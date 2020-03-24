Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Artefactos: Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta t�cnica para desempe�ar alguna funci�n espec�f...
9 Procesos: Conjunto de fases sucesivas de un fen�meno o hecho complejo. Formalmente un proceso es una unidad de actividad...
Los sistemas tecnol�gicos son conjuntos de unidades activas interconectadas que transforman, almacenan, transportan o cont...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mapas conceptuales

31 views

Published on

Definición de conceptos y mapas conceptuales

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mapas conceptuales

  1. 1. Artefactos: Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta t�cnica para desempe�ar alguna funci�n espec�fica. Son ejemplos de artefacto tanto vasijas de barro como veh�culos, maquinaria industrial y otros objetos. Los artefactos son objetos formados por un conjunto de piezas y fabricados para un fin determinado, en especial el que no constituye una m�quina, aparato o dispositivo definidos. Productos: Cosa producida natural o artificialmente, o resultado de un trabajo u operaci�n. Los productos son todos aquellos que pueden ofrecerse en un mercado y ser capaces de satisfacer un deseo o una necesidad. Servicios: Un servicio podr�a ser un conjunto de actividades que buscan satisfacer las necesidades de un cliente. Los servicios son funciones ejercidas por las personas hacia otras personas con la finalidad de que estas cumplan con la satisfacci�n de recibirlos, un claro ejemplo de este tipo ser�an los servicios de atenci�n al cliente, habituales en grandes marcas.
  2. 2. 9 Procesos: Conjunto de fases sucesivas de un fen�meno o hecho complejo. Formalmente un proceso es una unidad de actividad que se caracteriza por la ejecuci�n de una secuencia de instrucciones, un estado actual, y un conjunto de recursos del sistema asociados. Sistemas tecnol�gicos: Los sistemas tecnol�gicos son t�cnicas u objetos orientados a la facilitaci�n o disminuci�n del trabajo humano; cuando hablemos de un sistema tecnol�gico, nos estaremos refiriendo a un conjunto de componentes y variables que contextualizar�n la acci�n t�cnica humana.
  3. 3. Los sistemas tecnol�gicos son conjuntos de unidades activas interconectadas que transforman, almacenan, transportan o controlan materiales, sustancias, energ�a e informaci�n para fines particulares.

×