Lecture slides

Neuromarketing Kamil Wyczynski Oxford Brookes University
What is neuromarketing? What is isn’t…
Distinction between marketing and neuromarketing Marketing is a field devoted to influencing people to like things, and ul...
What is neuromarketing good for? In a broad sense for 3 things: ✓ It can tell us what’s going on in people’s brains while ...
Brain science and the foundations of neuromarketing Based on 3 areas of brain science: Neuroscience - The study of the hum...
What we know now that we didn’t know then In the past marketers perceived consumers as rational decision makers with a lit...
Mr Spock goes shopping…
And when Mr Spock shops… • He thinks in terms of information • He can retrieve this information, completely and accurately...
Rational models for rational marketing to rational consumers AIDA model – Attention, Interest, Desire, Action DAGMAR model...
How do we really interpret the world?
Replacing the Rational Consumer Model with the Intuitive Consumer Model Makes his/her decisions based on emotional respons...
So when McCoy goes shopping… • He doesn’t do a lot of deliberate thinking about the products he buys at the grocery store ...
The intuitive consumer: Non-conscious processes underlying consumer behavior The brain avoids spending mental effort which...
Interpreting our world efficiently Our brains take up 3% of body weight but use up to 20% of calories… so we had to evolve...
Interpreting our world efficiently Daniel Kahneman’s System 1 and System 2 The way in which the brain produces decisions… ...
Interpreting our world efficiently Our brains were designed to avoid using the conscious mind unless absolutely necessary....
Interpreting our world efficiently Show on few slides how does it look in real life… Make it interesting
Catching our eye with novelty Our minds don’t passively observe the world – they proactively predict and expect Something ...
Comforting us with familiarity When something is familiar, we can allocate much less mental effort toward it. We like thin...
Comforting us with familiarity Understanding the power of familiarity and the mere exposure effect has at least three big ...
Comforting us with familiarity There are limits to positive emotional impact of familiarity – liking does not increase wit...
    ×