Best Automobile Software for Showroom/Workshop/Garage

Jan. 17, 2022
Auto Genius India's best cloud based automobile software for showroom/workshop/garage. it is easy-to-use software that provides nearly each records that you'll ever need to recognize. all of the reports amassed at one location. A simple-to-use automated conversation system that automatically engages together with your customers and continues them informed.A complete but intuitive commercial enterprise dashboard that suggests each data that you'll ever need to recognize your commercial enterprise overall performance.

  1. 1. AUTO GENIUS (DMS & ERP) Cloud-based/Online DMS& ERP Automobile Software
  2. 2. Auto Genius Mobile App
  3. 3. ERP for OEMs A complete ERP control device for producers, Auto Genius is designed to boom your production commercial enterprise's performance with the aid of improving the way sources are utilized and managed.
  4. 4. Automobile Companies (EV & Non EVs) As a cloud-based, multipurpose automobile software, Auto Genius can be quite simply used for complete management of any form of automobile commercial enterprise, consisting of each electric and non-electric powered automobiles/E-Rickshaw manufacturing settings.
  5. 5. Vehicle Showrooms & Multi Brand Workshops Auto Genius is a Cloud-based/online application software mainly designed as in line with the business of an vehicle setup like a showroom or a workshop of A two wheeler, 3 wheeler or a four wheeler dealership. vehicle Genius additionally works perfectly nicely for a multi brand showrooms, workshops, garages, and electric car/E-Rickshaw dealership.
  6. 6. Service & Spares (Garage Inventory Management) Auto Genius garage management software program is a cloud-based totally application that can assist manage and enhance ROI of your storage commercial enterprisewith the aid of automating obligations including stock monitoring and service recording with a view to boom efficiency, decorate patron experience and store time & fee.
  7. 7. Used Vehicles (High-End/Second Hand/Pre-Owned Workshops)
  8. 8. 2/3/4 Wheeler Dealership Auto Genius is comprehensive dealership management system that can be practically used to manipulate every form of automobile commercial enterprise. So in case you, say, deal in two wheelers, 3 wheelers, and 4 wheelers, you don't want separate software program for each commercial enterprise, as auto Genius helps you to control all of it from a single interface.
  9. 9. Lead Management System Product-wise Conversion Report Boost Profit Lead Lock & Assign
  10. 10. Auto Genius automobile software for workshop/garage/showroom enables showrooms and workshops control their sales and offerings. It is easy to comprise in any car industry and is designed in this kind of way that there are no difficulties in overcoming predictable challenges consisting of offering high quality customer service, inventory, delivery management and exertions efficiency.
  11. 11. Auto Genius automobile billing software deals with all the necessities of the auto starting from supplier commercial enterprise to handling crucial elements like automobile sales, workshop activities, spare components inventory and economic accounting. a few unique features of the software program includes first-class control, buy management, Billing, economic accounting, service control, stock control, provider control and Order management.
  12. 12. OUR CLIENTELE
  13. 13. Auto Genius -A Vent ure of COGXI M Softwares +91-8696666358 +91-9119121121 +91-8696666358 info@cogxim.com www.cogxim.com
  14. 14. Thank you!

