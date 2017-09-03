Power bi勉強会#05

ワークスタイル変革とPowerBI 2017.09.02 PowerBI 勉強会 #5 LT
2 自己紹介 Today’s Agenda 01 Self-Introduction PowerBI 活用事例 02 PowerBI Case Studies システムアーキテクト全体図 03 System Architect Overview...
3 自己紹介  ～ 2010年 Columbia College  ～ 2012年 Capilano University International Tourism Management  ～ 2014年 Capilano Univer...
4 ファンエンゲージメント プラットフォーム - レアルマドリード -  ソーシャルメディアマーケティング・ソーシャルエンゲージメント分析  ECサイト分析  テレメトリー・データ分析  ファン行動分析
RFID アンクルブレスレット - ダラス動物園 - 5  行動分析  ヘルスケア分析  リレーションシップ分析  インサイト分析
RFID アンクルブレスレット - ダラス動物園 - 6  行動分析  ヘルスケア分析  リレーションシップ分析  インサイト分析 Azure Azure SQL Data Warehouse PowerBI SQL Server 20...
7 System ArchitectOverview RFID アンクルブレスレット SQL Server 2016 Azure SQL Data Warehouse PowerBI
活用のための３つの ポイント 8 ①Why? -STORY なぜ分析したいのか/するのか（背景に あるストーリー）を把握することによ り、分析の主軸をみつける ②What? -DATA 分析の主軸を元にしたデータセットの 洗い出しをすることによ...
ワークスタイル変革とPowerBIというタイトルで、海外の事例をメインに紹介しています。日本以外の国ではPowerBIはどのように使われているか？どのような分析をしているか？海外の成功事例を紹介する内容となっています。

    ワークスタイル変革とPowerBI 2017.09.02 PowerBI 勉強会 #5 LT
    自己紹介 Today's Agenda 01 Self-Introduction PowerBI 活用事例 02 PowerBI Case Studies システムアーキテクト全体図 03 System Architect Overview PowerBI 活用における３つのポイント 04 Three Points of Effective PowerBI
    自己紹介  ～ 2010年 Columbia College  ～ 2012年 Capilano University International Tourism Management  ～ 2014年 Capilano University Bachelor of Tourism Management  ～ 2016年 株式会社ソノリテ マーケティング部  ～ 2017年 株式会社ソノリテ ワークスタイル変革ソリューション部 ワークスタイル変革とPowerBI https://powerbi-workstyle.com/ (PowerBI ブログ) Twitter アカウント: @kanseik Self-Introduction くしじま かんせい 櫛島寛生
    ファンエンゲージメント プラットフォーム - レアルマドリード -  ソーシャルメディアマーケティング・ソーシャルエンゲージメント分析  ECサイト分析  テレメトリー・データ分析  ファン行動分析
    RFID アンクルブレスレット - ダラス動物園 -  行動分析  ヘルスケア分析  リレーションシップ分析  インサイト分析
    RFID アンクルブレスレット - ダラス動物園 -  行動分析  ヘルスケア分析  リレーションシップ分析  インサイト分析 Azure Azure SQL Data Warehouse PowerBI SQL Server 2016 RFID アンクルブレスレット
    System ArchitectOverview RFID アンクルブレスレット SQL Server 2016 Azure SQL Data Warehouse PowerBI
    活用のための３つの ポイント ①Why? -STORY なぜ分析したいのか/するのか（背景に あるストーリー）を把握することによ り、分析の主軸をみつける ②What? -DATA 分析の主軸を元にしたデータセットの 洗い出しをすることによりヴィジュア ライゼーションに必要なデータを選定 ③How? - VISUALIZATION ヴィジュアライゼーションしたデータ を分析の主軸と比較、次の改善案の打 ち出しへ
    9. 9. 9 Thank you

