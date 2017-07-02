Brochure FAIRMONT RESIDENCES LA MARINA

The branded residences are part of Morocco’s most luxurious mixed-use waterfront project. They epitomise contemporary and high-end living and feature a panorama of dramatic backdrops of the river and the beach on one side, and the capital’s main historic heritage attractions on the other.



When it comes to the residences, which are available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, each apartment is modern in style and tastefully decorated to reflect the Fairmont brand, providing guests with à la carte services direct from the hotel. Its prime waterfront location offers amazing views to heritage sites, such as Kasbah of the Oudaya, Hassan Tower and Mohamed V Mausoleum, as well as being a short stroll from the Marina and the River walk.



The Residences have full access to all amenities within La Marina development, including art galleries, museum, green spaces, bank, mosque, school, while residents and visitors can enjoy dining experience from a range of international food and beverage outlets, as well as the restaurants in the neighbouring hotel. For those that enjoy life on the water, a convenient marina provides ideal berthing for yachts and watercraft, while ample parking is available with residents with cars.



Ownership offers the unique benefit of access to the by-invitation only tier of Fairmont President's Club. Membership offers VIP recognition, special room rates and upgrades at the global portfolio of over 120 Fairmont, Raffles and Swissôtel hotel and resort properties.