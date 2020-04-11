Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AWARDS & ACCOLADES
Get the priorities, facts & inspiration Uncover the aha’s & generate ideas Decide what to move forward Build, test, learn ...
• • •
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL | CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY. 2017
Telephone Television
• • •
UBERX • • S H A R I N G E C O N O M Y EXAMPLE
• • • • •
S H A R I N G E C O N O M Y WHAT’S NEXT • • •
• •
• • •
• • •
• • • •
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international

41 views

Published on

2020 For All Summit Focus Session Presentation

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Innovating the future of travel through a human centered approach marriott international

  1. 1. AWARDS & ACCOLADES
  2. 2. Get the priorities, facts & inspiration Uncover the aha’s & generate ideas Decide what to move forward Build, test, learn and do it again Make it happen & tell your story
  3. 3. • • •
  4. 4. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL | CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY. 2017
  5. 5. Telephone Television
  6. 6. • • •
  7. 7. UBERX • • S H A R I N G E C O N O M Y EXAMPLE
  8. 8. • • • • •
  9. 9. S H A R I N G E C O N O M Y WHAT’S NEXT • • •
  10. 10. • •
  11. 11. • • •
  12. 12. • • •
  13. 13. • • • •

×