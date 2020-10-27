Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AWSコスト最適化のポイント～ここまでできるコスト削減～ 2020/10/27 株式会社アイディーエス 小寺 加奈子
アジェンダ  コスト最適化とは？  コスト削減の実現方法  利用料のモニタリング
コスト最適化とは？ AWS Well-Architectedフレームワークの５本の柱 最も低い価格でシステムを運用してビジネス価値を実現する能力が含 まれます。
コスト最適化の10の質問  COST 1: クラウド財務管理はどのように実装しますか?  COST 2: 使用状況をどのように管理しますか?  COST 3: 使用状況とコストをどのようにモニタリングしますか?  COST 4: 不要な...
対 コスト削減を実現するために Reserved Instance 特徴： １年または３年間長期利用をコミットすることで、 割引が適用 Savings Plans 対象のサービス： リザーブドインスタンス：EC2、RDS、Redshift リザ...
Reserved Instanceについて タイプ 支払い方法 オンデマンドと比較した 削減額 Standard（１年/３年） All Upfront （全額前払い）  EC2: Standard⇒最大 72% Convertible:最大6...
Reserved Instanceを変更するには  Reserved Instanceを変更は「Convertible」インスタンスのみ可能  Convertible Reserved Instance は特定のリージョンと関連付けられ、 ...
Savings Plansについて タイプ 支払い方法 オンデマンドと比較した 削減額 Compute Savings Plans （１年/３年） EC2, Lambda, Fargate All Upfront （全額前払い）  Compu...
Savings Plansの適用  Compute Savings Plansでは、EC2(EMR、ECS、EKSクラスターの一 部となるインスタンスも含む）およびFargate、Lambdaが対象となり、リー ジョン、AZ、インスタンスファ...
次のステップ コスト削減できた利用料をどのように モニタリングして運用していくのか？  Cost Exploler コスト配分タグを利用し、Cost Usage Reportでの料金確認  AWS Budgets 作成した予算を超過するとメ...
質問
お問い合わせ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in /kanako-kodera-665222163/ FaceBook Kanako Shinkura Kodera メール kodera@ids.co.jp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20201027 jawsug 14

20 views

Published on

jaws-ug #14

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20201027 jawsug 14

  1. 1. AWSコスト最適化のポイント～ここまでできるコスト削減～ 2020/10/27 株式会社アイディーエス 小寺 加奈子
  2. 2. アジェンダ  コスト最適化とは？  コスト削減の実現方法  利用料のモニタリング
  3. 3. コスト最適化とは？ AWS Well-Architectedフレームワークの５本の柱 最も低い価格でシステムを運用してビジネス価値を実現する能力が含 まれます。
  4. 4. コスト最適化の10の質問  COST 1: クラウド財務管理はどのように実装しますか?  COST 2: 使用状況をどのように管理しますか?  COST 3: 使用状況とコストをどのようにモニタリングしますか?  COST 4: 不要なリソースをどのように削除しますか？  COST 5: サービスを選択するとき、どのようにコストを評価しますか?  COST 6: コストターゲットに合わせて、リソースタイプ、リソースサイズ、およびリソース数を選択するには、どう すればよいですか?  COST 7: コストを削減するには、料金モデルをどのように使用したらよいでしょうか?  COST 8: データ転送料金についてどのように計画していますか？  COST 9: どのように需要を管理し、リソースを供給しますか?  COST 10: 新しいサービスをどのように評価していますか？
  5. 5. 対 コスト削減を実現するために Reserved Instance 特徴： １年または３年間長期利用をコミットすることで、 割引が適用 Savings Plans 対象のサービス： リザーブドインスタンス：EC2、RDS、Redshift リザーブドノード：ElastiCache 特徴： 1時間毎の一定の費用を1年 or 3年でコミットメン トすることで割引が適用 対象のサービス： Compute Plan：EC2、Fargate、Lambda EC2 Plan : EC2
  6. 6. Reserved Instanceについて タイプ 支払い方法 オンデマンドと比較した 削減額 Standard（１年/３年） All Upfront （全額前払い）  EC2: Standard⇒最大 72% Convertible:最大66％  RDS： Standard⇒最大63% Convertible（１年/３年） ※EC2のみ Partial Upfront （一部前払い） No Upfront （前払いなし）
  7. 7. Reserved Instanceを変更するには  Reserved Instanceを変更は「Convertible」インスタンスのみ可能  Convertible Reserved Instance は特定のリージョンと関連付けられ、 予約の期間中に別のリージョンへの変更はできません。  １つのConvertible Reserved Instanceを２つ以上の予約に変更する ことが可能です。
  8. 8. Savings Plansについて タイプ 支払い方法 オンデマンドと比較した 削減額 Compute Savings Plans （１年/３年） EC2, Lambda, Fargate All Upfront （全額前払い）  Compute Savings Plans ⇒最大 66% ※Convertible RIと同率 ■ EC2 Instance Savings :最大72％ ※Standard RIと同率 EC2 Instance Savings Plans（１年/３年） Partial Upfront （一部前払い） No Upfront （前払いなし）
  9. 9. Savings Plansの適用  Compute Savings Plansでは、EC2(EMR、ECS、EKSクラスターの一 部となるインスタンスも含む）およびFargate、Lambdaが対象となり、リー ジョン、AZ、インスタンスファミリー/サイズ、OS(Linux/Windows)、テ ナンシー(共有/専有)に関係なく自動的に適用 ※コミット量に達してさえいれば、無駄になることはない。 ※インスタンスタイプの変更も、リージョンを移行しても、ワークロードを Fargateに移行しても問題なし！  適用されるのは割引率が高いサービスから自動的に適用され、EC2が優先 など、特定のサービスから適用されるわけではない。
  10. 10. 次のステップ コスト削減できた利用料をどのように モニタリングして運用していくのか？  Cost Exploler コスト配分タグを利用し、Cost Usage Reportでの料金確認  AWS Budgets 作成した予算を超過するとメール通知 もしくはSNSからSlackへ連携  AWS Budgets Action 予算がしきい値 (実際の金額または予測金額) を超えたときに EC2が起動できないなどの制御をかける  異常検出 不正利用などによる急激な利用料増加を検知
  11. 11. 質問
  12. 12. お問い合わせ LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in /kanako-kodera-665222163/ FaceBook Kanako Shinkura Kodera メール kodera@ids.co.jp

×