Best Allied Products from Tynor

Apr. 10, 2022
A list of Tynor Allied Products includes Scrotal Support, ortho heating pad, hot and cold pack, ortho stockinette, hand exercising ball, backrest, and weight cuff. You can buy these best Allied Products online in India at a cheap price on KannsSky.

A list of Tynor Allied Products includes Scrotal Support, ortho heating pad, hot and cold pack, ortho stockinette, hand exercising ball, backrest, and weight cuff. You can buy these best Allied Products online in India at a cheap price on KannsSky.

Health & Medicine

Best Allied Products from Tynor

  1. 1. BestAllied Products Tynor Allied Products List with Price in India - Buy Online with Free Delivery
  2. 2. Can be used for wrist or Ankle Secure grip Weight Cuff Secure grip Soft and comfortable feel ₹336.00 – ₹808.00 Price Range (INR) 0.5 kg, 1 kg, 2 kg
  3. 3. Reusable Easy application Hot & Cold Pack Requires no holding No heat or cryo burns Only ₹728 Product Price (INR) universal size Appealing aesthetics
  4. 4. Only ₹90 Excellent resilience for a long functional life Easy application Hot & Cold Pack High patient compliance Safe and inert Product Price (INR) Ortho, Neuro Compatibility for thermal and hydrotherapy
  5. 5. Only ₹228 Strong and durable Fits left, right, wrist & ankle Restrainer Easy to tie and open Cushiony & comfortable Product Price (INR) Universal Size
  6. 6. Only ₹1,160 High density molded foam Washable cover Back Rest Anatomical design Light weight & Portable Product Price (INR) Universal Size
  7. 7. Only ₹904 3 Modes of temperature regulation 90 min auto cut with LED indicator Heating Pad Ortho Washable pad Soft and Flexible Product Price (INR) Universal Size
  8. 8. ₹299 – ₹724 Seam less High grammage product Ortho Stockinete 10 Mt Hypoallergenic Made from fine long stapled cotton Price Range (INR) 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 125mm
  9. 9. ₹328 – ₹740 Extra soft and hypoallergenic materials Controlled compression to scrotum Scrotal Support Separate Penile compartment Well ventilated Price Range (INR) Sizes: S, M, L, XL
  10. 10. KANNSSKY W W W . K A N N S S K Y . C O M ShopNow Thanks for reading

