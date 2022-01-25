8 keto diet myths and facts

I had been working out for a good few years by then, always in sports when I was a kid, weight lifting and conditioning through high school and all the way through college. I wanted to make sure that when I joined, I could contribute in more than one way – in a big way. This was no light decision – this was something I had thought about thoroughly.



I’d done some solo traveling, studied and devoured all there was to know about nutrition, fitness, and the mind over the years in my free time, while getting a couple degrees under my belt. Having my mental and physical faculties primed and ready for any training that got thrown my way was important for me.