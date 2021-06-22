Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 22, 2021

  1. 1. Agriculture Industry of India
  2. 2. The share of the agriculture industry in GDP is 19.9 per cent with a market value of about INR 55,994 billion. The agriculture industry in India has been segregated into 17 major sectors, including farming, agriculture equipment, fertilizers, pesticides, warehousing, cold chain, food processing, dairy market, floriculture, apiculture, sericulture, seeds, fisheries, poultry, animal husbandry, animal feed, and bio- agriculture. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 12% to reach a value of approximately INR 111,916 billion by 2026.
  3. 3. • Middlemen in Agriculture Industry There are two types of middlemen in the Agriculture Industry. First, the merchant middlemen such as dealer, wholesaler and retailer. Second, fundamental middlemen comprise mercantile middlemen and facilitating middlemen. Mercantile middlemen include brokers, commission agents, forwarding agents and clearing agents. Facilitating middlemen are those in, for example, banking, insurance, warehousing and transporting. Depending on the products and services, the role of “middleman” takes many forms over time and space.

