strong ReadBetrayal always comes from a circle of trust.strong ReadWhen a Delta Force team takes out a terrorist cell in the northeastern mountains of Iraq⭐ they stumble onto something that changes their lives forever.Betrayed⭐ lost⭐ and alone⭐ Dak Harper must find a way to survive⭐ and formulate a plan to set things right in this groundbreaking series from USA Today Bestseller Ernest Dempsey. Out of the Fire sets the tone for The Relic Runner series and is sure to keep you turning the pages until you reach the end. This is the first in a six book anthology of short stories.