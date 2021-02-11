Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Der Imperativ Käskiv kõneviis Kalle Lina, Gymnasium Rakvere 1
Der Imperativ (0) Käsk, kutse või palve on alati suunatud kindla(te)le isiku(te)le, seepärast kasutatakse käskivat kõnevii...
Der IMPERATIV (1) Lihtverbide käskiv kõneviis. machen du machst ... Mach(e)! ihr macht ... Macht! Sie machen ... Machen S...
Der IMPERATIV (2) E-tüvelistel verbidel i- muutus! du nimmst ... Nimm! (Mitmusevormides i- muutust ei toimu!) Korda E-verb...
Der Imperativ (3) Umlaut (“) a-/au- tüvelistel tegusõnadel jääb du- pöördes ära.  du schläfst ... schlaf!  ihr schlaft ....
Der Imperativ (4) Lahutatav eesliide läheb lause lõppu. mitkommen du kommst mit ... Komm mit! ihr kommt mit ... Kommt mi...
Der Imperativ (5) Kui tegusõna tüve lõpus on d, t, chn, ffn, või kui infinitiivi lõpp on –ern või –eln, on ainsuse 2. pöör...
Der Imperativ (6) Enesekohaste tegusõnade (sich- Verben) käskiv kõneviis.  du kämmst dich ... kämm dich!  ihr kämmt euch...
Der Imperativ (7) Erandid. du bist ... sei! du hast ... habe! ihr seid ... seid! ihr habt ... habt! Sie sind ... seien Sie...
DER IMPERATIV (8) „Bitte“ ja „mal“ muudavad käskluse viisakamaks: Fahr bitte langsam! Schau mal, ist das nicht schön! Hört...
DER IMPERATIV (9) Harjuta nüüd käskiva kõneviisi moodustamist enesekontrolliharjutustega: Flash-kaardid-1 Flash-kaardid-2 ...
DER IMPERATIV (10) Leia käskiv kõneviis ja tõlgi vanasõnad. * Eile mit Weile. * Hilf dir selbst, so hilft dir Gott. * Lern...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Imperativ

31 views

Published on

Imperativbildung, A1-A2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Imperativ

  1. 1. Der Imperativ Käskiv kõneviis Kalle Lina, Gymnasium Rakvere 1
  2. 2. Der Imperativ (0) Käsk, kutse või palve on alati suunatud kindla(te)le isiku(te)le, seepärast kasutatakse käskivat kõneviisi 1) ainsuse 2. isiku (du), 2) mitmuse 2. isiku (ihr) ja 3) viisakusvormi (Sie) puhul. 2
  3. 3. Der IMPERATIV (1) Lihtverbide käskiv kõneviis. machen du machst ... Mach(e)! ihr macht ... Macht! Sie machen ... Machen Sie! 3
  4. 4. Der IMPERATIV (2) E-tüvelistel verbidel i- muutus! du nimmst ... Nimm! (Mitmusevormides i- muutust ei toimu!) Korda E-verbe: E-Verben 4
  5. 5. Der Imperativ (3) Umlaut (“) a-/au- tüvelistel tegusõnadel jääb du- pöördes ära.  du schläfst ... schlaf!  ihr schlaft ... schlaft!  Sie schlafen ... Schlafen Sie! Korda A-verbe: A-Verben Korda A- ja E-verbide pööramist: A- und E-Verben 5
  6. 6. Der Imperativ (4) Lahutatav eesliide läheb lause lõppu. mitkommen du kommst mit ... Komm mit! ihr kommt mit ... Kommt mit! Sie kommen mit ... Kommen Sie mit! 6
  7. 7. Der Imperativ (5) Kui tegusõna tüve lõpus on d, t, chn, ffn, või kui infinitiivi lõpp on –ern või –eln, on ainsuse 2. pöörde käskiva kõneviisi lõpp –e.  du zeichnest ... zeichne!  ihr zeichnet ... zeichnet!  Sie zeichnen ... zeichnen Sie! Teisi näiteid: baden, arbeiten, rechnen, öffnen, klingeln, hungern. 7
  8. 8. Der Imperativ (6) Enesekohaste tegusõnade (sich- Verben) käskiv kõneviis.  du kämmst dich ... kämm dich!  ihr kämmt euch ... kämmt euch!  Sie kämmen sich ... kämmen Sie sich! Korda sich-verbe: sich-Verben 8
  9. 9. Der Imperativ (7) Erandid. du bist ... sei! du hast ... habe! ihr seid ... seid! ihr habt ... habt! Sie sind ... seien Sie! Sie haben ... Haben Sie! du wirst ... werde! ihr werdet ... werdet! Sie werden ... Werden Sie! 9
  10. 10. DER IMPERATIV (8) „Bitte“ ja „mal“ muudavad käskluse viisakamaks: Fahr bitte langsam! Schau mal, ist das nicht schön! Hört mal zu, das ist wichtig! Setzen Sie sich bitte. 10
  11. 11. DER IMPERATIV (9) Harjuta nüüd käskiva kõneviisi moodustamist enesekontrolliharjutustega: Flash-kaardid-1 Flash-kaardid-2 Tabeli täitmine-1 Tabeli täitmine-2 Tabeli täitmine-3 11
  12. 12. DER IMPERATIV (10) Leia käskiv kõneviis ja tõlgi vanasõnad. * Eile mit Weile. * Hilf dir selbst, so hilft dir Gott. * Lerne was, so kannst du was. * Sage nicht immer, was du weißt, aber wisse immer, was du sagst. * Säge nicht an dem Ast, auf dem du sitzt. * Trink, was klar ist, iss, was gar ist, sag, was wahr ist. (9 imperatiivivormi!) 12

×