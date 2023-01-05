Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kazuyoshi Sanwa

Jan. 05, 2023
三和一善
三和一善
Kazuyoshi Sanwa
三和一善
Kazuyoshi Sanwa
Kazuyoshi Sanwa

Jan. 05, 2023
Representative of the Synagic Group, which provides business back office solutions based in California, USA. In his private life, he is involved in entrepreneurship training programs at universities through NGO activities. Lives in Beverly Hills, California with his family.

Representative of the Synagic Group, which provides business back office solutions based in California, USA. In his private life, he is involved in entrepreneurship training programs at universities through NGO activities. Lives in Beverly Hills, California with his family.

Kazuyoshi Sanwa

  1. 1. 藥店正在限制兒童感冒和流感 藥物的銷售。 這是他們的政策 (参考：シナジック林嘉麗)
  2. 2. 我們已經寫過當前的流感季節將變得多麼糟糕。 再加上COVID-19和呼吸道合胞病毒(RSV)的持續 傳播，一些人稱之為“三重病”。公共衛生專家預 測，我們可能會在春季之前經歷一段艱難的旅程， 儘管爆發的最終嚴重程度將取決於許多尚未確定 的因素。 顯而易見的是，現在很多人都在生病，這導致對 感冒和流感藥物、止痛藥、退燒藥和其他必需品 的需求激增，尤其是兒童用品。在社交媒體上， 空蕩蕩的藥店貨架的必備圖片正在流傳，一些零 售商的網站正在用鮮紅色的“缺貨”信息來迎接顧 客。
  3. 3. 與此同時，大型連鎖藥店開始限制某些旨在緩解 感冒和流感症狀的商品的銷售。我們已經聯繫了 其中的一些人，詢問他們政策的細節。這是他們 告訴我們的： 簡歷 CVS的一位發言人向FastCompany證實，它已將 所有兒童止痛產品的銷售量限制為每位顧客購買 兩件。該政策適用於商店和網上。“我們致力於 滿足客戶的需求，並與我們的供應商合作，以確 保繼續獲得這些物品，”發言人說。
  4. 4. 沃爾格林 沃爾格林表示，它已經對兒童非處方退燒產品實 施了僅限在線銷售的限制。每次在線交易的數量 限制為六個，並且包括該類別中的所有產品。一 位發言人補充說：“沃爾格林通過與新的和現有的 供應商和分銷商合作，努力預測並儘可能避免產 品短缺，以盡量減尐對我們患者和客戶的影響和 不便。” 克羅格 克羅格的一位發言人說，顧客被要求限制購買“兩 種小兒止痛藥和四種感冒和流感藥物”。當客戶 瀏覽Kroger網站時，信息面板會提供更多詳細信 息
  5. 5. 沃爾瑪 沃爾瑪發言人證實，該零售商看到對非處方兒科 止痛藥的需求增加，但該公司迄今尚未實施限制。 “沃爾瑪能夠繼續滿足我們客戶的需求，並在商店 和網上提供兒科疼痛類別的多種選擇，”發言人說。 “我們對這些物品沒有購買限制。” 亞馬遜 亞馬遜沒有立即回复我們的詢問。在網站上粗略 搜索小兒感冒和流感商品會發現，許多亞馬遜賣 家都缺貨或缺貨，例如兒童泰諾等常見商品。當 我們收到回复時，我們會用更多細節更新這篇文 章。

