PROTEIN BAR A SOUPE ? ENCORE PLUS DE BIO ? Regroupement d’éleveurs bovins 100% bio
    20. 20. 20 © Kantar Worldpanel CONTEXTE PROPICE INNOVATIONS 2017 CROISSANCE CONSUMER CENTRIC
    21. 21. Avez-vous des questions ? Claire Deloz Tel.: +33 (0)1 30 74 80 28 claire.deloz@kantarworldpanel.com Pour plus d’informations, merci de contacter :

