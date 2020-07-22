Major nutritional problem in nepal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Assessment of nutritional status of high risk groups Prepared by : BNS 2nd yaers Roll no. 1-8
Introduction • High risk groups are those population groups that are at considerably higher risk of developing severe dise...
Countinue • Nutritional deficiency is a major public health challenge in Nepal. • Nutritional deficiencies are occurring w...
Major nutritional problems in Nepal
Major nutritional problems in Nepal 1. Protein energy malnutrition 2. Nutritional anemia • Iron deficiency anemia • Folic ...
Contd...... 5. Intestinal warm infestation 6. Low birth weight
Protein energy malnutrition(PEM) • PEM is identifying as a major health problem in Nepal . • It is most frequently seen in...
Contd...... • Definition: Protein Energy Malnutrition (PEM) is define as a range of pathological condition arising out of ...
Contd..... Situation of PEM in Nepal • 51% of children below 5 years of age are affected by stunting, which can be a sign ...
Contd.... •Causes( Children) Inappropriate breastfeeding Inadequate complementary feeding practices.  Insufficient heal...
Contd.... Causes( women) • Inadequate energy intake • Inadequate knowledge and practice of maternal feeding • Heavy physic...
Contd... Types of PEM 1. Mild PEM: • Common in children between 9 months to 3 years of age. • Usually seen in children wh...
Contd..... 3. Severe PEM: There are 3 types of severe PEM a) Marasmus: • Pathological condition in which both protein and ...
Contd.... c) Marasmic - kwashiorkor: • Mix form of PEM with the features of both marasmus and kwashiorkor. • weight less t...
contd..
contd... Management of PEM 1) Mild PEM: • Awareness of PEM • Grade the nutritional status of child on the basis of anthro...
Contd.. 2) Moderate PEM: • Provision of diet adequately fulfilling the protein and energy diet of child. • Identification ...
Contd.. Preventive measures of malnutrition • Health promotion • Specific protection • Early diagnosis and treatment.
2. Nutritional anemia Nutritional anemia includes: i) Iron deficiencecy anemia ii) Folic acid deficiency anemia
Contd... i) Iron deficiency anemia
Contd... • This is the condition of low HB or %of RBC is low in the total blood below 10 gram or below 34%/litter blood. •...
Contd... Prevalence: • Prevalence of anemia was higher in preschool children (78%) than in women (67%). • An astonishingl...
Contd.... • Only 32% of pre-school children and 29% of pregnant women consumed an adequate amount of iron to fulfill their...
Contd.... Caueses • Inadequate intake of iron from daily diets • Inadequate absorption of dietary iron • Infestations suc...
contd... Sign and symptoms • Pale conjunctiva • Easily fatigue • loss of appetite • Swelling especially face and eyes • H...
Contd.. Treatment • 180 mg ferrous sulfate and 0.5 mg of folic acid until 2-3 months(60 mg elemental iron) • For children...
Contd.. Prevention • Nutritional education. • Iron supplementary diet to pregnant and lactating women. • Early diagnosis ...
ii)Folic acid deficiency anemia • Folic acid deficiency ia an abnormally low level of vitamin B4, results in anemia charac...
Contd.. Causes • Not eating enough foods with folic acid is the common causepoor absorption of folic acid.gastric disease...
Contd...
Contd.. Prophylactic therapy • All women of reproductive age should be given 400microgram of folic acid daily. • Addition...
Contd.... Curative Treatment • Daily administration of folic acid 4 mg orally which should be continued for at least four...
Contd... Prevention • Diet- Good dietary souces of folate are Mushrooms, butter, re beans, soy, green leafy vegetables, b...
Contd.... Complication • Abortion • Dysmaturity • Prematurity • Abruptio placenta • Fetal malformation(harelip, cleft lip...
3. Minerals deficiency • It includes: i)Endemic Goiter(Iodine deficiency disorder) ii) osteoporosis iii)Vitamin A deficien...
i) Endemic goiter (Iodine deficiency Disorder)
Contd... • This disease is accompanied by a progressive increase in the thyroid gland with subsequent reduction of its fun...
Contd.... Current status of IDD in Nepal • Currently only 63% of households in Nepal are using adequately iodized salt. •...
Contd... Causes • Lack of iodine in food ( daily requirement 150 mg) • Malabsorption • Inabilities to secrete sufficient ...
Contd......... Signs and symptoms • Duffuse or nodular thyroid enlargement • feeling difficulty during swallowing. • diff...
Contd.... Management • Use of iodized salt. • Use of thyroid drugs in therapeutic doses. • Treatment of hypothyroidism. •...
Contd... Preventaion  Providing the population with iodized salt and iodised food.  public awareness.  Drug ( thyroid ...
ii) Osteoporosis(Calcium deficiency)
Contd..... Definition Osteoporosis is a systemic skeletal diseases characterized by • low bone density • a micro architec...
Contd.... Epidemiology • It becames more common with age. • It is more common in women than men due to low peak bone mass...
Contd..... • In the United States in 2010, about eight million women and one to two million men had osteoporosis. • White ...
Contd... Risk factors for fracture • Advancing age • Previous fracture • parental history of hip fracture • Low body weig...
Contd....... Modifiable risk factors • Smoking • Alcohol • Low body weight • low vitamin D and calcium • lack of excercis...
Contd... Signs and symptoms • Usually asymtomatic • Backache • Pathogenic fracture of bone(spine, hip or wrist) • Abnorma...
Contd... Management • Acute pain management : Analgesic - NSAID and /or opioids. • Chronic pain: may require narcotic ana...
Contd.... Preventions • Adequate intake of food having calcium(like-Milk, Yogurt, orange juice, Tofu with calcium, Cheese...
Contd.... • IOM dietary Reference intakes for vitamin D are 600IU/day until age 70 and 800 IU/ day for adult age 71 yaers ...
4. Vitamin A deficiency • Vitamin A is one of a group of fat soluble vitamins that are essential for life and health. • Th...
Contd....... • Vitamin A deficiency is a preventable cause of blindness. • It is a well known cause of blindness and is as...
Contd..... Current status of vitamin A deficiency in Nepal • The overall prevalence of night blindness in reproductive ag...
Contdd..... • In school-aged children, the prevalence of night blindness was 1.2%, and Bito’s spot was 1.9%. • Serum retin...
Contd.......... Causes • Low intake of Vitamin A from daily diets • Faulty feeding habits • Mal absorption syndromes( cys...
Contd...
Contd... Treatment W.H.O's recommended doses ( for treatment of children over 1 year of age) 1) Immediately on diagnosis(...
Contd... W.H.O's recommended doses ( for treatment of children under 1 year of age or <8kg) 1) Immediately on diagnosis( D...
Contd.. Preventions • Consumtion of food containing vit.A( like liver oils of various fishes, whole milk, butter, ghee, e...
Contd......
Contd... • Mothers should be advice about Breastfeeding weaning liver, egg , cheese, butter, fish liver oil etc are the...
Contd.....
5) Intestinal Worm Infestation
Contd........... • Basically infestation is the state of being invaded by pest or parasite. So the worm infestation is ref...
Contd...... • There was no national data on worm infestation. • It is estimated that more than 50% of the children and ado...
Contd......
Contd..... Causes • Poor hygienic manner and environment • Raw fish and meat • Contaminated food and water • Inadequate o...
Contd...... Signs and symptoms • Gastrointestinal conditions include : inflammation of the small and large intestine di...
Contd.... • intestinal blood loss that can often result in anemia • delayed growth in children • Skin irritation around th...
Contd... Treatment • For rounfworm, hookworm,pinworm Albendazole Mebendazole • For tapeworm Albendazole Prazaquantel ...
Contd........ Preventions. • Increases environmental sanitation • promote hand washing and shoe wearing habits • Educate ...
Contd... • Wash fruits and vegetables with clean water. • Keep nail clean and short. • Wash hand with soap especially befo...
6) Low Birth Weight
Contd.......... Causes • Small maternal size at conception (low weight and short stature) • Low gestational weight gain •...
Contd. • Percentage of infant with low birth-weight is 21% in Nepal. • Advocacy for antenatal check up and counseling at l...
Reference: • National Nutrition Policy and Strategy retrieved from http://dohs.gov.np/wp- content/uploads/chd/Nutrition/Nu...
Major nutritional problem in nepal
